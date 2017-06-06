Wallace and Gromit voice actor Peter Sallis dies aged 96
Peter Sallis died on Friday at a retirement home for actors in London. He was most known for supplying the voice of Wallace in the Wallace and Gromit cartoons. He also played Norman "Cleggy" Clegg in the sitcom Last of the Summer Wine from its first episode in 1973 until the series concluded in 2010.
"I'm so sad, but feel so grateful and privileged to have known and worked with Peter over so many years. He was always my first and only choice for Wallace," Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park said in a statement.
Source
Also, LOTSW ended?!
RIP
(when you've lived all up to 96, you've lived a long ass life)
I loved Curse of the Wererabbit and Close Shave
RIP.
RIP
i grew up watching last of the summer wine and cleggy was always my favourite.
i met him twice as a kid and he was beyond charming a true gentleman. heart of gold who always had time for his fans espicially kids. i gave him a hug and told him i loved him (i was like 6) and he hugged me back and did some wallace and grommit quotes for me.
i will hold that memory close for the rest of my days
RIP Cleggy enjoy racing bath tubs down the hills in the sky