Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 trailer
-Comes back July 10th
- Peggy Sulahian joins as the 100th Housewife!
-Lizzie and Gretchen return as Friends of Vicki this season
Season 12 cast photo
Wow... lots has changed in my life in the past 12 years. Thanks to those who have stuck by me through all my crazy moments captured on camera. Thank you for your love, support and patience as I endured the good, the bad and the ugly times. ❤️ you. #rhoc #season12 #mylife #bravo #woohoo #livinglife #myfamily #mygrandsons #bekind #believe #businesswoman 🍊😘💕💃
too bad she's vile on the inside
I had a feeling the Eddie gay rumors would be a storyline this season.
Kelly Dodd being back is not cute.
Eta lol I guess it has and I just didn't notice
Gizelle was so rude to the new girl from jump. And then who the hell just stays in somebodys kitchen at a dinner talking shit about the person whise home you are in? Did she even go outside with the rest of the people? Not cute. I wouldve told her to get out as well