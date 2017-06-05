The Bachelorette: Basically a Bachelor in Paradise sneak peak

i'm finally back with you guys to watch!! Reply

Welcome to the shitshow :D Reply

for some reason my mum's cable channels show east coast time but the broadcast channels are west coast (she lives in CA). i am never able to participate in the live posts but i try to comment my way through as it's airing here. (on the brightside i'm seeing shadowhunters as it is airing on the east coast so i can livetweet my beloved trash) Reply

LOL @ your icon. i hate u omg Reply

yesssss this is on time tonight





This guy is such a tool. Reply

"one of your mottos is keep it real'



mmmm get some new mottos girl Reply

Lord, Demario really? Come on girl don't fall for this. Reply

Yaaaaaaas just in time!!



Fuck DeMario, I hope she tells him off again, he's so full of shit Reply

she is having none of this though Reply

lmao go in Rachel Reply

I could see quite a few Bachelorettes from the past taking a guy like him back. Reply

LOL,get him girl! Forward is not that way it's away. LOL Reply

this season of the bachelorette feels like another season of unreal honestly. i'm amazed with how the productions is on these episodes. Reply

Yesss Rachel kick him to the curb! Reply

lol she drag him with you're a boy not a man. Reply

Just tried to submit this lol. She eviscerated him, I love ha!!!!!!! Reply

reality steve has new spoilers about the final pick! I was going crazy even though this has absolutely no effect on my life and yet there i was texting all my bachelor fan friends Reply

I read them earlier and was like WHHHAAATTTTT. Reply

i'm excited about what this means for our potential future bachelor! Reply

I WAS LIKE WHAT? CAN WE TALK ABOUT HERE BEHIND LJ CUTS?! Reply

i am.....shocked tbh Reply

I'm sad about the new pick...I LOVED the original although my friend who is an avid fan said he's been wrong before or been told when he is right to try to throw some curve balls cause his sources could get in trouble Reply

I am shook Reply

