'Crazy Rich Asians' adds Harry Shum Jr to its cast
Exclusive: #Glee star @HarryShumJr joins #CrazyRichAsians https://t.co/PCe1LmVQsF pic.twitter.com/WhO3utP4Xy— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 5, 2017
- He's playing Astrid's ex-fiance, Charlie Wu.
I like Harry, he's hot
[Spoiler (click to open)]I'm still a little annoyed by some of what happened to Astrid in the third book. The "sex tape" leak seemed kind of unnecessary.
Also, I was so confused about Philip & Eleanor's story? I want a fourth book lol
Maybe it's just me but it seemed pretty cheap.
Wait there's a third book?!
he's so pretty without all the make-up and goatee
(gotta get the final book ahhh i wonder how cheap the ebook is)
(Anyway, I love the third book! Ahh so much better than China Rich Girlfriend!)
SO EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE
but he's a really bad actor
cute and charming and all but still
I always imagined Charlie with glasses and slightly silver hair but sure.