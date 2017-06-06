Celebs take in Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

I miss Subban 😭 The habs were stupid to let him go Reply

Thread

Link

subban being traded was Great for me bc i liked him but my hatred for the habs overwhelmed that.



it's not as bad as when i couldn't admit that seguin was hot until like a year after he was traded to the stars bc i hated the bruins lol



Edited at 2017-06-06 03:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never forgive the Habs management tbh. I want him to win the cup so bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The whole country misses PK.





He's a true class act and a shining example of what hockey is all about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I no longer am a Habs fan because of this. Bergevin should have lost his job already. Molson too for letting this happen. I'm still mad. I'm happy for Subby though. He better win the Cup! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i am still so angry about that trade Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope the Preds win the cup to piss off all of the sad racists who stroke out whenever Subban shows his personality. I'm glad the series has evened up since they've been the better team for all 4 games now.



/also idk why some people get so mad over bandwagon fans. People on twitter are so ott about it. Let people get excited - if it grows the game and gets more people interested it's not a bad thing. Especially with it being their first cup appearance. The atmosphere seems fun there during home games.



Edited at 2017-06-06 02:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I started casually following ice hockey due to some gifs shared on ontd, now I love subban. He's such a funny guy, if he'd been white, he wouldn't have faced so much shit. I hope the preds win, the fans seem to love hin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eh that's just part of sports trash talk tbh. altho like as a leafs fan it is sort of annoying dealing with a bunch of bandwagon fans (esp the ones who just want to fuck our rookies/think abt them fucking each other) after u kno Being There for the Hard Times and the Pain and Suffering i Endured lol. remember that sports fans are insanely dramatic and use their sports fandom as their only means for expressing emotions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a sports fan, ia, they are hella extra and annoying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sure - there's the usual trash talk and then there's the point where the bandwagon whining and chirping about Nashville becomes insufferable. The same people who want the league to grow can't complain about new fans or people tuning in. Especially from Pens fans because it wasn't that long ago that relocating was explored and the pre-Crosby numbers weren't pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I always end up bandwagoning whenever I don't have skin in the game anymore, and it's usually for whatever team isn't one that I don't like lol. But I love PK so I genuinely want him to win. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I dont understand why people care there are bandwagon fans. its how a lot of teams can build a fanbase. bandwagon now can become a true fan in a few years.



at least it happens in fotball. My team - atletico mineiro - won Libertadores in 2013. We had a lot of people rooting for it, because it would be our first time. Anyway, few years later we now have more fans and it is the biggest in the state. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I am rooting for the Pens, but I love PK and want him to have nice things. The Pens are a resilient team, but they are decimated by injury. It will be tough for them to repeat. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not on the Preds bandwagon! I've been a Pens fan for a very long time and they've gone farther than I expected. It doesn't look good for us though. I would have rooted for Nashville if it wasn't us.



I cringed at Keith and Nicole celebrating but whatever. I'm not going to hate on new fans because we all start somewhere. Reply

Thread

Link

The Preds have for sure been the better team this series, and should've won Game 1. However, I would not discount the ridiculous amount of experience on the Pens and the fact that the Preds only get one more game at home. I honestly would be shocked if the Preds win it in the end but I'm hoping so hard!!



Nicole is adorable getting all excited and hopping up and down lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i assume at least keith has spent a lot of time in nashville (even if he's not from there) being a country music artist, so he probably feels some connection with the city. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They live here and are at every big local event Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am conflicted. I think i would be happy if either team wins, even though I am pro Pens. Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need pens to win tbh. But I won't be mad if the preds win since they haven't before. Reply

Thread

Link

Shoutout to the Nashville crowd lol



Reply

Thread

Link

Savage crowd. I'm loving it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't hear it clearly, what are they chanting? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Fleury! Fleury! Fleury! You SUCK!" And then they chant "It's all your fault!" lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm a wings fan but i'm definitely on the preds bandwagon for this series. fun team, fun atmosphere, and of course fuck the penguins and sidney crosbaby. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh thank god, the pro-Pens bias was deeply unsettling. Especially since the humorless hockeybot is acting all Milbury about PK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes @ this whole comment, we're hockey soulmates Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am, unfortunately, a ride or die Maple Leafs fan. It's been bred into me, I can't escape it now. Reply

Thread

Link

Leafs have a lot to look forward to, though! Really exciting young team. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You poor soul. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same girl <3 we made playoffs at least tho~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I need the Preds to win. PK Subban is a cutie pie and he deserves it. I'm tired of hearing fans from older franchises in bigger markets make fun of the team and say that Nashville isn't a real hockey town.



The first NHL game I went to was the Preds vs Montreal at Bridgestone and our entire section wanted to gang up on this annoying dudebro sitting behind us -- he compared everything to how it was done in Chicago, criticized every call made, and even his buddies were embarrassed for him. It was like...why are you even here if you don't like either team? At least my bf and I met some really nice Habs fans because of it, haha. Reply

Thread

Link

Hardcore Bruins fan here and I am all in on the Preds bandwagon. The idea of Subban winning a cup with a team other than the Habs fills me with absolute glee. Reply

Thread

Link

Blackhawks fan. I'm rooting for the Preds. Also, I need PK Subban to fucking stick it to the Habs. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I'm on the Preds bandwagon. Fuck the Pens, always and forever.



But also because it would be fun to see a new team win. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't with Nashville acting like they've already won the Cup. The Pens may be hurt and tired but they will rally in Game 5 at home and either win Game 6 or 7 for the Cup. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't gotten that at all from Pred fans. They're happy with their team winning, but I guess you're right. How DARE they celebrate two seconds after the team wins a game?!



How rude of them! They should act like they've been there before! Oh, wait.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm a Flyers fan, so I'm for anyone that can beat the Pens. Reply

Thread

Link