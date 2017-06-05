Hemsworth thinks Wonder Woman would beat Thor
Hey @chrishemsworth -- @GalGadot has something to ask you... #wonderwoman https://t.co/XWrDANhsaT pic.twitter.com/wDZDZpIemt— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) June 2, 2017
This past Thursday, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot was interviewed by Katie Couric in regards to Women Woman the movie. An important question was posed by Gal in which she asked Chris Hemsworth aka THORBAE who would win between the two: Thor or Wonder Woman.
THORBAE'S RESPONSE
I think she'd kick Thor's a**— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017
WONDERBAE'S RESPONSE
I always knew you were a smart guy :) But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds😏— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017
i want the prequel of the origin stat
it was pathetic.
Of course Antiope and Hipolyta knew of her origin but Hipolyta made sure to repress her power in fear of Ares, but Antiope tried to draw it out. Her abilities were unknown and feared. Did you even watch the movie like wtf?
http://superdogbiter.tumblr.com/post/16
i love colin mochrie
My money's still on her. Lol
i want more diana and steve together
i didn't cry at this film but man i was wowed by it
[CUTENESS]
All this to say, I'm glad it's doing well in the box office, and I hope this opens the doors for more women-led movies. (And WW was still orders of magnitude better than the shitshows that were BvS, Suicide Squad, and MoS.)
(I want a series where they team up)