Guy Fieri on His Rise to Television Fame: 'I Don't Know How That Happened'

'How did Louisiana’s blackened, Cajun-spiced treatment turn into the ghostly nubs of unblackened, unspiced white meat in your Cajun Chicken Alfredo?How did nachos, one of the hardest dishes in the American canon to mess up, turn out so deeply unlovable? Why augment tortilla chips with fried lasagna noodles that taste like nothing except oil? Why not bury those chips under a properly hot and filling layer of melted cheese and jalapeños instead of dribbling them with thin needles of pepperoni and cold gray clots of ground turkey?By the way, would you let our server know that when we asked for chai, he brought us a cup of hot water?When you hung that sign by the entrance that says, WELCOME TO FLAVOR TOWN!, were you just messing with our heads?Does this make it sound as if everything at Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar is inedible? I didn’t say that, did I?'