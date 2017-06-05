Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Mischa Barton granted restraining order against ex that tried to sell sex tape


  • Barton's ex Jon Zacharias filmed the two of them having sex without her consent and was allegedly involved with a plot to sell the tape

  • Today Barton was granted a permanent restraining order against him and her ex was ordered to give her any explicit material he had of her






