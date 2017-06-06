ZAYN postpones his shows in Japan (again)
He was supposed to play two shows in Yokohama (June 18th) and Osaka (June 19th). These shows were originally supposed to take place in January but were postponed to June to accommodate a change in Zayn's recording schedule. Now they've been postponed again due to slow production on his album.
Can you believe we live in a world were all of 1D will have (more or less) successful solo careers, ONTD? (Because I can't.)
【ゼイン来日公演延期のお知らせ】— Creativeman (@CMP_official) 6 June 2017
6月18日(日)横浜アリーナ、6月19日(月)大阪城ホールで予定しておりましたゼ
インの来日公演は、現在制作中のアルバム制作進行の遅れにより、やむを得ず公演を再度 延期とさせていただきます。https://t.co/S1LmfRJ2GV pic.twitter.com/CORkLXhBtm
which former 1D member will release a new album first?
Liam
20(14.4%)
Niall
71(51.1%)
Louis
4(2.9%)
Zayn 2.0
23(16.5%)
Harry 2.0
21(15.1%)
as much as i Do Not Want, my vote is for him
but this is because of the album.
if this career is taking this much toll on him where he has to constantly postpone shows then maybe rethink ur career sis :/ maybe write, produce, sing on demos??
"they've been postponed again due to slow production on his album." Anxiety sucks!
I still believe he can come back and release another album full of boring ass music and people will eat it up like they did the first one.
I think one of two, or he will be treated and eventualy start performing again or he will figure out that being a performer it's not for him, he can still work behind the scenes and stuff but maybe be in front of a crowd takes too much out of him.
Hopefully this isn't a cover for his anxiety struggles and he has gotten support since.
It is a cover. Zayn's my fave..... but his denial is irking me. Either get help or stop all this shit. All these damn cancellations is not a good look. He too busy trying to show how cool he is instead of seeking the help he so desperately needs.
verytalented? because if we follow that logic, you'd be rooting for Louis.
