Spike TV orders 10 episode Ink Master spin-off "Ink Master: Angels"

season 8 is free on spike.com so I've been going through it but I got impatient so I watched the later episodes first lol Reply

Also I don't have any tattoos of my own, though not for any moral reasons lmao. I kind of want one, but struggle thinking of something I'd like. Rather not force it though. Gonna comment in my own post cus I gotta run but... I'm here for it. The less Peck/Nunez the better. And there have been so many women who were #robbed on the show, so I'm here for any additional spotlight on women in this industry. I wonder if men will cry about this...?Also I don't have any tattoos of my own, though not for any moral reasons lmao. I kind of want one, but struggle thinking of something I'd like. Rather not force it though. Reply

Yeah sometimes I think I'd like a tattoo but I change my mind way to much to ever commit to one design. I love looking at tattoo mags and things like that though. Reply

Same here! I'm a big fan of the art form and the skill it takes, lots of respect there. I'm just 1) wishy washy and 2) it would kill my mom lmao Reply

I got a huge leg piece when I was 20 that I don't regret at all. I've spent like the last 7-8 years trying to think of a back piece to connect to it, but I have like 30% of an idea and I just can't fully form it. Sometimes people ask what it is to try to help, but I want to do it myself! If I could get it to 70% of an idea and someone helped round it out it would be ok, I just want it to feel ~~like my idea. Reply

i want to get a tattoo but idk what of and idk who to go to, there's this girl at my work with the sickest tattoos and i'm so envious Reply

All of my favorite tattoo artist are women tbqh, so maybe poke around and see what kind of ladies are tattooing in your area. Also asking people whose tattoos you admire is prob not a bad way to go.



Ideally I'd love to find an artist I'm on the same wavelength with and trust them enough to ~choose~ what they want to do. Reply

ah see the reason i don't just ask is bc those people are light-skinned and i am not, i'm aware the ink can come out differently so i don't really want to waste time trying to see if random people can also do dark skin and still make it look nice if that makes sense? i'm just hoping at some point the knowledge will come to me at some point lol either through tumblr or once i make more black friends Reply

Oh gotcha. That's completely a valid concern! It always comes up on the show, you'll see someone complaining about doing work on a darker canvas. That's a total cop out IMO, if you're a real tattoo artist you'll learn and be able to provide for all customers.



GL in your search babe Reply

I have a couple tattoos and I want more but my mom won't let me lmao Reply

same omfg Reply

I didn't even tell my mum about my first tattoo for like a year Reply

I want a tattoo from the movie labyrinth I'm just not sure of what yet Reply

I loved season 8 precisely because of how much the women's alliance was kicking ass.



How is season 9 shaping? Who are the finalists? Reply

I intend to get tattoos but financially it's not happening soon.



& tbh.. I love that there will be awesome women doing tattoos but if the "prize" is a chance to be on the next season of actual Ink Master, like.. that bothers me. :| It creates an additional step for women to get on a show that already doesn't have a lot of women. :| Reply

"this is discrimination against men" -men, probably Reply

Wow, I'm here for this Reply

WHAT ABOUT THE MEN THO??? this is discrimination!! Maybe they should just dress up like a girl to prove a point or something! You don't see guys getting a TV show all to themselves!!



I don't have any tattoos yet, but I'm glad I didn't any of the ones I wanted when I was younger. Reply

How is Spike picking up shows when they're folding soon? Is this going the Paramount network? Reply

The men were so annoying on their season I want a tattoo. One of them Is a small lil heart and if I ever get that done I want basquiat's riding with death tattooed(im a lil unsure about this one tho. Reply

i loved the ladies on the last ink master season. i am hft. Reply

I really dislike Peck/Nunez - did anything ever come of that case against them?



But Dave Navarro is one of the main reasons I continue to watch. He's just so likeable! When one canvas asked to get a tattoo of him and he was so awkward and concerned about whether she really wanted to go ahead with it - super cute Reply

What case? Reply

I got my first tattoo a few weeks ago and I'm kinda hooked now lol. The studio I went to is having a $50 on certain flash event next week and I might go peek and see if there's anything I want. Reply

I loved Ryan, she didn't deserve people to shit on her. Reply

still bitter Kelly didn't win, she deserved it Reply

ia Reply

I love this idea! But I kind of wish it was an all-girls version of Ink Master, not just them getting a chance to get on the show. I like watching Ink Master but some of the dudes just get to be too much.



I have a couple of small tattoos but I kind of want more, but I have no idea what I want or where. someday maybe! Reply

I was in Vegas last weekend and literally almost ran into Peck when I was walking out of one of the casinos.

My husband was seemingly confused about why he was with a fairly young woman, but like, duh, he's famous. Reply

i am definitely here for this! season 8 was my fav tbh. i have 13 tattoos and getting another one next month. fingers crossed anyway. ontd would probably hate the kind i get, but i love them so that's all that matters. i'm addicted Reply

cant believe it took them so many seasons to crown a winner,i was so happy when Ryan won.

Still i find this show a bit misogynistic Reply

You know Sketchylawyer is absolutely seething rn at this inequality. Reply

I'm super excited for this season.

Dane Smith and April Stead fixed my butchered thigh piece. Rooting for them bbs so hard. Reply

