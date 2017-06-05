Billboard Lists Top 20 LGBTQ Anthems For Pride Month
Happy #Pride2017! pic.twitter.com/3XHf55N7x4— billboard (@billboard) June 2, 2017
2. Born This Way - Lady Gaga
3. I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor
5. Beautiful - Xtina
10. Vogue - Madonna
19. Supermodel (You Betta Werk) - Rupaul
do you agree?
E MO TION (Deluxe Edition) tracklist should've been from #1 to #17 with Call Me Maybe, Cut To the Feeling and Store (seethe, h8rs) from #18 to #20!
gaga is a gay ICON
This song helped me come out, gave me a years free supply of truvada and paid for my student loans.
Whether you're broke or evergreen
You're black, white, beige, chola descent
You're Lebanese, you're Orient
Whether life's disabilities
Left you outcast, bullied, or teased
Rejoice and love yourself today
'Cause baby you were born this way
🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 happy pride!
Slay This Way should be number one. Haters seethe!
Stay MadT