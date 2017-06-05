AMC - BETTER CALL SAUL 3x09 Promo "Fall"
[synopsis]Jimmy visits a friend and takes up an old pastime; Chuck and Hamlin argue over the future of the firm; Kim faces challenges.
Two more episodes left in the season! Still no word on a renewal for S4, but it's still performing quite well for AMC. Hopefully we'll get an announcement soon. Thoughts on tonight's ep, "Slip"? =)
i like that we got an explanation as to why jimmy/saul needs that foot shaking machine in breaking bad
I was so scared for Nacho. I love how this show can make the most quiet, seemingly mundane scenes so incredibly tense.
They better renew it. This is one of the only shows I actually look forward to anymore.
And same, it's such a good story and I think folks are really invested in all these characters. I do hope they'll get a chance to properly finish their stories in the next season or two. It'd be such a shame if it didn't.
That Nacho scene... I jumped so many times and was peeking out from my behind my hands because I was so scared for him. It looked like he dropped a pill (?) from his hands shaking.
But now I'm even more worried for Nacho since he still has to make the switch AGAIN!!!
Chuck's scenes with the doctor softened me a bit to him. I'm still pretty much "Fuck Chuck" but those scenes really made me empathetic towards him, which I haven't felt ever.
And I evil cackled when Howard showed up to Chuck's house to discuss the issue with his malpractice insurance. Bwahaha.
I still can't put my finger on why Howard is being such an ass to Kim. Typical male pride?
Obligatory Fuck Chuck. Also, damn Jimmy was good tonight in his full Saul Goodman mode.