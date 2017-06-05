New 'Avengers: Infinity War' viral video proves Thunderbae is the best avenger.
So, he's keeping his short hair for Infinity War? i like it tbh.
i can't wait for this shit. and i'm still secretly waiting for a surprise Defenders/SHIELD cameo.
(also aw @ thor being chill w/ falcon and bucky. sitcom pls!)
Which is why I'm so excited for Ragnarok, because I feel like Taika Waititi is just perfect for that. Can't wait.
His bit at the beginning of this was amazing and I'd watch a movie about Thor, Bruce, Sam and Bucky tbh
I really wish marvel made more side ensemble movies with random pairings
lol why does he only like Sam and Bucky? Aside from his new bff Hulk, I mean.
I'm holding out for Defenders/SHIELD cameos too OP
I'm so excited for these movies, I don't even care. I trust the Russos to do a good job. Also OP, now that you say it, a Defenders/AoS cameo would be amazing.
Come on Marvel, make it happen pleeeeeeeease.
i'm ok with having gay Mac and thunderbae making out tho.