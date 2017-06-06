aesthetic hoe

ZAYN postpones his shows in Japan (again)

He was supposed to play two shows in Yokohama (June 18th) and Osaka (June 19th). These shows were originally supposed to take place in January but were postponed to June to accommodate a change in Zayn's recording schedule. Now they've been postponed again due to slow production on his album.



Poll #2068674
Open to: All, detailed results viewable to: All. Participants: 139

which former 1D member will release a new album first?

View Answers
Liam
20(14.4%)
Niall
71(51.1%)
Louis
4(2.9%)
Zayn 2.0
23(16.5%)
Harry 2.0
21(15.1%)


source.
Can you believe we live in a world were all of 1D will have (more or less) successful solo careers, ONTD? (Because I can't.)
niall in the middle
