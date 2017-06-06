ZAYN postpones his shows in Japan (again)

isn't liam's album already done? and he's released a single from it?



as much as i Do Not Want, my vote is for him

Got another song back that I've written the other day. Can't wait for you guys to hear .... album coming along nicely ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) 5 June 2017





I think he's said in some interview that he has 30 songs, but still needs to narrow them down to an album. So he's my guess as well, but who knows? If Louis can make a solo album then anything is possible.

He doesn't have a put together album. We might not see it for a while. He said he might just release a bunch of singles first vs doing a single or two then an album release a couple months later. Niall might actually beat him. He at least knows it will be out in the fall.

I don't get this guy. It's like he wants to fail or something. I get you have anxiety dude but you can't bail on all your performances.

I don't understand why he's even in the business. Quitting One Direction mid-tour because of anxiety and personal problems is understandable. Other musicians have quit the industry abruptly too. But he just bailed on the band to do his solo thing. How is that better if he has this crippling anxiety?

is he actually getting treatment? he should.



but this is because of the album. Reply

That sounds like an excuse tbh

yeah, i don't get why he bothers booking performances? just release music without doing shows. small artists probably couldn't do that and sustain a career but he's gonna make money just because he's zayn.

Yeah he needs to stop agreeing to stuff or play small ass shows/venues

he needs to pick a different career or work behind the scenes to pay back all the money that his label is wasting on him.

if he's the executive producer of his album though, does that not mean he paid for it himself basically? i know nothing though haha that's just going off what i saw other people say

That's a wrap

man anxiety sucks



if this career is taking this much toll on him where he has to constantly postpone shows then maybe rethink ur career sis :/ maybe write, produce, sing on demos?? Reply

"they've been postponed again due to slow production on his album." Anxiety sucks!

u know we dont read

that could just be a cover for anxiety tho

does he even get treatment?

I still believe he can come back and release another album full of boring ass music and people will eat it up like they did the first one.

People ate up the first one? TBH I thought Gigi was the only person who liked it

Read the replies to this comment.

You're ugly

stawp, m.o.m was a solid debut album with a lot of good songs.

Yes.. im sure the die hard ztans will keep buying and streaming his 2nd mediocre album as well...

Excuse u?

MoM was so good tho! i bopped for weeks

i feel like thats a shitty reason to cancel shows. Stuff like that takes time and money tbh

This is definetely about his anxiety, I understand, I have it myself, and it's taking me 12 years to graduate from college cause I just couldn't attend classes, just the thought of it gave me panic attacks.



I think one of two, or he will be treated and eventualy start performing again or he will figure out that being a performer it's not for him, he can still work behind the scenes and stuff but maybe be in front of a crowd takes too much out of him. Reply

IDK enough about the production side of things, but is it normal for an album to be pushed back and production schedules changing as much?



Hopefully this isn't a cover for his anxiety struggles and he has gotten support since. Reply

It is a cover. Zayn's my fave..... but his denial is irking me. Either get help or stop all this shit. All these damn cancellations is not a good look. He too busy trying to show how cool he is instead of seeking the help he so desperately needs.

Edited at 2017-06-06 01:47 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-06 01:47 pm (UTC) Reply

More like a cover for drugs

Im lowkeying rooting for nile. I like a good underdog story



i'm highkey rooting for niall now because he's proven to have great music post-1d and has just been super charming and likable during his promo. no fake deepness or hating on 1d.

Same. Old me was laughing at Niall in 1D saying he would have no success. Oh the shame.

how is he the underdog when he was always a popular member tho lol, or is it because he isn't very talented? because if we follow that logic, you'd be rooting for Louis.

The venue is too big too, I don't know why his team didn't change/cancel it before. He said he wanted to start with small venues in his book, I hope works out for him.

Mte. I somewhat blame his team for even putting this out there. He needs to start small.

Liam's solo stuff is currently disappointing, I hope there's better quality tracks somewhere. Also, has he always been annoying in interviews or is this a new thing? I can't believe I like Niall more lol.

I think he has always had a problem with rambling on and getting carried away. It just didn't matter much cause there was always someone else, mostly Louis, to take over or turn it into a joke.

Why is there another post about this up top?

there's a glitch in the matrix

