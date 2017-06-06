Pokken Tournament DX (Switch) and Pokemon Ultrasun and Ultramoon (3DS) Announcement + Trailer

I won't be excited for another Pokémon game until they give us a full MMORPG. Like, stop rehashing the same shit. I know children love it but your OG fans are old and need something new.



I was hoping I would meet an ONTD psychic today! Why didn't you warn us about Trump?!??! Reply

Their OG fans still buy all the games and gush about them even though the series hasn't been innovative in a long time. They won't ever change as long as everyone still gives them money. Reply

Don't GAF about a second sequel in the mainline games.



but GOLD AND SILVER!!!!



I lost it when this was announced. Definitely the best part of the ND! Reply

I'm lowkey excited about this only because maybe it means Brandon Plays Pokemon will finally do GSC, which would be really fun and exciting for me lmfao Reply

Yay for the 3ds but boo at a sequel to boring-ass sun and moon Reply

What is the best Pokemon game for 3DS? PoGo got annoying, but I do kind of like the concept of trying to find a bunch of Pokemon (which is why PoGo got annoying, they kept making it a pain to find new ones). Reply

Personally, X/Y is my favorite 3DS Pokemon game. But Sun/Moon and OR/AS are also great. So... it just depends on which one appeals to you most. Reply

XY and ORAS. Sun and Moon are great but they're a lot shorter and don't have as much post-game content. Reply

XY is my fave even though people said it was boring as shit. I rly liked the world!! Second would be OR/AS, third imo is def Sun/Moon...didn't even finish it yet and I got it on release date :/ I appreciated that they were trying to change it up but the changes just felt rly weird and poorly handled, and the story doesn't get good until later on when it's a little too late according to my bf who did finish it. Reply

XY or ORAS and I'd honestly go ORAS even if that's my least favorite gen, it has so much to do. I loved Sun and Moon but it's not a typical Pokemon experience so I'd say start with ORAS. Reply

XY, Sun/Moon relied way too heavily on the early gen rosters. I started getting pissed off at how many gen 1 pokemon I was constantly running into. Reply

I disagree with everyone, I think S&M are the series's best, then ORAS and XY (in that order) for me. Reply

Thanks everyone! I also didn't realize all the games where split between 2 versions, oops. I think I'll start with XY...I've never played any before, so I can't be but so disappointed. Reply

Necrozma is the Prism Armor of these guys, it is literally a moon and sun eclipse. This looks so cool



Necrozma is the Prism Armor of these guys, it is literally a moon and sun eclipse. This looks so cool

They both look ugly as sin but cool that we might learn more about Necrozma. Reply

I love the look of Solgaleo there. Not sure how I feel about Lunala though. Reply

Lunala looks like crap. Reply

They look like Zoids tbh Reply

keep it! Reply

lol they just recycled all games

thank god i dont like pokemoney Reply

I need more details on UltSM before I cast judgement on them but that new Mimikyu animation got me weirdly hype, ngl. Reply

I feel like such a flop bc I still haven't finished playing Moon. Reply

Honestly, you're not missing much. The back portion of the game was a major let-down. Reply

Yeah it just kind of stopped gripping me. I got all the new Pokémon I wanted so I'm satisfied lol Reply

Heh, I haven't finished Sun Reply

I read SO many reviews of S/M that said this was the best set of Pokemon games but I felt let down... the story is so boring and there's not much to do post-game. I can't blame you for not finishing. Reply

I haven't finished Moon either. The endless (and stupidly long) cut scenes were driving me nuts. Reply

i hope the ultra games are good Reply

guess i'll get ultrasun since i played moon last time. Reply

Hmm. Maybe I'll wait to get these ones instead of Sun and Moon. Reply

I was talking with a really good friend of mine about Pokemon the other day, and really all we want is a game is a game that incorporates all of the regions. Doing it in a format like Pokemon Snap makes the most sense because then you wouldn't be stupidly overpowered as you moved on to each new region, but I'm honestly getting tired of the same old format with new creatures (and I'm still not 100% sold on the mega evolution thing; it seems like a cop-out for designing new Pokemon while trying to keep old fans happy). Just let me see the entire world without making up a new place that makes little or no sense in the context of the old games. There's a reason why Soul Silver and Heart Gold are still some of the most sought-after games. Reply

My dream Pokemon game is one that starts in a new region but for whatever story-related reason requires you to go back to previous regions and interact with characters from the old games, catch Pokemon in their region of origin, etc. I also wish they would start maturing the stories a little more. Reply

That's why Gen 2 and 3 are my favorites. Well, it doesn't happen in Gen 3 but you get it.



Seriously, especially with the gyroscope on the Wii U and the Switch, why has there NEVER been a follow up to Snap? Reply

I like mega evolutions for Pokemon that didn't get evolutions the first time around (ex. Absol, Sableye). Tauros still deserves one :( it's so strange how with new technology like the built in 3DS cameras we still don't have a new Pokemon Snap game. I feel like that's something people would actually be excited for versus the puzzle games or w/e Reply

I think the Megas and Alola forms come from them realizing that we're at 800 Pokemon now and it's becoming a bit unmanageable - I think that's why there was no National Pokedex in Sun and Moon either. They can give Pokemon new designs without actually being a full evolutions. Some of them are just so butt ugly though and they need to give some to Pokemon that need them. Reply

They only pushed the Mega Evolution bs in gen 6 tbf. Reply

This is my DREAM me and my sister talk about a game with all the regions all the time. The two regions is what makes Gold/Silver/Crystal and HG/SS the best games imo. Reply

Pokken is cute but sorry, Tekken is out and nobody got time for the cute B version.



I really thought they would port a mainline Pokemon over but I guess they'll leave that to 2018 since they cannot meet demand right now. Reply

looks like we're at least getting some new customization options? the hair and clothes in SM were really lackluster Reply

I spent SO much time/money in Pokemon Y customizing my hair and clothing and was disappointed by the lack of options in Sun. Reply

