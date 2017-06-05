Bill Cosby Trial, Day One

i hope he continues to miserably decline in health and that his death is slow & painful Reply

same. i'm assuming he'll get away with it because he's dr. huxtable.

Sick fuck deserves to rot

Fuck him

I always knew Keisha was an idiot but Phylica's support is so disappointing. And just because he never showed any abusive tendencies towards her, it doesn't negate what he did or discount the dozens of victims (and possibly more) who came forward.

same.



kind of related but recently catherine hicks (7th heaven, tv wife to stephen collins) said she "forgives" him for what he did and that him molesting girls was "a chapter in his life". fuck this world tbh and the people who support these monsters.



Edited at 2017-06-06 12:22 am (UTC)

Wait, what?! She seemed like she was on our side when they asked her about a revival of the show. Damn it.

Omg nooooo!! That's so disappointing

Who the fuck is she to forgive him for something that she wasn't a victim in?

What the fuck



And I don't think HER forgiveness really matters Reply

Ah yes, who doesn't go through a rape phase

She didn't imply anything about negating anyone else's experiences. She just shared her own.

absolute fucking trash. and my respect is gone for his cast members who are beside him.

Ditto

All it did was reinforce to me that he's scum, and I hope he gets everything he deserves. There was a pretty good documentary on BBC2 earlier about Cosby

this is not the man I have ever seen..The man I've known as a child was witty and smart and philanthropic and full of advice...my heart goes out to any woman who's been sexually assaulted, but it's also about ensuring that an innocent man isn't treated as a guilty person."



The sooner people stop thinking abusers and rapists are people you can easily point out, the better it will be for people to understand abuse. The notion that they all look like some big bad guy in a dark alleyway has to stop. They're often some of the most charming and friendly people (especially those in positions of power and authority) when you interact with them. We know they use those personality traits to their advantage. The amount of psych evals and consults I've done with suspected rapists and abusers where they're charming and kind...



Obviously this case is about one woman but for Keshia and everyone else not involved in the trial we're all well aware over 50 women have accused him of sexual assault. Reply

my abuser works in fucking PR and travels the country/world speaking on behalf of a major/beloved video game developer. he knows how to make believe being cool and nice. how else would he be able to dupe so many awesome women for so long over the years???

Edited at 2017-06-06 12:55 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-06 12:55 am (UTC) Reply

The majority of victims are assaulted by people they know and often trust. The idea that a rapist or an abuser can't be charismatic is exactly why they're often not caught and are supported. People don't suspect a "nice", likable person to be a psychotic rapist, killer, or whatever. Bill Cosby's image is exactly why he's believed to be innocent though he's clearly not.

All this "Well he was never was like that with ME" just makes me think of the Sondheim line from Into the Woods of "Nice is different than good."

i get people being shocked at someone doing such a thing because it's so different than the person the abuser portrayed themselves to be. not an excuse, but i understand the psychology behind it. but that's how abusers are successful. my cousin was married to a charming outgoing gregarious salesman who also has borderline personality disorder and physically and mentally abused her...well abuses cus he still does make her life hell. but he's been successful at manipulating and lying to the courts because the psychopathic asshole knows how to effectively make himself look like the poor little victim--this despite a thick psychological file with literally hundreds of pages. the damn judges are being played for goddamn fools. these people truly need to die off.

Edited at 2017-06-06 02:06 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-06 02:06 am (UTC)

ugh my cousin is in a similar situation. the mother of his children has borderline personality and is the most manipulative psychotic person ever, and is an expert at manipulating the courts and the police into thinking she's a victim. those kinds of people are the worst. and so are the judges who fall for it.

waitttt I might be dumb but how is he able to do that IN FREAKIN COURT? I feel like if the judge asked for a yes or no answer, is he able to get away from it??

people dont want to accept that because it can be anybody then. it robs their sense of trust to others and their own judgment.

Got in to a fight today with two coworkers who think the women are lying. All 50+ of them....

my coworker today tried to get me to "see" that maybe this decrepit soul sucking monster was somewhat innocent and i was like LOL NOT TODAY BY BTS, BITCH. and swerved.

What is 'somewhat innocent'?

Link

of course! because if 1 woman lies, 50 strangers around the country will join forces and lie as well, without giving a shit if they get sued back for trying to ruin a man's reputation because we women are stupid liars :D

People ALWAYS believe the man. It's so infuriating. I remember getting into it with a former co-worker over the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard domestic abuse stuff.

jfc... even if 50% of them are lying, that's STILL 25 women he's done this too. THAT'S STILL 25 TOO MANY.

I really hope he spends his final years in prison.

McMonagle also told jurors that Cosby is blind. "Unfortunately, when he looks back, he can't see. I am his eyes in the courtroom."

does he think you need eyes to remember things?



does he think you need eyes to remember things? Reply

It would be easy for Cosby to say he doesn't remember the victims' names and only their faces though is what I am taking from his defense.

honestly these women are so brave. i was sexually assaulted by a doctor two years ago and its going to tribunal. i will have to give a statement right in front of him, and im sure his lawyer will go in on me. its a fucking crime that women have to be revitimized like that

Be strong, you can do it. They will try to use your trauma against you, to rile you up, but you're better than them, kick his ass

Oh, bb, I'm so sorry. I was sexually assaulted by my doctor when I was fourteen and didn't have the courage to even tell anyone for years, much less press charges (and when I finally told my mother, she didn't believe me). Sending you good vibes - you are stronger than you know just to make it this far in the process.

fourteen?! praying to god that piece of shit suffers through rest of their life. <3<3<3 kudos to you.

holy fucking shit, kudos to you sis. hope that piece of shit first loses everything, then dies a painful death and then rots in hell.



you're strong enough to bring it to this part, you can do it. my thoughts & prayers are with you. Reply

oh bb <333333 those motherfucking monsters could never dream of being as strong as you are. no matter what happens, you have smashed one more obstacle society has fucking littered across the path leading to justice. thank you for reporting the crime and thank you for seeing the process through. I am in awe of you.

I'm with you, my thoughts and prayers are with you, and I send my love and good thoughts. thank you for doing this.

Edited at 2017-06-06 12:40 am (UTC)



I'm with you, my thoughts and prayers are with you, and I send my love and good thoughts. thank you for doing this.



Edited at 2017-06-06 12:40 am (UTC)

You are incredibly brave and strong. Whatever happens in that courtroom, remember that you are POWERFUL no matter what.

You've got this bb. I don't know if you've watched The Keepers (and it could be insanely triggery, so I wouldn't necessarily recommend it), but when women who were abused testified in court they described it as empowering because they were finally getting the truth out. They looked the defense lawyers straight in the eye and told them exactly what happened.

You're beyond brave for having reached this point. I wish the best for you and hope the scum has his life ruined one way or another.

You are amazingly brave.

Sending you strength. Speak your truth.

wishing you the best <3

Damn bb, sending you good vibes <3 I hope you get justice, you're SO brave for doing that

I know you can do it. You are a much better/stronger person than that POS.

You're everything. Sending you strength. <3

you should be so proud of yourself, that takes alot of courage. good luck, i hope everything turns out well for you. *hugs*

I hope he doesn't die until he's in jail, then he can die. Alone.

preferably while suffering through the whole death process.

Ugh. If you support rapists (or any kind of sexual predator, pedophile, what have you), you CANNOT call yourself a feminist. Fuck her

Edited at 2017-06-06 12:27 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-06 12:27 am (UTC)

You shouldn't be able to call yourself a fucking human, at that point. People who support rapists should turn into a festering,

it's not like she's helping him escape punishment. she accompanied him TO court. I don't think she's trash. Reply

You have a way with words ♥️ Reply

to be fair, she doesn't think she is supporting a rapist. she's choosing not to believe the evidence. it's willful ignorance. Reply

my heart goes out to any woman who's been sexually assaulted, but it's also about ensuring that an innocent man isn't treated as a guilty person.



AKA: I'm not trying to pick sides, but I'm low key trying to tell you that he's innocent and I'm gonna be there for him even though I'm not picking sides!





AKA: I'm not trying to pick sides, but I'm low key trying to tell you that he's innocent and I'm gonna be there for him even though I'm not picking sides! Reply

