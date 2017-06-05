Despacito Feat Justin Bieber Who Speaks No Spanish Hits #1 for Fourth Week

Shit, shit, and more shit. Reply

Thread

Link

i like the titles rewrite, OP! Reply

Thread

Link

what do you think about this latinx domination ONTD?



pienso que we could have left el Bieber out of it but i welcome another Latin explosion ala 99'.



it's time mi gente dominated and represented again. Reply

Thread

Link

i welcome another Latin explosion ala 99'



yasss this is my exact comment every time I see despacito still riding the wave. I miss that era of pop music so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was actually livid that the karaoke place I went to last night didn't have despacito. Reply

Thread

Link

Justin Beber Reply

Thread

Link

I support all sports I'll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I'm whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I'm Whack — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017 Reply

Thread

Link

lol "whack?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm Canadian and I say "whack" so maybe it's a Canadian thing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

do people not use that anymore? we say that all the time up north Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuck him for cursing my team. Never wear a Pens jersey again, Bieber! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard the Congratulations song with a mariachi and i'm like... post malone, GET A MARIACHI Reply

Thread

Link

No mily Cyrus? That one post was full of people saying that Malibu was going to be #1 /the song of the summer. Wonder what happened? Reply

Thread

Link

The only woman who can get a number one in the near future is Taylor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it hit top 10 a couple weeks ago but idk where it is this week.



at least it did better than Cheap Thrills (Camilla Reloaded) and that Bad For My Health Song, oh and Bad Liar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Bad Liar flopped so hard, wouldn't surprise me if it became a "buzz single" soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what about that kety+nicki song, it flopped hard too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those people were delusional stans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I assume they got bored of it fast Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

praying for zeena's return at this point tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I like the beat of That's What I Like.



But I also howled at the addition of Cocaine. Reply

Thread

Link

That's What I Like (Cocaine) - Bruno Mars



Legit believed that's what it was called and felt a little sad for him.

Reply

Thread

Link

Me too! I had to google it, haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just the saw the music video to this song yesterday for the first time.



Not gonna lie, I was wondering if he was high on cocaine when he filmed it lol. =p Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg. ...where are the women ?? Reply

Thread

Link

Alessia Cara's on Zedd's song. To compare, there are 19 men in there if you count Coldplay as one person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





taylegend is coming sis! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay, no one cares about that shithead. The important topic at hand is where did Fifth Harmony place? Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't their song only come out on Friday? It wouldn't be on there yet. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link