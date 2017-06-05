DAVE - technology

Spike TV orders 10 episode Ink Master spin-off "Ink Master: Angels"



◘ Season 8 contestants Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty, Nikki Simpson and Gia Rose to appear as the "angels"
◘ In the 10, one hour long, episode series, the four ladies will travel across the country to compete head to head against other badass, talented women in tattoos
◘ Will begin airing after Season 9 of Ink Master ends, which begins tomorrow #Tattoosday
◘ Contestants on Ink Master: Angels will earn a chance to compete in Season 10 of Ink Master
◘ The original show, Ink Master, is hugely popular with women though it took until season 8 to crown a female winner.

I'm excited! The men can be so annoying on this show. Ink Master is back tomorrow btw. Anyone else watch the show? Tattoo post?
