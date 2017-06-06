RPDR Keeps Giving the Music We Need!

i promised myself i'd never be this person BUT



this season of drag race is sf boring to me idek why, there were some pretty gasp worthy moments.



i only like shea and peppermint out of the remaining, but idt either of them deserves to win either lmao, the bar feels so low Reply

lmao mte @ the remaining queens. none of them scream winner to me. Sad! Reply

I think just coming off the All Stars 2 high, it was going to be hard to compare. But it seemed like there were some major budget cuts. More little sponsors, and somehow less content. I did enjoy the change-up in some of the main challenges and the guest judges. Reply

it's my least favorite season -- the only thing that keeps me watching is with friends at the bar. it's still weird to me that it's on friday nights Reply

Exactly. I'm a die hard Drag Race fan, been watching religiously since season 1, and I say this is unequivocally the worst season ever. It just feels like no matter who wins that person will not be on the same level as past champions. I actually like all the queens this season as people, but at the same time I'm completely indifferent to everyone remaining. I don't really care who wins *shrug* ...there's no denying that the bar is very low this time around. Reply

IA, its boring as. i want the bitchiness back.



the show is also following a formula that i think needs changing



you literally could skip half the episode and it wouldnt matter because there is absoultely no drama Reply

I've been working Friday nights the past several weeks and I take a break at 7:30 to watch the last half of the episode and that's all I actually really need to see. Reply

I agree, I was really feeling it when it started but people I liked aren't there anymore and it's just a boring show now. I'm not rooting for anyone just ugh. Reply

Honestly, I've been loving this season! The queens are so fun. Would agree that something is lacking on the production side. Reply

alexis needs to learn to accept that he's going bald



(or start buying propecia) Reply

alexis is so damn delusional, i doubt she'll accept that anytime soon ahah Reply

So many people were thirsting after her from before the promos, and I was like... I dunno girl... She suspicious! Reply

I was one of those people lol ...I still think he's a handsome man, but his personality has completely turned me off. Reply

such a miss that no one read him for that hair during the library challenge Reply

I'd rather her accept the fact that she's mediocre at best. Nothing original about her Reply

I don't even care who wins, this season sucks. They need to suspend the main show and go back to all stars. All stars 2 and was amazing Reply

AS2 was AMAZING! all stars 3 better be just as good! Reply

real talk but i watch that alyssa/tatianna lip sync at least once a week. it rejuvenates my tired ass Reply

I will ALWAYS hate freaking Alaska. I'm not even joking. I do not like her at all



She literally sent my 2 favorite queens, Tatianna and Alyssa, home TWICE*!



/rant



*I think detox might have sent one of them home once tho instead. Don't remember exactly



Edited at 2017-06-05 11:23 pm (UTC) Reply

My partner LOVES that LSFYL. I'll overhear "Shut Up And Drive" in the bg, and know he's watching that lip sync. That, and the same parts. I think he's more obsessed with it than Katya was. Reply

that lipsync made me like 'shut up & drive' -- it was my least favorite rih song Reply

That was what made all stars 2 so fucking iconic, all the lip syncs were outstanding. Of course Alyssa and Tati's battle being the top Reply

It never gets old lol Reply

I agree 100% Reply

I only acknowledge on RPDR bop, TYVM! Reply

sis, we need to work with whatever the production is giving us... and its not much this season sadly :(



Alyssa should've made it much forward in all stars 2!! Reply

LoL, I know bb! I just wanted to shout out the Queen. Excellent post! <3 Reply

omg how have i never seen this, i want it on my funeral i love it Reply

Iconiq Reply

yas gawd Reply

the only queen I care about this year is Sasha but she keeps getting fucked over every week and it seems like a foregone conclusion that Shea is gonna win. so it's a little boring really Reply

sasha has been consistently robbed this season tbh Reply

i thought she should have won snatch game and makeover. her snatch game was soooo underrated honestly Reply

no she hasn't Reply

she's so plain, no versatility at all Reply

bye the only look sasha slayed & didnt get props for was the makeover challenge Reply

yeah they're really playing her down, they've had a plan for shea for a while i think. Reply

Aside from snatch game on her own she's been firmly middle of the pack. FIRMLY.



I like her but what is this robbery business? And why didn't she execute her other two looks as nicely as her unicorn/make that finale look grander? Reply

Really? I felt like Trinity is getting the winner edit. Shea was definitely a strong contender, but Trinity is a little more dominant all-around. Reply

i rewatched all of all stars 2 while i was packing this weekend and wow s9 was doomed to fail after that, as2 was iconic Reply

I think Season 9 is fine tbh. The flawless All-stars 2 coming so soon after the shittiest season ever (season 8) really made season 8 fade into a black hole though imo. Reply

idk how you could put s7 over s8 tho Reply

i unno yall S9 got some pretty good lipsyncs. i blame bad production/editing over the queens. Reply

yah - last episode was the best one yet because i feel like the queens got to be queens and be competitive catty and fun Reply

idk i think there's been too many 1-sides lip syncs this season Reply

yeah there are tons of bonus clips that have been good, the editing is screwing the season over. Reply

Yay at this post.

I've been obsessed with a video I randomly found (by seeing that Trixie remix of TLT) of Evah Destruction doing That Laughing Track, and I think I've played it 20+ times in the last 48 hours.





I know this isn't RPDR related since she hasn't been on yet, but I literally cannot help myself rn. Reply

yey at you being in this post, bb! Reply

this was really amazing!!! Thanks for sharing Reply

this season has been horrible but valentinas exit was iconic, sheas construction look is iconticcccc um thats about it Reply

I loved the "idea" of Shae's construction look, but I wasn't impressed by the execution. I get they had to work with limited supplies, but at the same time I have felt this way about several of Shae's looks. I see the aesthetic Shea is going for, and it's nice, but it's a lack of polish that makes the majority of Shae's looks underwhelming for me. Reply

this season is boring af



give trinity the crown already Reply

This is the first season that I don't feel pressed if I miss an episode. Something needs to happen with casting or the format because the last couple of seasons have been dull. Reply

I'm glad that last week was the beginning of a departure from Best Friends Race and Alexis is finally gone Reply

i know you don't like her, but i was a little obsessed with this a coule weeks ago.

i actually really liked her on the make up video, and i wish she was more like that during the season.. this video is really fucking awesome! thank you for posting it!! Reply

#sainttropez no prob! i loved her makeup video, too. she was really funny. Reply

what is that dress tho? Reply

for her, it's cute



i guess Reply

