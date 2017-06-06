Wallace and Gromit voice actor Peter Sallis dies aged 96

RIP Reply

RIP, I hope he's getting to eat lots of cheese in the afterlife Reply

he had such a brilliant, unique speaking voice Reply

awww :( Reply

Aww. At least he lived a good long life. Reply

Oh this is very sad. :( RIP Reply

:(



Also, LOTSW ended?! Reply

Whenever we had a sub for our Ceramics class, we'd watch Wallace and Gromit. They were so funny. Reply

I used to watch Last of the Summer Wine with my granddad, his was probably my fave character.



RIP Reply

;_____;



(when you've lived all up to 96, you've lived a long ass life)



Edited at 2017-06-06 02:29 pm (UTC) Reply

Wallace and Gromit is the best animated show to ever come out of the UK & I'll fight anyone who says different. Paddington Bear can get fucked. Reply

tbh I think it could be the best animation full stop. The joke density and charm of the were rabbit is incredible Reply

RIP.



I loved Curse of the Wererabbit and Close Shave Reply

Oh man, R.I.P. Legendary VA. :( Reply

aw man...



RIP. Reply

:(



RIP Reply

last of the summer wine was the shit Reply

this is so sad, RIP

Reply

