'Jeepers Creepers 3' plot details & images surface as online petition continues to boycott film

fuck francis ford coppola for enabling this director



for real. He deserves to be dragged more for going and more or less making the deal that give this bastard a second chance. Reply

I can't believe women directors are given so much shit but men can get away with molesting children and still make movies. Reply

These movies aren't even good Reply

mte. his movies sucked ass. he's no roman polanski so idk why anyone would want to try to "separate the art from the artist." Reply

srsly Reply

mte it's forgettable to me tbh. Like, I only remember literally one scene and that was about it. Oh well Reply

I love them growing up but idk how well the hold up Reply

Why is he still walking around!? Fuck the previous two generations!!! They're evil, I'm convinced. Reply

The fact that he's still allowed to have ANY kind of career, but the Katherine Heigls of Hollywood are ruined apparently forever...jfc. Reply

Hollywood would've been more forgiving to Heigl if she had sexual abused child than they did for speaking up about misogyny. I read something about pedos having one fingernail painted a certain color to identify themselves and their specific acts, and can vaguely remember seeing quite a few actors who go around with one fingernail painted. Pedophilia (and sexual abuse in general) appears to be so pervasive and overlooked or facilitated in the entertainment industry that I can't delude myself enough to respect any aspect of the "art" these actual monsters create. Victor Salva and Francis Ford Coppola are bigger monsters than whatever gruesome creatures they put on screen. Reply

"I read something about pedos having one fingernail painted a certain color to identify themselves and their specific acts, and can vaguely remember seeing quite a few actors who go around with one fingernail painted "



Wait, what???? Reply

holy fuck what Reply

"I read something about pedos having one fingernail painted a certain color to identify themselves and their specific acts, and can vaguely remember seeing quite a few actors who go around with one fingernail painted"

wtfffff

care to elaborate?



wtfffff



care to elaborate?



I'm still wondering why ~woque feminist Rose McGowan did a movie with him Reply

Can't wait to illegally watch it



Bloody disgusting today said that it's a sequel so idek Reply

Link

I'M SO EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIEEEEEE Reply

I looked up the actor this director molested and he hasn't acted since that movie, understandably. Found his facebook and he seems to still be coping through life. "In the stage of my existence I am in. Facing exile amongst gathering darkness and growing helplessness. I manage only to consistently remember to breathe. The hurts insurrection maintains the monotonous yet highly unstable heartbeat. My destination to divinity and purpose remains ever elusive. Like the forked tongue of our self-deceiving belief in so called mythical "LOVE". Crying off. Offering tears. Bidding farewell to fears. Soul searching for the freedom found and achieved through PEACE."

This kid is the one who had to suffer, while this piece of shit gets to still write and direct?Hollywood is fucked up.

This kid is the one who had to suffer, while this piece of shit gets to still write and direct?Hollywood is fucked up. Reply

poor soul :( Reply

But you were SOOOOO EXCIIITED earlier.



Save it with your alternative concerns. Reply

wow Reply

Damn D: :'(((( Reply

yeah, and while things like this happen people are too busy banning wonder woman because Gal is Israeli or some shit like that Reply

That's sad he doesn't done a movie since :( imagine having your dreams ruined by a disgusting pos who can't keep his hands to himself. Reply

This entire franchise is tainted Reply

This pedophile deserves to fucking rot. Reply

mte Reply

Yikes I don't even know that this was a messy mess. That movie was forgettable to me tbh 🤔 Reply

These movies are so bad, yet I've seen the first a million times.

Can't wait to pirate this one





Can't wait to pirate this one Reply

I had to watch and analyze the first movie for a class. When the professor told us about the director's crime, it really changed how I saw the movie. Glad she told us though.



Edited at 2017-06-06 04:24 am (UTC) Reply

