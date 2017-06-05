June 5th, 2017, 04:03 pm stewie_e Take a "First Look" at Disney Channel's Upcoming "Raven's Home" ONTD, did your parents embarrass you when you first asked for a bra?Source. Current Music: Raven - "That's So Raven (Theme Song)" Tagged: disney, nostalgia, raven symone, television Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7070 comments Add comment
The little girl looks like Raven too.
Edited at 2017-06-06 12:26 am (UTC)
And her black isn't cracking anymore. She looks really good.
"we need the classics!" "well it's Motown!"
"you don't know me like that"
"it's the BOYS!"
"do you own a luuunch BOX!?"
and our personal fave:
Edited at 2017-06-06 01:40 am (UTC)