AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x09 Promo "Fall"

FUCK I THOUGHT TONIGHT WASN'T AIRING AN EP

I haven't watched tonight's ep yet, but it still hasn't been renewed? pleassse tv overlords pleassse!

This is honestly one of the best spin-offs of all time.

Definitely, and it's far surpassed Breaking Bad for me =) I do hope we get another season or two for them to wrap the story up.

Mmmm, Slippin'Jimmy gonna slip

I lost it at that bit, damn, Jimmy haha. At least now we know why he needs back therapy...

that nacho scene was so tense!

i like that we got an explanation as to why jimmy/saul needs that foot shaking machine in breaking bad

I felt the damn heat from that scene just watching him fumble with those pills...ugh, this show is so good with their tense and suspenseful moments. I often see some complaints that the show isn't exciting enough or there's not enough action, and I'm all ???

I will be so sad if AMC doesn't pick it up for another season, they can't leave us hanging especially with Jimmy's ever so close transformation to Saul! :*

Same! And though I'm really liking exploring more of Mike's story and his origins with Gus, I really hope we get a post-BB/Cinnabon/Gene season. Especially if there is a chance that Kim is still around.

So that was that lady's missing husband that Mike found, yes?



I was so scared for Nacho. I love how this show can make the most quiet, seemingly mundane scenes so incredibly tense.



They better renew it. This is one of the only shows I actually look forward to anymore. Reply

No, it was the Good Samaritan that stopped to help the driver of the ice cream truck Mike robbed, that Hector then killed. Remember Mike was so happy about getting away with robbing the truck until Nacho told him about the Good Samaritan being killed as a result.

This show excels in those type of moments, good lord! I never understand some complaints that this show doesn't have anything exciting happen...



And same, it's such a good story and I think folks are really invested in all these characters. I do hope they'll get a chance to properly finish their stories in the next season or two. It'd be such a shame if it didn't. Reply

i sweated as much as nacho during that scene, i was so nervous. there's no way he survives this show :/

Right?? I'm really loving Nacho as a character and I like that they're fleshing him out as well. Also, as for his fate, apologies for assuming you watched Breaking Bad, but there was a scene there where Walt and Jesse kidnapped Saul by gunpoint, and Saul mentioned an "Ignacio". It could very well imply that Nacho is still about during BB-era!

this show is so low-key intense and I'm so high-key emotionally invested in the artist previously known as jimmy mcgill

I still can't get over how they managed to make this show far more interesting to me than BB, and I loved that series to bits. But yeah, I really want more of Jimmy/Saul's story and I do hope we get a chance to get a proper post-BB season.

Need to start the new season

this season is sooOOOOO good

I'm never on time to these posts! Dang it.



That Nacho scene... I jumped so many times and was peeking out from my behind my hands because I was so scared for him. It looked like he dropped a pill (?) from his hands shaking.



But now I'm even more worried for Nacho since he still has to make the switch AGAIN!!!



Chuck's scenes with the doctor softened me a bit to him. I'm still pretty much "Fuck Chuck" but those scenes really made me empathetic towards him, which I haven't felt ever.



And I evil cackled when Howard showed up to Chuck's house to discuss the issue with his malpractice insurance. Bwahaha.



I still can't put my finger on why Howard is being such an ass to Kim. Typical male pride? Reply

