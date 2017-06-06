RPDR Keeps Giving the Music We Need!
After the first ICONIC song we got out of this
horrible season (refresh your memory here), the production of RPDR finally has given us what we wanted! Nope we still have those horrible lights on the main stage, BUT they did give us something that we can all use in the future:
"Doing one’s makeup for the main stage may seem like it could get boring but these queens keep things entertaining by doing some vocal exercises using some colorful lyrics. Don't forget to tune in Friday 8/7c now on VH1"
Source
Do you also sing this song while getting ready with your friends?
Once again, I'm #teamtrinity! Happy pride month, beautiful people <3
this season of drag race is sf boring to me idek why, there were some pretty gasp worthy moments.
i only like shea and peppermint out of the remaining, but idt either of them deserves to win either lmao, the bar feels so low
the show is also following a formula that i think needs changing
you literally could skip half the episode and it wouldnt matter because there is absoultely no drama
(or start buying propecia)
She literally sent my 2 favorite queens, Tatianna and Alyssa, home TWICE*!
/rant
*I think detox might have sent one of them home once tho instead. Don't remember exactly
Edited at 2017-06-05 11:23 pm (UTC)
Alyssa should've made it much forward in all stars 2!!
I like her but what is this robbery business? And why didn't she execute her other two looks as nicely as her unicorn/make that finale look grander?
I've been obsessed with a video I randomly found (by seeing that Trixie remix of TLT) of Evah Destruction doing That Laughing Track, and I think I've played it 20+ times in the last 48 hours.
I know this isn't RPDR related since she hasn't been on yet, but I literally cannot help myself rn.
give trinity the crown already
#sainttropez
i guess
She had the most star power out of anyone. Shea is boring and is gonna end up being the most underwhelming winner ever.