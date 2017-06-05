Hemsworth thinks Wonder Woman would beat Thor

i mean, he's not wrong imho lol.



That's cute. And accurate. Diana and Thor would totally be friends, friends who try to beat each other up all the time even though Diana always wins.



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I was thinking about it and robin wright really didn't have to die? Diana already knew she could heal herself because she wasn't surprised at all when the nurse took the bandage off and she was healed. And if she knew she could heal herself then antiope and hipolyta probably already knew too Reply

Also no one cares about Thor let her fight big barda Reply

I want Big Barda in the DCEU! But not in a movie written by Snyder. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] maybe she didn't want it to be found out? both her and hippolyta were scared of ares finding diana after all. Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] not saying they can't bring her back if they want but the rain Diana healed was because she is the daughter of Zeus. The amazons are immortal like elves are immortal they die from battle wounds but not sickness. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] diana was like her child too, even if she knew she couldn't be harmed what kind of mother/aunt wouldn't protect her?? idk about diana not being killed because areas said only a god can kill another god but idk if they're going with diana being a demi-god or full god in the movie because it wasn't fully clear Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Antiope's death in the early development of Wonder Woman is canon though. I agree it felt fast but I'm prrtty sure she went to protect Diana regardless was because of Ares since she and Hippolyta both know that Diana was Zeus' child and would go after her. Reply

I think a slash is a bit different from an unknown weapon to her. Reply

Diana can be killed by bullets, Patty said so Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i was bummed she died ngl. she was so fucking badass and i'm so intrigued by her relationship with that other amazon that ran towards her body crying



i want the prequel of the origin stat Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] no she didn't have to die and im pissed she did. the amazons went down with one shot,

it was pathetic. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] nope and steve didn't have to die neither. you're in a plane; land some place else. diana's taking care of ares/everything. deal with the gas later. 'character dies' is sooo lazy and overused. it has lost its meaning (along with 'dies with eyes open'). Reply

Diana did not know... that was the major arc in the film.



Of course Antiope and Hipolyta knew of her origin but Hipolyta made sure to repress her power in fear of Ares, but Antiope tried to draw it out. Her abilities were unknown and feared. Did you even watch the movie like wtf? Reply

well...... duh Reply

I genuinely believe Wonder Woman would beat Thor too. Reply

Men were right to fear a wonder woman movie because I'm ready to throw 95% of them directly into the trash and learn how to fight on a horse. Reply

NO WONDER WHITE MEN ARE SO OBSCENELY CONFIDENT ALL THE TIME I SAW ONE WOMAN HERO MOVIE AND I'M READY TO FIGHT A THOUSAND DUDES BAREHANDED — meg s.s. (@megsauce) June 4, 2017

reminds me of this tweet lol Reply

It's so true, I just need to convert some of this fat to muscle and I'll be on my way



Edited at 2017-06-06 12:32 am (UTC)

lol Reply

lmaoooo so true! Reply

Best tweet response to this movie. Reply

lmaoooo omg that tweet really blew up tho Reply

http://superdogbiter.tumblr.com/post/16 1486270545#notes

i love colin mochrie look at this tweeti love colin mochrie Reply

I am loving all this☺️



Edited at 2017-06-06 12:29 am (UTC)

And yea, obviously she would Reply

I love his response but realistically I think he will win by a little if God vs Demi god come into play. I would love these two in a movie together lol Reply

In the movie, she's a full fledge god though..? Unless i missheard.



My money's still on her. Lol Reply

are the amazons gods? i was under the impression that they're demigods at most, which would make diana 3/4 god Reply

Ugh, stop giving me reasons to see/support your stupid movie, Thor. Reply

THORBAE IS THE ONLY REASON TO WATCH MARVEL NOW. Reply

sis it's thunderbae. DO BETTER Reply

i rewatched the hunt for the wilderpeople this weekend and it got me fuckin hyped for thor ngl. i love taika so much Reply

Thor is simple bae and he and Taika will not let you down! Reply

I need to rewatch this movie bc Taika is <3333 and also the movie is A+++ Reply

came back from seeing it today and i loved it

i want more diana and steve together

i didn't cry at this film but man i was wowed by it Reply

[ CUTENESS ]







Cute Wonder Woman / Steve Trevor from Steve Trevor's upcoming one-shot. OUT ON WEDNESDAY. Reply

I AM SO HYPED FOR THISSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

oh that is so cute Reply

Aww, this so cute. Reply

"I hate women because I'm insecure and full of self-loathing!" Reply

Don't dogpile me, ya'll, but I thought the writing was a little messy. The direction, acting, costumes, action, etc. were all fantastic. Don't get me wrong. But the plot kept jumping around. We got to see Emma(?) Candy for three scenes when she probably could've been fleshed out more. Dusseldorf was an obvious red herring, but then David Thewlis' character being Ares out-of-nowhere? I thought it was a very flawed Marvel-villain ending. And some of the scenes, while cute and provided a little characterization, seemed not to pay off.



All this to say, I'm glad it's doing well in the box office, and I hope this opens the doors for more women-led movies. (And WW was still orders of magnitude better than the shitshows that were BvS, Suicide Squad, and MoS.) Reply

Eh. They're both relatively immortal. I call a draw. Reply

Thread

Haha same. It's about as pointless as the Superman v. Goku debates that have raged since time immemorial. Reply

Those are pointless because everybody knows Goku would win, lbr. Reply

Wonder Woman can hold Mjolnir. Reply

Thread

Still pissed Storm beat WW in that DC vs Marvel comic crossover. IN what world can WOnder Woman be felled by normal lightning??? Reply

whattttttt jfc diana is a fucking demigod. Reply

But the Storm/WW mini was SOOOOOOO good. Storm made a great WW. Reply

This fucking costume though omg Reply

This reminds me that Storm deserves her own solo movies Reply

Ugh, I love Storm but Wonder Woman should've won this fight. This crossover was just one long example of why the question, "Who would win in a fight?" is meaningless, as I remember it. Reply

I'm pretty sure I still have this issue somewhere in storage. When I was 13 I was all about Storm so was supremely happy that she beat WW, but yeah this fight is total bullshit.



(I want a series where they team up) Reply

The fuck is she wearing? Reply

Storm is one of my forever girls so I support her win as the other Thunderbae Reply

Anyone know where I can get a Wonder Woman movie icon? Reply

if you have a gif, i can make it into an icon. Reply

