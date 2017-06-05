'Jeepers Creepers 3' plot details & images surface as online petition continues to boycott film
- Gina Philips reprises her role, Trish, from the first movie, but she will not be the focus. “I am in it in order to launch what happens next," she told Diabolical Magazine.
- The third movie's story will take place between the events of the first movie and its sequel.
- The plot will be about a group of hunters, led by a character played by Meg Foster (They Live, 31), hunting the Creeper down during one of its feeding sprees.
- An older, supposed synopsis of the third movie involved an older Trish looking for the Creeper with her husband and son. It is unclear if this plot was scrapped, or it will be used for another sequel.
- There is an open online petition boycotting the movie's release. The sole director of the franchise, Victor Salva, [TW crime details]molested the 12-year old star of his 1988 movie Clownhouse. The petition currently has over 1,700 signatures.
Wait, what????
wtfffff
care to elaborate?
Bloody disgusting today said that it's a sequel so idek
This kid is the one who had to suffer, while this piece of shit gets to still write and direct?Hollywood is fucked up.
Save it with your alternative concerns.
Can't wait to pirate this one
