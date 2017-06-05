Despacito Feat Justin Bieber Who Speaks No Spanish Hits #1 for Fourth Week
2. That's What I Like (Cocaine) - Bruno Mars
3. I'm the Juan - DJ Kahled Feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance & Lil Wayne
5. Shape of Cheap Club Thrills - Ed Sheerat
8. Something Just Like This Has Been Made Already - Chainsmokers & Coldplay
10. Congratulations - Post Malone Feat. Quavo *New Peak, first top 10 hit for Post Malone
what do you think about this latinx domination ONTD?
pienso que we could have left el Bieber out of it but i welcome another Latin explosion ala 99'.
it's time mi gente dominated and represented again.
yasss this is my exact comment every time I see despacito still riding the wave. I miss that era of pop music so much
at least it did better than Cheap Thrills (Camilla Reloaded) and that Bad For My Health Song, oh and Bad Liar.
But I also howled at the addition of Cocaine.
Legit believed that's what it was called and felt a little sad for him.
Not gonna lie, I was wondering if he was high on cocaine when he filmed it lol. =p