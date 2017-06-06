cp&lt;3

Celebs take in Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final




The Nashville Predators trailed 2 games to 0 to the defending champs Pittsburgh Penguins as the series shifted home. The Predators did not disappoint their raucous home crowd and tied the series.










Are you on the Predators bandwagon yet, ontd?
Source12345
Tagged: , , , , ,