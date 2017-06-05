2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

How DARE you?'Gvasalia and race is an uncomfortable subject in so many ways. It’s uncomfortable that Vetements and Balenciaga’s stylist-du-jour and casting director Lotta Volkova does not feature people of colour on her popular Instagram page. It’s uncomfortable that Kanye West is a key champion of Gvasalia, though West is a vocal voice on racial inequality. It’s uncomfortable that Gvasalia sees upending the fashion system as a modern idea but doesn’t see racial diversity as equally important. “I would never compromise the credibility of a collection, for instance, to cater to what someone might think regarding our politics, or to send an insincere, first-degree message about something people expect for the sake of correctness,” opined Gvasalia in a piece published by 032c magazine last year. Well, what is ‘the first-degree message’ you are sending when so many fans have to question their interest in these brands?''"I'm disappointed to come to Paris and hear that the usual suspects are up to the same tricks," Scully wrote of Boina and Fernandes, who also cast Hermes' and Elie Saab's shows. "I was very disturbed to hear from a number of girls this morning that yesterday at the Balenciaga casting Madia & Ramy (serial abusers) held a casting in which they made over 150 girls wait in a stairwell told them they would have to stay over 3 hours to be seen and not to leave. In their usual fashion they shut the door went to lunch and turned off the lights, to the stairs leaving every girl with only the lights of their phones to see."'Yet, if we consider the aforementioned notion, Vetements is not actually doing anything completely revolutionary. At its core, the brand is tapping into fashion fans’ desires to show that they are worthy, that they are in the know, that they have something exclusive, that they are cool. These individuals are essentially taking the coveted “it” bag of the season and wearing it as a sweatshirt. In this way, the Vetements’ method (at least when it comes to the brand’s most coveted items) and the resulting fan fury over those garments is not anything new.'TL; DR despite black artists like Rihanna and Kanye making him famous and 'getting inspiration' from poor black kids in Paris, he refused to hire models of colour, he and his casting directors made models wait in a dark stairwell for three hours while they went to lunch and wouldn't let them leave and Vetements is poorly designed, overpriced shit for fuck boys and Supreme stans.Fucking GROSS he won anything.