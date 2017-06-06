There goes my Wang Leehom as Charlie Wu dream cast Reply

I didn't even know I wanted ughhh yes

Him and Gemma would've been so gorgeous!!!

I wonder if anyone will post about T.O.P :(

:(



It's looking really bad...I'm already preparing myself for the worst case scenario. Reply

Omg! I actually find him to be the most attractive out of the group! I hope he can make a full recovery!

T.O.P 💓✨



T.O.P 💓✨ Reply

i just googled and holy shit :((((

Nooo

can you make one? sorry I'm mobile atm and whenever I post on mobile they always mess up D:

I hope he can make a full recovery <333



I hope he can make a full recovery <333 Reply

Being a celebrity in Korea sounds rough. Hope he's ok.

I hope someone does. I'm at work or I would. This about the 3rd time he's OD'd on medication and the whispers of suicide come up. I hope antis stfu this time

Reply

saw something about it on LLAG this am. i can't believe they're reseting his service? wtf

lol so any and every Asian actor vaguely recognizable will be in this.

I like Harry, he's hot



I like Harry, he's hot Reply

Except Jamie Chung*

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm still a little annoyed by some of what happened to Astrid in the third book. The "sex tape" leak seemed kind of unnecessary. Chan is Astrid, right?

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Right??? I'm happy Atrid & Charlie's still together though, so there's that. I love them.



Also, I was so confused about Philip & Eleanor's story? I want a fourth book lol





Edited at 2017-06-06 12:33 pm (UTC) Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I was definitely happy with their ending, because I liked them together, but I didn't think it needed to go to the extreme of having something that personal go against them.

Maybe it's just me but it seemed pretty cheap.



Maybe it's just me but it seemed pretty cheap. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Phillip was bi/gay. Maybe, it's just me but the moment I read that he lives in Australia, I started wondering. And isn't he living in North Bondi? And he watches Arrow too lol I know, I know stereotyping but if it quacks like a duck, right? I've always low-key thought that

Wait there's a third book?!

3RD?? i only thought there was the first novel lol. shit

awwwww

Hollywood casting Asian actors for Asian characters?!?? I am shocked!!!!

meh. i used to think he was so fine but my god his look on shadowhunters is the worst.

they dont know how to put makeup on an asian man's face. they shouldve hired someone from korea tbh

and the facial hair



he's so pretty without all the make-up and goatee Reply

I still think he looks good when not in character

i actually really love him for charlie holy shit!! this movie's cast is getting so amazing, i basically love everyone so far



(gotta get the final book ahhh i wonder how cheap the ebook is) Reply

I love this cast, I hope it's a huge success and opens hollywoods racist and whitewashed eyes.

Ooh I just googled what he did after Glee, and saw Shadowhunters LOL wtf.



(Anyway, I love the third book! Ahh so much better than China Rich Girlfriend!)



SO EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE Reply

China Rich Girlfriend was such a long read lmao but then I find Nick and Rachel boring so...

Nick and Rachel just seem to have things going on around them, they're never really too involved in plots so they're very meh.

Hahaha me too. I was a lot more invested in Astrid haha

yeah i think the 3rd book is better since it doesn't involve rachel/nick so much

i like rachel and nick oop

i only saw some clips of his work on shadowhunters, just the one where he kisses the other guy

I tried reading the book but the hotel bit was so cringeworthy I couldn't continue ☹️

I started it last week and can't really get into it. I'll try it again later.

i mean

but he's a really bad actor

cute and charming and all but still Reply

this news feels...late? Haven't they been filming for over a month? idk how movies work

I actually had to look his age up because I wasn't sure he was old enough....35, eh okay.



I always imagined Charlie with glasses and slightly silver hair but sure. Reply

I imagined Charlie as Matt Guttman from ABC. I mean not white but his physical stature and overall look,

