New Pokemon Direct to live stream tomorrow morning!
The Pokemon Company has announced that a special Pokemon Direct will be live-streaming tomorrow morning! In recent years, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have been using Pokemon Direct to announce the next main series games such as Pokemon X/Y and Pokemon Sun/Moon.
Fans are divided whether the announcement will be about a remake of Pokemon Diamond/Pearl or a sequel to last year's games, Pokemon Sun/Moon.
The video is 8 minutes long and will be streamed live at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET. Bookmark the link here----> Pokemon Direct
The above image isn't related to tomorrow's Pokemon Direct, rather it is an image from an upcoming merchandise promotion in Japan. Some fans believe it's foreshadowing the new game, Pokemon Stars, a sequel to Pokemon Sun/Moon.
If it's a Sinnoh remake you can count on me to pass because I hate that gen, and it seems a little too early for a remake of Unova.
I hope so, I would love to have all the gens on one console (3ds).
nebby get in the fucking bag
im kinda torn between wanting it to be stars or dp remakes, whatever it ends up being necrozma is so getting a new forme. cant wait
My Nintendo 3ds broke tho, so idk when I'd get to play anything :'(
There are some really ambitious rumors circulating but I'm keeping my expectations low.
Black/White introduced 200 new Pokemon in that gen and they were some of the ugliest / poorly designed in the series. You can tell the creators were running out of ideas.
In other pokemon games I enjoyed finishing the plot then having way more to do if I felt like it/I was bored.
I appreciate that they made getting the shiny charm easier then it was to get in x/y but I'd still kind of like a national dex in game and for there to be more pokemon popping up, make it an optional quest or something.
The new Pokemon were not my favorite but it absolutely was my favorite game of the series overall. The opposite of XY really, which is my favorite gen since the original design wise but the game was the most lifeless in the entire series.
Actually... I guess it isn't that hard with the Pokebank.
Nevermind.
Bring on the Switch games!
*new generation comes out, freaks out and pre-orders immediately*
My other shinies are all randos from different generations. Like the last one I got was an exeggcute and you know I wasn't hunting for that lol.