Forbes writer talks Justice League rumors

- after negative reception to BvS, WB made a lot of changes to Justice League
- initially a two film project, was changed to one film + to fit in with the evolving plans of The Batman film/series
- no major reshoots yet
- Joss Whedon wrote and will film some extra scenes that Zac Snyder wanted and was asked to do final edit
- Joss Whedon will be responsible for any pickups or reshoots
- tone changed to being more positive
apparently WW made $103 million domestically + $223 million internationally
Here's a comment in a comment thread about WW where I said Snyder wasn't responsible for how good WW was.
Yes thank God, because competing movies that feature talking raccoons, buddy banter and a guy in a red suit that makes masterbation jokes are clearly superior. A geo-politcal drama between two near metaphorical figures as in BvS? GET OUTTA HERE
I saw a really long tumblr post about how Wonder Woman was genius because of Snyder and co.
i also saw another long tumblr post where someone talked about how amazing, inspiring and cinematically flawless the dceu is.......can't relate. but i'm glad the dceu has such dedicated fans.
maybe if we're good children they'll realize what the world really needs is a justice league international movie
Cavil has no presence and Affleck you can tell just tries too hard.
Hopefully the re-shoots ate to give wonder woman more story/screen time/ action.
rip </3
The fact that it's going to be changed to be more positive worries me more. On one hand, BvS was a depressing, bleak mess. But on the other, the tonal reshoots to Suicide Squad made the movie a pathwork quilt of nonsese.
Can one have negative expectations? Cuz I'm veering that direction.
justice league looks fine to me and the changes that have happened and are happening seem like steps in the right direction more than signs of imminent failure. that said, snyder's brand is so toxic that i doubt anyone besides DCEU faithfuls will give the movie a fair shake from a critical standpoint.
kinda bummed that we'll never see snyder's full vision of a justice league part 1 and 2 and that the grimdark stuff is probably nixed forever. i wanna see a movie centered on batman's nightmare future 😩
I mean, I get why he may have SOUNDED good to the execs. His movies are very opposite of the Marvel Universe and im sure Warner Brothers wanted a more adult tone. And that's all fine, but the movies just suck and Zach clearly doesn't understand the characters at all.
He's also taken too many personal liberties and hasn't really given the fans what they want.
still wish we were in the timeline with george miller's DCEU