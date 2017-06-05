More than 9,000 Pornhub users searched for "covfefe" to see if it was a porn term

I guess a lot of people had their hands free to search. Reply

Glad to see I'm not the only one who keeps pressing adjacent keys instead of the right one. Reply

omg Reply

just wait someone will make a porn about it Reply

please enjoy new tingler POUNDED IN THE BUTT BY COVFEFE out now on amazon. please share and read to prove love https://t.co/seOi3W3Any pic.twitter.com/tlXuLcdOuf — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) June 1, 2017

Reply

Good old Chuck. Reply

i can always count on that guy to come through Reply

Chuck is a national treasure, we can always count on him for this kind of thing Reply

Cackling Reply

lmfaoooo jesus Reply

Lmao.



I'm a pretty good speller. I competed in spelling bees in 5th and 6th grade although I never won. Reply

looool this is amazing ahah thank you for this post op! Reply

That's funny, lol Reply

did you guys see that chart of the states where they listed the most searches mispelled word for each state



a punch of them just searched porm lol Reply

j/k it's in the post..kind of



OMG IT LITERALLY IS THE PICTURE IN THE POST



nobody look at me



Edited at 2017-06-05 11:23 pm (UTC) Reply

It's Monday. It happens to the best of us. Reply

It's Monday on ONTD if we're not even looking at the pictures before commenting!

(If it makes you feel better, I didn't read the tweet saying what it was and started laughing at "lesbiam" until I noticed it somewhere else and then "porm" and the I was like "WHAT THE EFF IS THIS?!" Then I read it . . .) Reply

lol oh tucker Reply

lmao this is cute tbh. We don't read, and now we don't look at pictures. Why not. Reply

sis, it's the picture in the post Reply

you misspelled bunch Reply

love some lesbiam porn



seriously tho are we allowed to share porn recs on here? *eyes emoji* Reply

Can someone tell me what Hentai is? I know Google is a thing but I'm afraid of what might pop up... Reply

It's anime style porn basically. Reply

Basically super graphic anime porn Reply

a subgenre of japanese manga and anime with sexually explicit characters and plots

that's all Reply

lmaoo sis it's pretty much anime porn Reply

Anime porn, but more to the point I'm surprised there's someone on the internet who doesn't know what hentai is. Which is a good thing, since its 99% gross. Reply

Gurl. I envy your sheltered life tbh Reply

It means "pervert". Yeah it's just anime porn on your faves, just with ridiculously huge boobs. It's really extra lol and you got Yaoi (m/m) and Yuri (F/F) etc. I thought there'd be a shitload of Yaoi animation porn videos out by now tbh. Where's the update for dis? Smh lol Reply

Lmao I'm kind of sad that the last person on the internet who didn't know what hentai is now knows. You were the last unicorn! Reply

Link







pic.twitter.com/tbf3SDh4g9 — darth:™ (@darth) June 2, 2017

Imagine going to a porn site and then searching "porn" and then misspelling it. Reply

You know those description on the porn videos? I used to have to write those at my old job. That task was so annoying. Reply

omfggggg



any interesting stories? lol. that is such an unusual job Reply

it's just boring. All straight porn is pretty much the same. They meet somehow, then they fuck, then he pops on her face. I would just watch the beginning, scroll to the middle, then go to the end to make sure it was a facial. It always was. Reply

i love those lmao, they're hilarious Reply

omgsh did you have to view the whole video every single time to make a description? Reply

That sounds like an awesome job! Was it funny? Reply

Lmao what a gig Reply

that sounds like it probably got really boring really fast Reply

tbh I would find that shit super taxing on my damn soul. :\ I can only imagine the crap you had to skim through bb. Reply

does anyone else not watch porn anymore

i got bored and haven't watched in years Reply

wow i am just in awe Reply

omg loll Reply

*shakes head*



I fucking can't right now. Reply

lmao Reply

lmfao Reply

i stopped watching it for like moral reasons. i know a bunch of ppl who stopped watching bc so much is too hardcore or bc they got bored w/ it tho. Reply

Straight porn is boring af. Reply

i spice it up by watching porn from other countries.



japan, brazil, germany, etc. but like its got me thinking that ppl fucking differently depending on where youre from Reply

i never really liked watching porn Reply

Meh mte but like, I did on the day after already having sex with my bf and it was literally one day that we went on without sex. I think it takes a while to find something that's exciting and fun. Idk Reply

no cousins/brother and sister searches?? guess it's not right for ontd!!!



Edited at 2017-06-05 11:26 pm (UTC) Reply

The south doesn't need to search for porn. They just need to go visit their mama every Sunday. Reply

OMG LOL Reply

"Anature" almost looks like it could actually be shorthand for anal amateur.



Edited at 2017-06-05 11:27 pm (UTC) Reply

