BIGBANG’s T.O.P Found Unconscious And Rushed To Hospital


BIGBANG’s T.O.P was found unconscious this morning, after apparently overdosing on medication. Upon discovery, he was rushed to the ER, but in the afternoon he was transferred to the ICU.

YG Entertainment, his label, has “T.O.P has been taken to the Intensive Care Unit and is receiving intensive care. He normally takes tranquilizers, but according to the police he took more than usual this time.”

The source continued, “We are still checking whether or not he has regained consciousness yet. Please wait for developments.”

A source close to T.O.P. has said to news outlet Osen that “He was having a hard time due to recent events and I think his stress reached a breaking point.”

T.O.P. was recently caught in a drug test for use of marijuana (ONTD post) and is currently being prosecuted in Korea for this. He had to release an official hand-written apology letter and was expelled from his military police unit. In the event that T.O.P receives a sentence of over 18 months, he will be forcibly discharged from the military.

In 2008, T.O.P. was also hospitalized after what was heavily rumoured (and fiercely denied by YG) to be a suicide attempt.

