Forbes writer talks Justice League rumors

- after negative reception to BvS, WB made a lot of changes to Justice League
- initially a two film project, was changed to one film + to fit in with the evolving plans of The Batman film/series
- no major reshoots yet
- Joss Whedon wrote and will film some extra scenes that Zac Snyder wanted and was asked to do final edit
- Joss Whedon will be responsible for any pickups or reshoots
- tone changed to being more positive

apparently WW made $103 million domestically + $223 million internationally
