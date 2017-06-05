ha my mom bought my first bra for my 11th birthday, when I unwrapped it I threw it across the room Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO, this is AHMEEZING! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao kid you wasn't playing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this will probably be awful but i'll watch it anyways Reply

Thread

Link

This looks awful. Reply

Thread

Link

At least the stupid stuff Raven will say here is scripted and written by people who know africa is a continent, not a country. Reply

Thread

Link

That was funny.

The little girl looks like Raven too.



Edited at 2017-06-06 12:26 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i just can't buy that Raven is a mother. Seems like an older sister. Reply

Thread

Link

mte like i know black doesnt crack but shes not believable as a mom of kids that old smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really buy it, but Raven is 31 and they kids are 11 so it's reasonable, she just isn't acting like a standard TV mom. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Same. Idk she's too goofy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that's cute. But I'm confused. He's wearing a button up but the buttons are fake and it's Velcro? Is that a real thing people wear? Reply

Thread

Link

maybe for little kids who want the buttons but don't have the dexterity for it? lmao idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe it's a thing for little kids, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe they're snap buttons? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, I think it was just for the gag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like that's what teddy bears wear Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaoooo this got me for some reason Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, is that skyline Chicago? So Raven and Chelsea don't live in SF anymore? Reply

Thread

Link

reminded me of this



Reply

Thread

Link

i thought someone was gonna post the pic of hilary's new ass Reply

Thread

Link

I actually burst out laughing. I feel it's unnecessary, but I'll watch it, Raven has such great comedic timing Reply

Thread

Link

lol the end cracked me up too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When she said it looks like a headband, I cracked up. Damn you, Raven. Why are you so funny?

And her black isn't cracking anymore. She looks really good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same, her putting it on as a headband and armband she really does have great comedic timing. I remember the old show was the only Disney show that left my dad in tears from laughing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss all of these shows. Reply

Thread

Link





"we need the classics!" "well it's Motown!"

"you don't know me like that"

"it's the BOYS!"

"do you own a luuunch BOX!?"



and our personal fave:



my little brother and i still quote Raven. at his graduation we were busting out our favorites such as..."we need the classics!" "well it's Motown!""you don't know me like"it's the BOYS!""do you own a luuunch BOX!?"and our personal fave: Reply

Thread

Link

holy shit, i just got this lol. i wonder what other stuff went way over my head as a kid



Edited at 2017-06-06 01:40 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link