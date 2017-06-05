Papa Montague's outfits are lol but also beautiful.



I'm digging this show. Benvolio can get it. Reply

fucking hell i keep forgetting this is on



why did they choose monday???? Reply

Is this show doomed to get cancelled? Reply

Most likely. Still watch it while you can! Reply

It was interesting watching how other shakespeare fans reacted to this show? IDK, I mean it's funny bc I agree with a lot of the criticism, but I'm still watching it and enjoying it for the most part. Reply

I'm hoping this show doesn't get cancelled, but the odds aren't good. Reply

I was going to watch this, but if it's going to get cancelled... Reply

wtf this show goes from cheesy period piece to fucking GoT so quickly? lmao Reply

pretty accurate for shakespeare tbh lol Reply

I'm enjoying this for what it is Reply

I think this would have worked in a modern setting but people would most likely compare it to R+J. Reply

I'm just gonna keep watching and enjoying this show before it gets cancelled Reply

Is this show good? I love Romeo and Juliet but this show looks... not good. Reply

i wanna watch this but exams :(( can't believe geoffrey from please like me is benvolio lol Reply

Need to check this show out Reply

i'm enjoying this way more than i thought i would and romeo and juliet is one of my least favourite shakespeare plays.



also kind of related but i got a paid job at my favourite shakespeare festival! i've been volunteering there for years and this year they offered me a job :3 i love shakespeare so much so i'm super excited. it's only contract but it's already a lot better than my other job. i actually feel valued here 😭 Reply

