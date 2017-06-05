New Pokemon Direct to live stream tomorrow morning!

Probably just going to be some remake for the Switch. Nothing that's really exciting imo. Reply

It seems kind of quick for a third entry into Gen 7.



If it's a Sinnoh remake you can count on me to pass because I hate that gen, and it seems a little too early for a remake of Unova.

If it's remakes, they definitely would not skip D/P and go straight to B/W.

Of course. I wonder if they'd remake B/W2 or just put them all in one game eventually.

Are they srsly gonna keep remaking all their games?

The remakes sell really well. Not as good as the originals of course but still well enough for them to take the time to remake.

I hope so, I would love to have all the gens on one console (3ds).



Edited at 2017-06-06 02:56 am (UTC) Reply

Same and with better graphics etc I'm here for it

i hope it's something good

nebby get in the fucking bag



Edited at 2017-06-06 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

switch-exclusive pokemon game!!

No

yaaaassss, in just a few hours

im kinda torn between wanting it to be stars or dp remakes, whatever it ends up being necrozma is so getting a new forme. cant wait Reply

I hope it's a DPPt remake, I adore those games



My Nintendo 3ds broke tho, so idk when I'd get to play anything :'( Reply

I hope it's for the Switch but honestly I'm expecting it to be for the 3DS line only. I'd be fine with cross platform too. I just really want a HD mainline Pokemon on the Switch.

There are some really ambitious rumors circulating but I'm keeping my expectations low.



There are some really ambitious rumors circulating but I'm keeping my expectations low. Reply

would be cool if it was a sequel to pokemon snap

As much as I loved Sun/Moon, I'd prefer a Diamond/Pearl remake. But I'd take any Pokemon game as long as it's on the switch.

Sun and Moon sucked imo I'm sick of these small ass Pokémon rosters

Same. And most of the Alolan Pokemon were so slow. 😞

game freak is trying to avoid as long as they can to go over 1000 monsters, that's why there are all these megas and alola forms

I enjoyed Sun and Moon. It's the first game where I got all of the Pokemon to fill a regional dex and I caught soooo many shinies in that game (okay... like 5... but still).

Disagree! Less is more!



Black/White introduced 200 new Pokemon in that gen and they were some of the ugliest / poorly designed in the series. You can tell the creators were running out of ideas. Reply

I liked a lot about Sun & Moon but I had two issues, one was the lag in the game (particularly in multi pokemon battles) and the other was that after it was all done it really felt.. all done.



In other pokemon games I enjoyed finishing the plot then having way more to do if I felt like it/I was bored.



I appreciate that they made getting the shiny charm easier then it was to get in x/y but I'd still kind of like a national dex in game and for there to be more pokemon popping up, make it an optional quest or something. Reply

i wouldn't be mad if most of the sun/moon pokemon didn't suck in battles, i like mantine w roost tho

The new Pokemon were not my favorite but it absolutely was my favorite game of the series overall. The opposite of XY really, which is my favorite gen since the original design wise but the game was the most lifeless in the entire series.

I just wish that with all the new Pokémon, types and type combos etc we could finally carry 8 Pokémon at once instead of only 6.. I would love that

Sun/Moon was good, but I still think X/Y was their best effort in years.

If/when the main series goes to Switch, I'm going to dread the part about getting all of the starters/game specific 'mon. It's been so easy up to now because I can just use my 3DSs to trade from the sub to the main, restart and call it a day...

Actually... I guess it isn't that hard with the Pokebank.

Nevermind.

Bring on the Switch games!



Actually... I guess it isn't that hard with the Pokebank.



Nevermind.



Bring on the Switch games! Reply

I think I finally ~grew up this year and gave up on Pokémon. I just don't feel as passionate about it anymore, which is sad because I used to love it so much. Not saying a love of Pokémon doesn't make you a grown up, but for me, I just can't bring myself to care.

*new generation comes out, freaks out and pre-orders immediately*



*new generation comes out, freaks out and pre-orders immediately* Reply

I finally beat the main game in Sun, but I'm waffling around in the post game because I'm too caught up on trading and breeding. I'm obsessed

My friend is pressed about the lack of shinies that he is getting. I try and tell him that it's super, super random... and beyond unlikely, but noooooooooo...

If you want shinies on purpose you gotta have the shiny charm in Sun & Moon and play for an impossibly long time and frustrate the hell out of yourself. I only ever went hunting for a shiny once and got an eevee but man it's boring.



My other shinies are all randos from different generations. Like the last one I got was an exeggcute and you know I wasn't hunting for that lol. Reply

