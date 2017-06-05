Billboard Lists Top 20 LGBTQ Anthems For Pride Month

Queen Carly - Cut To the Feeling better be no1





*Store sis. gays love shopping!



E MO TION (Deluxe Edition) tracklist should've been from mteE MO TION (Deluxe Edition) tracklist should've been from #1 to #17 with Call Me Maybe, Cut To the Feeling and Store (seethe, h8rs) from #18 to #20 Reply

carlgbty rae ended homophobia with the call me maybe video tbh Reply

the lack of miss jepsen in appalling Reply

she isn't ranked. this list is CANCELLED. Reply

Meteorite by Messiah Carey is the true gay anthem of our generation. It's a shame it wasn't a single. Reply

yas @ this Bisexual kween! Reply

Cut to the Feeling is the only pride anthem I know tbh Reply

in what world is the pandering, coin grabbing mess of born this way more iconic for lgbt than i will survive or beautiful Reply

gaga is a gay ICON stay pressed hennygaga is a gay ICON Reply

It's Slay This Way actually and you will deal Reply

lol it's iconic at this point. stay mad Reply

lol ew at the replies. i agree with you Reply

Agreed. Born this Way has aged so terribly and it was corny as hell to begin with. Reply

i honestly can't believe what kinda taste tbh. there is nothing original about the track, the lyrics are tacky and racist and the video looks like a shroom trip gone wrong. Reply

This song helped me come out, gave me a years free supply of truvada and paid for my student loans. Reply

a lowkey bop tbh Reply

i want that guy's mustache on my bussy t b h Reply

I hadn't really listened to her before but I saw her perform and Friday and it was pretty epic. Reply

Lucky tbh! ❤️❤️❤️ Reply

I ride for miss CupcakKe. Queen of rap. Queen of twitter. Queen of disgusting and sexual captions. Reply

i looove this song. also love that shes blowing up rn Reply

Uh. "Born this Way" is way too calculated to be #2 . And I don't even dislike Lady Gaga, but it's hardly even the most deserving of her songs. Reply

i s2g if i have to see one more playlist of LGBT anthems filled with pandering straight pop girls Reply

Don't be a drag, just be a queen

Whether you're broke or evergreen

You're black, white, beige, chola descent

You're Lebanese, you're Orient

Whether life's disabilities

Left you outcast, bullied, or teased

Rejoice and love yourself today

'Cause baby you were born this way Reply

monsters always conveniently forget (ignore) this. Reply

what's wrong with the word 'chola'? Reply

in the lyrics, she is pretty much naming all the racial groups, asians are 'oriental' and latinx are all chola Reply

I was disappointed (but not surprised) that she included this shit in her superbowl performance and no one called her out Reply

Uhh, they chose the wrong Christina song.



I love this song idc Reply

What an omission. Reply

this video is a bi nightmare tbh Reply

how is this not on the fucking list Reply

Edited at 2017-06-06 02:46 am (UTC) Reply

Born this Way was too calculated. Reply

she calling it a gay anthem when it wasn't even released was all it took for me to see her pandering ass trying it Reply

same, and everytime i hear it, i just think about that porn star with that tragic back tattoo. Reply

Lol, porn studios should stop hiring people with tattoos. I swear, pornstars have the worst taste in body art Reply

theres also a pornstar with the words 'fuck me' on each of his cheeks Reply

Not calculated, just a powerful gay anthem with a powerful message



🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 happy pride! Reply

but where is george



Reply

RIP Reply

I was in Moscow for winter holidays, and he just died, every club, gay or straight, played, like, 4-5 songs of his every night. Reply

yeah the bar i frequent never plays dance music (it's a dump wanting to be a dive) but even they played his music and we all sat around sad af Reply

Clubs in Moscow/St.Pete are so fun. I've been to like 6 or them total in my entire life so I'm like totes an authority on the subject. Reply

I never considered Beautiful by Christina to be a gay anthem. I always thought it was more like an empowering song for girls



Slay This Way should be number one. Haters seethe!



Edited at 2017-06-06 02:57 am (UTC) Reply

Nice to know you're fine with referring to groups of people as orient and chola... Reply

Happy Pride! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈



Stay MadT Reply

