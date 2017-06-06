Pokken Tournament DX (Switch) and Pokemon Ultrasun and Ultramoon (3DS) Announcement + Trailer
New #Pokemon games have been revealed! Get ready for #PokkenTournamentDX and #PokemonUltraSunMoon! https://t.co/Yhi9TNLjua pic.twitter.com/Mq5H3elUdP— Pokémon (@Pokemon) June 6, 2017
Pokken Tournament will come out September 22 2017 for the Switch while Ultrasun and Ultramoon (which was said to be an alternate take on the original S&M) will be released worldwide November 17 2017 for the 3DS.
I'm hoping it's getting closer and closer bc of the new Switch service, etc
but GOLD AND SILVER!!!!
Necrozma is the Prism Armor of these guys, it is literally a moon and sun eclipse. This looks so cool
thank god i dont like pokemoney
Hmm. Maybe I'll wait to get these ones instead of Sun and Moon.
I really thought they would port a mainline Pokemon over but I guess they'll leave that to 2018 since they cannot meet demand right now.
I didn't like most of the clothing nor that you had to go to a dye house to get different colors (which I wouldn't have minded but it meant you couldn't stock up on colors and so many of the clothes didn't look better dyed.)