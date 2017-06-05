Mischa Barton granted restraining order against ex that tried to sell sex tape

Rule against HA Reply

Is he being punished in any way? People who film these acts/people without permission should get something for being gross pigs. Reply

IDK, though I'm pretty sure Mischa is going to file a civil suit against him and I think he was arrested at some point as well. Reply

That was my first thought. This should be considered a sex crime. Reply

Would the people here who post leaked sex tapes be charged? Reply

I totally agree but I assume it's a case of the system being extremely behind the times. It might be another 20 years before it becomes actually illegal. Reply

Good. sucks that you have to hire a competent lawyer to get this kind of thing done. It seems like every girl needs a good one in their back pocket for shit like this. :/ Reply

My mom is a lawyer and this is sf true. She's helped me out on countless occasions and helped my friends, too.



Lawyers are superheroes, don't let popular media have you believe they're all evil. Reply

Popular media does not portray all lawyers as evil. Just the ones who help bad people get away with doing bad things. Reply

for real, my dads divorce lawyer is an MVP. My mom (who's crazy) keeps delaying the court date saying she would get fired if she took time off, and my dads lawyer got a document from her boss saying that was a complete lie. I'm like this is your drop the mic moment man Reply

lisa bloom is such an incredible person. mischa's ex is a POS, hope he suffers. Reply

Good. Also, I feel silly because I didn't know Lisa Bloom was Allred's daughter until this week. Reply

It gives me a bit of comfort knowing there's a second generation of Gloria's legacy, if that makes sense? Reply

Good for her! I wish he would go to jail and get stabbed there but small victories at least.



I wish her nothing but the best Reply

Props to Lisa Bloom, that's an incredible legal victory. Happy for Mischa, hopefully she can have some peace. Reply

Lol what a cute pic! Good for her. He should be in jail tho. Reply

I'm so glad. That's terrifying. Reply

Good for her, but the creep probably has backups of whatever he had to give her Reply

even so, he's not allowed to distribute it as stated in the post. Reply

Good. What a creep. Reply

She looks so cute in that pic with her lawyer <3 Reply

So happy for her. She looks cute in that pic. Men are disgusting, etc Reply

Sad commentary on our society that she had to take this to court. Glad she won though!! Reply

