Rita Ora is confident in her new music
- The return of Rita Ora is upon us
- "I have 100% confidence in my music but you can’t control what people are going to love and what people aren’t going to love, and I can only just hope they like it. But the experience of making it was one I’ll never forget.
- On keeping busy while not releasing music: "I never really wanted to disappear because I was like ‘Why? Why would I disappear?’ I might not be able to put music out but my fans still want to see me, I’m not going to shed out on them. I love to work. I like to be in peoples faces and have that kind of presence, because Madonna never disappeared from anybody and those were my idols growing up."
I will say that Rita Ora is my hair goals for this year. I just went from black waist length hair and cut it off in a red bob. But I need MORE cut off now because I'm in love with her short hair cut pre the pixie cut she rocks now.