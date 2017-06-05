Bill Cosby Trial, Day One
Bill Cosby's trial for sexual assault got underway today in Philadelphia.
* He entered on the arm of his Cosby Show daughter, Keshia Knight-Pulliam (Rudy). She told reporters "It's easy to support when things are good, but true family is who shows up when things aren't good...Everyone goes through adversity, everyone's human. It's not my job to decide guilt or innocence."
* Asked how she would respond to victims who felt she shouldn't be supporting him, Knight-Pulliam said "I'm very sensitive to that, as a woman, a feminist...in no way do I condone the charges, the behavior, what have you...but this is not the man I have ever seen..The man I've known as a child was witty and smart and philanthropic and full of advice...my heart goes out to any woman who's been sexually assaulted, but it's also about ensuring that an innocent man isn't treated as a guilty person."
* TV wife and son Phylica Rashad and Malcolm Jamal Warner were not in the courtroom today, despite reports that they would be at the trial. His real-life wife, Camille, was not there, either.
Opening statements and testimony behind cut for [Trigger Warning]
* Prosecutor Kristen Gibbons-Feden said in her opening statement, "“Celebrities, as a whole, we celebrate them. They become larger than life...we feel that we know them, who they are. And that’s especially true of figures like Bill Cosby, also known as Dr. Huxtable. That man, in that illusion, of all those roles he played on television, that illusion was shattered.”
* Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle said in his opening statements that “sexual assault is a terrible crime” but that “a false accusation of sexual assault is also a terrible crime... What do you see? A brilliant comedian? A flawed husband whose infidelity has made him vulnerable to these actions? He might be like someone you know, who has achieved greatness yet has suffered an indescribable tragedy. What I hope you’ll see is just a man.” McMonagle also told jurors that Cosby is blind. “Unfortunately, when he looks back, he can’t see. I am his eyes in the courtroom.”
* McMonagle continued: “After the so-called paralyzation and drugging and assault, there were 72 phone calls. She called him 53 times...She called him continuously. They spoke, at times, for 30 or 40 minutes at a pop...You will never see Mr. Cosby under oath running from anything...Under oath, he says, ‘I used Quaaludes back three decades ago, when it was fashionable to do so, with consenting women.’”
* Witness Kelly Johnson, an assistant at William Morris, took the stand and sobbed while testifying that in 1996, Cosby gave her a pill that he said would "relax" her but instead knocked her out, and that he then sexually assaulted her.
* McMonagle aggressively cross-examined Johnson, suggesting she used drugs in the 90s (she denied it) and snapping that she had "selective amnesia". He said that she gave different details in a 1996 harassment deposition against William Morris, including saying at the time that the assault happened in 1990, six years earlier than she is now testifying.
Sick fuck deserves to rot
kind of related but recently catherine hicks (7th heaven, tv wife to stephen collins) said she "forgives" him for what he did and that him molesting girls was "a chapter in his life". fuck this world tbh and the people who support these monsters.
Wait, what?! She seemed like she was on our side when they asked her about a revival of the show. Damn it.
And I don't think HER forgiveness really matters
All it did was reinforce to me that he's scum, and I hope he gets everything he deserves.
The sooner people stop thinking abusers and rapists are people you can easily point out, the better it will be for people to understand abuse. The notion that they all look like some big bad guy in a dark alleyway has to stop. They're often some of the most charming and friendly people (especially those in positions of power and authority) when you interact with them. We know they use those personality traits to their advantage. The amount of psych evals and consults I've done with suspected rapists and abusers where they're charming and kind...
Obviously this case is about one woman but for Keshia and everyone else not involved in the trial we're all well aware over 50 women have accused him of sexual assault.
does he think you need eyes to remember things?
you're strong enough to bring it to this part, you can do it. my thoughts & prayers are with you.
I'm with you, my thoughts and prayers are with you, and I send my love and good thoughts. thank you for doing this.
AKA: I'm not trying to pick sides, but I'm low key trying to tell you that he's innocent and I'm gonna be there for him even though I'm not picking sides!