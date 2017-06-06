BIGBANG’s T.O.P Found Unconscious And Rushed To Hospital
BIGBANG’s T.O.P was found unconscious this morning, after apparently overdosing on medication. Upon discovery, he was rushed to the ER, but in the afternoon he was transferred to the ICU.
YG Entertainment, his label, has “T.O.P has been taken to the Intensive Care Unit and is receiving intensive care. He normally takes tranquilizers, but according to the police he took more than usual this time.”
The source continued, “We are still checking whether or not he has regained consciousness yet. Please wait for developments.”
A source close to T.O.P. has said to news outlet Osen that “He was having a hard time due to recent events and I think his stress reached a breaking point.”
T.O.P. was recently caught in a drug test for use of marijuana (ONTD post) and is currently being prosecuted in Korea for this. He had to release an official hand-written apology letter and was expelled from his military police unit. In the event that T.O.P receives a sentence of over 18 months, he will be forcibly discharged from the military.
In 2008, T.O.P. was also hospitalized after what was heavily rumoured (and fiercely denied by YG) to be a suicide attempt.
sources 1 2 3 4
get well, T.O.P. :(
South Korea has a real suicide problem as well and TOP has been absolutely eviscerated by the press and public for this - it's been way more intense than I expected it to be for some reason. So many celebs have done so much worse, the backlash feels really harsh this time though.
and some insider told the news "Some are saying T.O.P is awake, but he's still unconscious in the ICU. The situation is being monitored, and he's receiving treatment." The insider also revealed, "Even if he does regain consciousness, his mother has a lot to worry about. They're worried about brain damage as he was deprived of oxygen in the beginning." fuckkk
i hope he gets better. BB used to be my fave band and while i am not a big fan any more i still care about them :(
I hope the anti-fans and self-righteous commenters who were salivating over this will keep their mouths shut about this at least. I mainly mean the ones here because apparently some are already saying he did it for attention in SK.
too quickly, imo. I wonder if he ever received proper mental health care tbh.
honestly, I know he's rich and famous, but it must SUCK to be him. did you see the people in Korea making a huge fuss because he didn't look sad enough while he was being dismissed from his military post?? jesus
I saw the smile drama. That didn't surprise me either, given how seriously people take these things with idols but I know some people were just acting like that because it's him. Some were genuinely bothered. He should've worn a mask out of the station and saved that trouble.
Have you heard about Gain's weed situation? And she's mentioned she has a panic disorder that probably won't help.