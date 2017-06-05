Drake

New Pokemon Direct to live stream tomorrow morning!



The Pokemon Company has announced that a special Pokemon Direct will be live-streaming tomorrow morning! In recent years, The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have been using Pokemon Direct to announce the next main series games such as Pokemon X/Y and Pokemon Sun/Moon.

Fans are divided whether the announcement will be about a remake of Pokemon Diamond/Pearl or a sequel to last year's games, Pokemon Sun/Moon.

The video is 8 minutes long and will be streamed live at 7:00am PT/10:00am ET. Bookmark the link here----> Pokemon Direct

The above image isn't related to tomorrow's Pokemon Direct, rather it is an image from an upcoming merchandise promotion in Japan. Some fans believe it's foreshadowing the new game, Pokemon Stars, a sequel to Pokemon Sun/Moon.

Source: link
