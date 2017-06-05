I appreciate how Sam, Bucky, and Hulk are the only ones he doesn't hate. Reply

ugh he's so cute. no wonder he's got a herd of kids.



(also aw @ thor being chill w/ falcon and bucky. sitcom pls!) Reply

NGL I got chills. I'm so excited to see all these characters together idea if they each can only have one line tbh Reply

this is looking to be a hell of a film Reply

sam & bucky catching a pass, obvi hemsworth has excellent taste! Reply

Also, I kind of love Chris Hems's comedic timing.

Which is why I'm so excited for Ragnarok, because I feel like Taika Waititi is just perfect for that. Can't wait.

His bit at the beginning of this was amazing and I'd watch a movie about Thor, Bruce, Sam and Bucky tbh Reply

gorl I just said the same thing about thor/bruce/sam/bucky



I really wish marvel made more side ensemble movies with random pairings Reply

he has epic comedic timing, honestly. he does dead-pan so well Reply

Hemsworth was born to be a comedian, but just happened to also be too hot for this world so he just ended with lame leading action roles outside Marvel Reply

man he's such a goof ili Reply

Aw I prefer Thunderbae with long hair.



lol why does he only like Sam and Bucky? Aside from his new bff Hulk, I mean. Reply

BC of his good taste obvs Reply

because its not their fault that stark and cap didn't call him for their fight Reply

Ha at Spidey not even being worthy of a smack.



I'm holding out for Defenders/SHIELD cameos too OP Reply

if it happens i'll DIE. Literally. they better have 911 on speed dial. Reply

"He's just a kid, he can fall over" lmaooo I cackled. Chris needs to do more comedy, he's been killing me in these Thor shorts.



I'm so excited for these movies, I don't even care. I trust the Russos to do a good job. Also OP, now that you say it, a Defenders/AoS cameo would be amazing. Reply

For crying out loud, if they're doing the Infinity Gauntlet story they are going to need e v e r y o n e. They'd be fools not to go big before going home on this one. Reply

Yeah I totally agree. If not during Part 1, then at least for Part 2 for what will probably be the "final boss battle". AoS can come in through Fury or Maria Hill (they already loaned Fury the Helicarrier in AoU) and the Defenders wouldn't be that hard to tie in either.



Come on Marvel, make it happen pleeeeeeeease. Reply

that part was gold lol Reply

i love the thor shorts! Reply

Also just seeing Star Lord in the mix made me ridiculously happy. Reply

Oh also, I actually prefer Thor's short hair tbh. Reply

these thor videos are amazing! he should really do more comedy, he's great! Reply

for some reason I imagined Mac from Always Sunny in the beginning of the video, like he'd have said all those things and in the same tone lol Reply

lol. ok...



i'm ok with having gay Mac and thunderbae making out tho. Reply

read up on thundershield Reply

