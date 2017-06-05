all mine

Guy Fieri on His Rise to Television Fame: 'I Don't Know How That Happened'




People assume all lead singer from smash mouth Guy Fieri does is eat out. In fact he doesn't like to eat out all that much, “I eat out less at restaurants than anybody you’ve ever met, because I do a lot of that on the show,” says Fieri. Despite the fame he’s garnered from his culinary talent, Fieri says that was never the goal. “I wasn’t supposed to be on TV; I don’t know how that happened. That has been great, but what I really love to do is cook.”

source= https://twitter.com/people/status/871848753950543873

