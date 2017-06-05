June 5th, 2017, 09:57 pm ms_mmelissa 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards Embed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty ImagesEmbed from Getty Imagessource Tagged: award show - other, bella / gigi hadid, black celebrities, chloë grace moretz, diane kruger, fashion, gabrielle union, janelle monáe, kerry washington, models, nicole kidman, red carpet and event Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7373 comments Add comment
Huma, girl, who dressed you? I've seen you look chicer on Starbucks runs.
Her face is so long and that hair is very Wolf of Wall Street and it is nagl
Neither is Gigi's hausfrau look nor her posture
Maybe it's just that she's not publicizing anything right now so she doesn't have the clout to get the best dresses.
Then again I feel like I barely see her anymore bc she's not promoting anything
@the rest of them-- what is going on??
Love her
Janelle, Gabby & Brooke look amazing and I really love how flowy that one blue dress is.
I'm meh on Kerry & Priyanka even though they look good.
lupita looks amaze
Demna Gvasalia won 'international award' for Vetements and Balenciaga?!
https://www.businessoffashion.com/commu
'Gvasalia and race is an uncomfortable subject in so many ways. It’s uncomfortable that Vetements and Balenciaga’s stylist-du-jour and casting director Lotta Volkova does not feature people of colour on her popular Instagram page. It’s uncomfortable that Kanye West is a key champion of Gvasalia, though West is a vocal voice on racial inequality. It’s uncomfortable that Gvasalia sees upending the fashion system as a modern idea but doesn’t see racial diversity as equally important. “I would never compromise the credibility of a collection, for instance, to cater to what someone might think regarding our politics, or to send an insincere, first-degree message about something people expect for the sake of correctness,” opined Gvasalia in a piece published by 032c magazine last year. Well, what is ‘the first-degree message’ you are sending when so many fans have to question their interest in these brands?'
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/b
'"I'm disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks," Scully wrote of Boina and Fernandes, who also cast Hermes' and Elie Saab's shows. "I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Ramy (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see."
http://www.thefashionlaw.com/home/vetem
'Yet, if we consider the aforementioned notion, Vetements is not actually doing anything completely revolutionary. At its core, the brand is tapping into fashion fans’ desires to show that they are worthy, that they are in the know, that they have something exclusive, that they are cool. These individuals are essentially taking the coveted “it” bag of the season and wearing it as a sweatshirt. In this way, the Vetements’ method (at least when it comes to the brand’s most coveted items) and the resulting fan fury over those garments is not anything new.'
TL; DR despite black artists like Rihanna and Kanye making him famous and 'getting inspiration' from poor black kids in Paris, he refused to hire models of colour, he and his casting directors made models wait in a dark stairwell for three hours while they went to lunch and wouldn't let them leave and Vetements is poorly designed, overpriced shit for fuck boys and Supreme stans.
Fucking GROSS he won anything.
Denma and Lotta deserve every bit of the bitching out they get for their Emperor's New Clothes-level designs and their exclusionary casting. I can't wait for the Vetements look to well and truly die already.
who is that woman behind diane kruger? that red and gold suit is fabulous.
