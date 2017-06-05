Erika Jayne

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 trailer



-Comes back July 10th
- Peggy Sulahian joins as the 100th Housewife!
-Lizzie and Gretchen return as Friends of Vicki this season


Season 12 cast photo





Wow... lots has changed in my life in the past 12 years. Thanks to those who have stuck by me through all my crazy moments captured on camera. Thank you for your love, support and patience as I endured the good, the bad and the ugly times. ❤️ you. #rhoc #season12 #mylife #bravo #woohoo #livinglife #myfamily #mygrandsons #bekind #believe #businesswoman 🍊😘💕💃





