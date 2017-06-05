Mischa Barton granted restraining order against ex that tried to sell sex tape
Mischa Barton's lawyer declares "victory" in "revenge porn" case https://t.co/L1sBJAgHlv pic.twitter.com/CzJigLVbfN— Variety (@Variety) June 6, 2017
- Barton's ex Jon Zacharias filmed the two of them having sex without her consent and was allegedly involved with a plot to sell the tape
- Today Barton was granted a permanent restraining order against him and her ex was ordered to give her any explicit material he had of her
COURT VICTORY today with Mischa Barton. Distribution of the explicit images banned, ex stays 100 yards away forever. pic.twitter.com/cr0cWtveYg— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 5, 2017
Lawyers are superheroes, don't let popular media have you believe they're all evil.
Popular media does not portray all lawyers as evil. Just the ones who help bad people get away with doing bad things.
I wish her nothing but the best