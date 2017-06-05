Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 trailer

Phew, just a cameo! You scared me with that Jill Zarin cut. Reply

she's like one of the best, most natural in the aging department



too bad she's vile on the inside

Nobody sucks the air out of a room like Jim Edmonds. Even though the tv lol.



I had a feeling the Eddie gay rumors would be a storyline this season.

Brandi was on Daily Pop or whatever that E! show is and seemed so sure because all her "gays" believe he's gay.

From what I understand, they've been going on for years.

i thought meghan wasn't coming back?

She wasn't but then she changed her mind. Candle business probably not paying the bills.

lmao apparently not

lol I wouldn't be surprised if that were the case. I love her, but I was surprised she came back because it seemed so likely that she wouldn't.

She didn't change her mind, Bravo begged her back and then they got Lydia and her new rich friend on bexause no one would film with vicki, not even Kelly at this point.

Slay me queen shannon

Girl, Shannon? She's insufferable

I'm as tired of the Eddie-is-gay shit as I am of the Brooks saga. Get some new material, ladies.

I hate how a spouse-secretly-being-gay is a go-to insult across the board on these shows. That or attacking a woman's sexual history.

It's so annoying

it's ridiculous and not even as interesting as the brooks cancer shit. still, it's a step above the very petty "drama" of beverly hills. Talk about dullsville.

I'm sort of sad that Heather will be gone, if only because Lydia was hilarious at her last reunion with Heather and got under her skin so much.



Kelly Dodd being back is not cute.

lmaooo Heather was so pressed Lydia didn't put her on the cover of that dumb magazine. I loved when Heather tried to drag her for the spread about Lydia and Lydia was like "I still wasn't on the cover tho" lololol. This was the only time I wasn't team Heather.

Omg this gives me memories of that poster w the Andy cohen avi who'd post these roundups I can't recall who🤔 Those were good times

dave! and he had like 3 daughters or something lol

Yass lolol

isntdaveone followed by the sequel....isntdavetwo

I forgot about him, thanks for this nostalgia

I discovered this GIF recently and I honestly am just excited to finally have a post that it would be relevant to. LoL, that is all.

iconic tbh

Link





Edited at 2017-06-06 01:54 am (UTC)

She cray but she gives good soundbite.

I find her insufferable half the time at least, but I appreciate her soundbites like these

i just saw she commented on a Dr. Pimple Popper video on Instagram the other day. Made me like her a little bit more lol.

Yikes. Vicki's season 8 face still haunts me.

all of them are nightmare worthy

damn @ the ghoulish mug on that chick

cant wait to use this as a new reaction gif

she's gonna be the new vicki prodigy for years to come. I know it.

shannon and lydia's mom together is something i never knew i needed

i'm going to be in dublin for a few days in july and i'm trying to map out where all the rhoc scenes were filmed.

Are you going to be going up to strangers trying to find your relatives?

no, i already know my irish relatives!!!

From what they showed on tv, they mainly hung around Temple Bar, Brown Thomas/Grafton Street and then the Powerscourt hotel!

Are you an O'Toole?

i miss isntdaveone

They're back as Carmen Salinas or whatever

it just isn't the same

Is the Potomac one ever coming back?



Eta lol I guess it has and I just didn't notice



Edited at 2017-06-06 02:09 am (UTC)

It's back and Gizelle's still just as bitter.

Gizelle was so rude to the new girl from jump. And then who the hell just stays in somebodys kitchen at a dinner talking shit about the person whise home you are in? Did she even go outside with the rest of the people? Not cute. I wouldve told her to get out as well



Reply

