June 5th, 2017, 03:49 pm shittysoup Mac DeMarco - One Another What a mellow summer bop! I hope I can afford one of those iconic HBC blankets by the time I'm on my deathbed.
especially the tit-ular track. so good.
so good
i rly want hbc beach towels
edit: referring to mac
I just read this and EWWWW
also, those iconic hudson bay blankets were used to transmit diseases to indigenous communities in canada.
he gave me his # (in a platonic way) but never texted me back lol (this was before he had LA friends)
