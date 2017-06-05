Spike TV orders 10 episode Ink Master spin-off "Ink Master: Angels"
◘ Season 8 contestants Ryan Ashley, Kelly Doty, Nikki Simpson and Gia Rose to appear as the "angels"
◘ In the 10, one hour long, episode series, the four ladies will travel across the country to compete head to head against other badass, talented women in tattoos
◘ Will begin airing after Season 9 of Ink Master ends, which begins tomorrow #Tattoosday
◘ Contestants on Ink Master: Angels will earn a chance to compete in Season 10 of Ink Master
◘ The original show, Ink Master, is hugely popular with women though it took until season 8 to crown a female winner.
source: 1, 2
I'm excited! The men can be so annoying on this show. Ink Master is back tomorrow btw. Anyone else watch the show? Tattoo post?
Also I don't have any tattoos of my own, though not for any moral reasons lmao. I kind of want one, but struggle thinking of something I'd like. Rather not force it though.
Ideally I'd love to find an artist I'm on the same wavelength with and trust them enough to ~choose~ what they want to do.
GL in your search babe
How is season 9 shaping? Who are the finalists?
& tbh.. I love that there will be awesome women doing tattoos but if the "prize" is a chance to be on the next season of actual Ink Master, like.. that bothers me. :| It creates an additional step for women to get on a show that already doesn't have a lot of women. :|
I don't have any tattoos yet, but I'm glad I didn't any of the ones I wanted when I was younger.
But Dave Navarro is one of the main reasons I continue to watch. He's just so likeable! When one canvas asked to get a tattoo of him and he was so awkward and concerned about whether she really wanted to go ahead with it - super cute
I have a couple of small tattoos but I kind of want more, but I have no idea what I want or where. someday maybe!
My husband was seemingly confused about why he was with a fairly young woman, but like, duh, he's famous.
Still i find this show a bit misogynistic
Dane Smith and April Stead fixed my butchered thigh piece. Rooting for them bbs so hard.