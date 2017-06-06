Celebs take in Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are fired up https://t.co/I5Jqcs4R2e pic.twitter.com/WHkHZc7boU— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 4, 2017
The Nashville Predators trailed 2 games to 0 to the defending champs Pittsburgh Penguins as the series shifted home. The Predators did not disappoint their raucous home crowd and tied the series.
After the win, P.K Subban and Charles Barkley having a friendly, animated conversation.... https://t.co/cEmZdxc5gS pic.twitter.com/LSMiREK3XY— Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) June 6, 2017
Charles Barkley loves hockey so much that he crashed an NHL press conference with Wayne Gretzky https://t.co/51g7RAc3NA pic.twitter.com/mbghr2bsjL— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 6, 2017
Charles Barkley holding court with the @PredsNHL. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/uHdCC5Kxz9— NHL (@NHL) June 6, 2017
Are you on the Predators bandwagon yet, ontd?
it's not as bad as when i couldn't admit that seguin was hot until like a year after he was traded to the stars bc i hated the bruins lol
He's a true class act and a shining example of what hockey is all about.
/also idk why some people get so mad over bandwagon fans. People on twitter are so ott about it. Let people get excited - if it grows the game and gets more people interested it's not a bad thing. Especially with it being their first cup appearance. The atmosphere seems fun there during home games.
at least it happens in fotball. My team - atletico mineiro - won Libertadores in 2013. We had a lot of people rooting for it, because it would be our first time. Anyway, few years later we now have more fans and it is the biggest in the state.
I cringed at Keith and Nicole celebrating but whatever. I'm not going to hate on new fans because we all start somewhere.
Nicole is adorable getting all excited and hopping up and down lol
The first NHL game I went to was the Preds vs Montreal at Bridgestone and our entire section wanted to gang up on this annoying dudebro sitting behind us -- he compared everything to how it was done in Chicago, criticized every call made, and even his buddies were embarrassed for him. It was like...why are you even here if you don't like either team? At least my bf and I met some really nice Habs fans because of it, haha.
But also because it would be fun to see a new team win.
How rude of them! They should act like they've been there before! Oh, wait.