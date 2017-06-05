Forbes writer talks Justice League rumors

I'm still shocked that there are people out there who think BvS was amazing.



Here's a comment in a comment thread about WW where I said Snyder wasn't responsible for how good WW was.



Yes thank God, because competing movies that feature talking raccoons, buddy banter and a guy in a red suit that makes masterbation jokes are clearly superior. A geo-politcal drama between two near metaphorical figures as in BvS? GET OUTTA HERE



Do they know that the MCU had nothing to do with Deadpool?



I saw a really long tumblr post about how Wonder Woman was genius because of Snyder and co.



i also saw another long tumblr post where someone talked about how amazing, inspiring and cinematically flawless the dceu is.......can't relate. but i'm glad the dceu has such dedicated fans.

Thread



wasn't he just responsible for some takes and photography? he had no participation in the script or story afaik.

Thread



I like BvS

Thread



it gets a lot of hate, but I enjoyed it too. it wasn't the best but not the worst

Thread



the 3-hr version is a much better movie than the theatrical

Thread



I remain disappointed that we got stuck with Whedon.

wait, was snyder booted?

Thread



he stepped down recently. i believe his daughter commit suicide not long ago and he realised he couldn't cope - understandably.

Thread



He withdrew - his daughter died.

Thread



My expectations are still sub-basement.

i'll watch for the plot:

Thread



justice league sucking is an inevitability that we must deal with



maybe if we're good children they'll realize what the world really needs is a justice league international movie

I'm still waiting for my Justice League Dark movie.

Thread



If Batgirl is a critical and commercial success, maybe we'll get a Birds of Prey movie?

Thread



I really want a Birds of Prey movie.

feels inevitable to me tbh, especially if gotham city sirens does well. i just hope it doesn't have whedon or any other guy directing.

I'm praying so bad for a birds of pray movie

Justice league is going to mess up this momentum.

Cavil has no presence and Affleck you can tell just tries too hard.



Hopefully the re-shoots ate to give wonder woman more story/screen time/ action.

Unfortunately I'm worried she will be written completely out of character after how Joss did the Avengers.

Edited at 2017-06-06 11:49 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-06 11:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread



Just give the people what they want and give Wonder Woman all the screen time.

I wonder how much money they've sunk in this.

nothing they won't recoup

I really want a teen titans movie but that will never happen

rip </3



rip </3 Reply

i'd LOVE a tt movie. especially if it included donna troy... which again, would never happen </3

Thread



I am pissed that they put Cyborg in JL instead of John/GL or/and Martian Manhunter bc now if there is a TT movie we won't be getting the iconic Cyborg/Beastboy bromance

Thread



Unless they do a prequel or the Cyborg movie gives them 15 min

Thread



Wonder Woman being good does not change my expectations for the rest of the DCEU. I don't trust Snyder, and I don't trust Whedon, and the two of them having worked on the same project doesn't bode well.



The fact that it's going to be changed to be more positive worries me more. On one hand, BvS was a depressing, bleak mess. But on the other, the tonal reshoots to Suicide Squad made the movie a pathwork quilt of nonsese.

Remember how SS was changed to add more humor and lightness? We all know how well that turned out.



Can one have negative expectations? Cuz I'm veering that direction. Reply

Thread



can they just please get rid of Zack Snyder? He is such a poser.

they should fire joss whedon and have queen patty save this movie and all future movies

i was reading this earlier and god, what a bunch of word salad. this is information that really only needed a couple succinct paragraphs.



justice league looks fine to me and the changes that have happened and are happening seem like steps in the right direction more than signs of imminent failure. that said, snyder's brand is so toxic that i doubt anyone besides DCEU faithfuls will give the movie a fair shake from a critical standpoint.



kinda bummed that we'll never see snyder's full vision of a justice league part 1 and 2 and that the grimdark stuff is probably nixed forever. i wanna see a movie centered on batman's nightmare future 😩

sis.....the dceu really does not need more snyder grimdark. it wasn't working out. theres gotta be better directors out there that can go tastefully dark.

Thread



i'm arguing that there would have been a time and place for it, and that the opportunity to explore that is gone now thanks to fuckface nolan and WB putting the wrong guy in charge of setting the entire DCEU's tone.

i don't understand why snyder has such a huge influence on dceu. how did he land such a deal in the beginning?

Probably his work on 300/Watchmen and then I think he fought for it pretty hard.



I mean, I get why he may have SOUNDED good to the execs. His movies are very opposite of the Marvel Universe and im sure Warner Brothers wanted a more adult tone. And that's all fine, but the movies just suck and Zach clearly doesn't understand the characters at all.



He's also taken too many personal liberties and hasn't really given the fans what they want.



Edited at 2017-06-06 06:20 am (UTC) Reply

Thread



300 and watchmen were stylistically very impressive but they had to have been flukes because he hasn't exhibited that level of craftsmanship since. sucker punch in particular was terrible not to mention a complete financial bomb that i'm still scratching my head as to how he managed to land one of the most lucrative deals and continues to have studio's backing even after three critically panned franchise films that barely broke even.

personally chosen by christopher nolan and emma thomas. our other options were tony scott (rest in peace, would have loved this tho it prob would have still been too grimdark for you nerds), matt, reeves, and duncan jones. i'm guessing snyder had the most complete vision and enthusiasm, not to mention having worked with DC already on watchmen.

still wish we were in the timeline with george miller's DCEU



still wish we were in the timeline with george miller's DCEU Reply

Me neither. The movie he did prior to Man of Steel was Sucker Punch and before that it was Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole. Like...? But he's a white dude so they get everything.

On the one hand, I would like a good Justice League movie. On the other hand, I want Warner Brothers to suffer for trying to hire Mel Gibson.

