June 5th, 2017, 06:08 pm syphilisdiller The Bachelorette: Basically a Bachelor in Paradise sneak peak Some of the people that made Nick's season of the Bachelor tolerable come and help out Rachel on a group date. How many of them do you think will hook-up on Paradise?source Current Mood: Wild Irish Rose Current Music: JoJo - Leave
This guy is such a tool.
mmmm get some new mottos girl
Fuck DeMario, I hope she tells him off again, he's so full of shit