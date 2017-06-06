Mako

Wallace and Gromit voice actor Peter Sallis dies aged 96



Peter Sallis died on Friday at a retirement home for actors in London. He was most known for supplying the voice of Wallace in the Wallace and Gromit cartoons. He also played Norman "Cleggy" Clegg in the sitcom Last of the Summer Wine from its first episode in 1973 until the series concluded in 2010.

"I'm so sad, but feel so grateful and privileged to have known and worked with Peter over so many years. He was always my first and only choice for Wallace," Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park said in a statement.

