BIGBANG’s T.O.P Found Unconscious And Rushed To Hospital

omg no! Reply

oh no :( Reply

He normally takes tranquilizers



that's not a normal thing.



seriously! YG is such trash! Reply

Taking sedatives and tranquilizers is so normalized these days. I've had friends pop them when they are having sleep issues. Reply

He could be on something like Ativan or Klonopin which I know in my field we would consider tranquilizers. Reply

This some Judy Garland shit Reply

oh no :( get well soon, TOP <3 Reply

Aren't a lot of KPop stars seriously overworked? Also, the marijuana laws in Korea seem way too strict. Nobody should be going through this much stress and legal trouble over it (it's the same in my country and it pisses me off, it's just weed ffs). Reply

He's serving his mandatory military service right now, so he's not working as a celebrity. But yeah, on the whole a lot of them are pretty overworked - but I wouldn't say that necessarily holds true for more senior artists like TOP and Big Bang. They seem to have a lot more freedom and time off.



South Korea has a real suicide problem as well and TOP has been absolutely eviscerated by the press and public for this - it's been way more intense than I expected it to be for some reason. So many celebs have done so much worse, the backlash feels really harsh this time though.



Adding onto the military service right now, but from what I heard from my male relatives, they don't allow you have enough medicine to overdose on if you're in active duty. Either he somehow hid the drugs or the whole unit is fucked up. This shouldn't have happened if the police unit did a more thorough check. Reply

Everyone was just loling about this and saying "well he shouldn't have smoked it's Korean law!!" like all laws are without question and criticism. Reply

poor guy. the backlash he got from the weed thing was completely ott Reply

they're always ott about weed and alcohol in korea Reply

alcohol too? I thought it was normal to drink a lot of soju Reply

That's crazy. I thought they loooooove alcohol. It's not being shown in the media?? So confusing 😩 and i thought South Korea was more likely chill even on weed now than before. This is depressing tbh. I'm deeply hurt, brah Reply

The fact that he got kicked out of his division will hurt his rep more. With a shit ton of good PR he could have bounced back from just marijuana, since they managed to do it with GD even though that and Daesung's scandal almost killed them. Reply

no it wasn't. this was the third time a YG idol has been caught doing something illegal (let's not even start on YG himself) and he was starting to get shielded for it. that other loser who keeps getting caught has been thrown in jail repeatedly, some other guy who didn't even smoke it in SK went to jail too. Reply

I guess YG is trying to control the narrative because now the police is apparently saying he overdosed but wasn't unconscious, just "in a deep sleep" from which he might wake up "in 1-2 days" when the drugs wear off. that's what unconscious means????? fuck OFF!!!



and some insider told the news "Some are saying T.O.P is awake, but he's still unconscious in the ICU. The situation is being monitored, and he's receiving treatment." The insider also revealed, "Even if he does regain consciousness, his mother has a lot to worry about. They're worried about brain damage as he was deprived of oxygen in the beginning." fuckkk Reply

ffs Reply

Wtf yg is such trash Reply

Omg @ the deep sleep shit Reply

YG is always fucking pulling these stunts lmao, he rly can't afford to damage Big Bang's reputation with how much $$$ they still bring in Reply

Damn :'( Reply

omg :( Reply

:( I hope he'll be ok Reply

I read that people think he's had a drug problem for a while based on his IG posts and other stuff? I don't follow him there so i have no idea. Wouldn't be surprised though with the K-Pop industry being incredibly shitty.

i hope he gets better. BB used to be my fave band and while i am not a big fan any more i still care about them :( Reply

His instagram is definitely something else. He's always been a bit weird though - he's a bit of a creative type and mostly posts about art, wine, and food. But occasionally he'll do some weird stuff like post 12 pics of a pig or a bunch of selfies zoomed in on his face or some shit. There have been rumours about his mental health for years though, mostly that he's been dealing with depression. He's always seemed pretty sensitive during interviews and stuff as well, so I can imagine this whole scandal affecting him pretty intensely. Reply

Poor guy. Reply

Fingers crossed for him. Last time this happened he was out of the hospital quickly. This seems like it could end badly, with the weird statements by YG and the police. Can't forget people aren't immortal because they're in the public eye.



I hope the anti-fans and self-righteous commenters who were salivating over this will keep their mouths shut about this at least. I mainly mean the ones here because apparently some are already saying he did it for attention in SK. Reply

Last time this happened he was out of the hospital quickly.



too quickly, imo. I wonder if he ever received proper mental health care tbh.



honestly, I know he's rich and famous, but it must SUCK to be him. did you see the people in Korea making a huge fuss because he didn't look sad enough while he was being dismissed from his military post?? jesus Reply

i read some article saying going to therapy in s.k. will be reflected on your cv so that's why most people don't do it, i guess that can affect a celebrity in a different way than a normal citizen but i don't think YG and his agent allowed him to do it. Reply

Probably not. Everything about that was swept away quickly, probably because they were mid-peak.

I saw the smile drama. That didn't surprise me either, given how seriously people take these things with idols but I know some people were just acting like that because it's him. Some were genuinely bothered. He should've worn a mask out of the station and saved that trouble.



Have you heard about Gain's weed situation? And she's mentioned she has a panic disorder that probably won't help. Reply

There are a lot of conflicting reports going around but I hope he'll be ok. Reply

Wasn't there more than one attempt like situation around 2008? Or am I mixing it up with when he randomly lost a ton of weight and looked unwell? Or was that all at the same time Reply

in the post, "In 2008, T.O.P. was also hospitalized after what was heavily rumoured (and fiercely denied by YG) to be a suicide attempt. Reply

Yes, I'm referring to that and asking if there wasn't another in addition to that. Because I recall that one of the reasons the rumours were strong is that it wasn't a one-off occurrence. Reply

jesus that's awful. i hope he can pull though Reply

