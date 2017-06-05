Philip Zyos

More than 9,000 Pornhub users searched for "covfefe" to see if it was a porn term

  • Pornhub reports that there have been more than 9,000 searches for "covfefe." Since the word has no actual definition, quite a few Pornhub users searched for it to see if it was actually a porn term (spoiler: it is not... as of now).

  • The site also determined the most common typos entered into its search engine based on states.

Are you a good speller, ONTD?
