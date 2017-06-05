carly

Despacito Feat Justin Bieber Who Speaks No Spanish Hits #1 for Fourth Week



2. That's What I Like (Cocaine) - Bruno Mars
3. I'm the Juan - DJ Kahled Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance & Lil Wayne
5. Shape of Cheap Club Thrills - Ed Sheerat
8. Something Just Like This Has Been Made Already - Chainsmokers & Coldplay
10. Congratulations - Post Malone Feat. Quavo *New Peak, first top 10 hit for Post Malone

what do you think about this latinx domination ONTD?
