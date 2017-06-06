snake

RPDR Keeps Giving the Music We Need!

After the first ICONIC song we got out of this horrible season (refresh your memory here), the production of RPDR finally has given us what we wanted! Nope we still have those horrible lights on the main stage, BUT they did give us something that we can all use in the future:

Facebook post


"Doing one’s makeup for the main stage may seem like it could get boring but these queens keep things entertaining by doing some vocal exercises using some colorful lyrics. Don't forget to tune in Friday 8/7c now on VH1"

Do you also sing this song while getting ready with your friends?
Once again, I'm #teamtrinity! Happy pride month, beautiful people <3

