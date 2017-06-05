who Reply

this guy is so weird Reply

All Canadians are weird. Most people just haven't realized it yet. Reply

i was about to get cheesed about this but......... tru Reply

lol he rly is but he also seems rly chill Reply

the only canadian who matters tbh. i've been listening to this album on repeat since it came out. lord demarco 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽especially the tit-ular track. so good. Reply

On The Level is my bop of choice since it came out. But I honestly love it all!



this is definitely a nighttime demarco fav. a sunset jam 🙏🏽 Reply

Yesss this is amazing. Reply

This is seriously my song of the summer. Reply

Sounds like every other mac demarco song, but i still like it. Reply

He scares me. Reply

i saw him at amoeba once. hes even uglier irl Reply

lmao damn Reply

Dang sis don't hold back lol Reply

yeah i love his music but he seems like one of those people who makes any room they're in smell like b.o. Reply

the new album has been on rotation since it leaked!!!



so good



Edited at 2017-06-05 09:31 pm (UTC)

Same, one of my faves this year. Reply

i've always wanted to get into him but he's just not my pack of cigs Reply

lmao



I've always liked this bop doe



This is a great song. Reply

his shit is nothing remarkable Reply

I don't understand how he looks a rough 43 at 23 or however old he is. Reply

i luv mac & i got an hbc blanket for xmas a few yrs ago lol Reply

aw it's qt!!



i rly want hbc beach towels Reply

What a creep. His music sucks, and he needs to stop fucking underage girls. Like I don't care if you cheat on your girlfriend (that's a given in with musicians), but don't take advantage of your young fans.



Edited at 2017-06-05 09:47 pm (UTC)

Link

ewwww loser



edit: referring to mac



Edited at 2017-06-05 10:43 pm (UTC)

how old is he? Reply

27 Reply

I just read this and EWWWW

The fact that some of those people might've eaten watermelons that had jizz on them 😷 Reply

I went to see im at Brixton Academy and I swear to God I was the oldest one there. I'm 25. Reply

this pairs nicely with the comment above yours 😬 Reply

Oh God. There was definitely a gaggle of girls waiting at the back entrance to meet him. Reply

I cannot get into this guy. Reply

it is my bff's goal in life to fuck this dude. i don't get it but my kind of woman, she's really all i need & treat her better are such good makeout jams to be honest so maybe i get it a little... Reply

He is talented and fun, but... one of the ugliest musicians ever. Why? Reply

https://that-thing-that-feeling.tumblr.c om/post/160910395476/charlie-and-joe-sta ge-diving I only heard of this guy because I follow Joe Keery (Steve Harrington on stranger things) and he recently along with Charlie Heaton staged dived at one of his concerts: Reply

5edgy4 u

my ex boyfriend and him were in the same graduating class and he was always weird as fuck so i'm not shocked he's popular for being weird as fuck Reply

So sad MTV deleted this show from their site



Reply

mac demarco is super gross..most of his friends are sexist, racist pigs. lets not forget the rumors that he frequently cheats on his girlfriend.



also, those iconic hudson bay blankets were used to transmit diseases to indigenous communities in canada. Reply

What's it like living such a miserable, negative existence all the time? Seems exhausting tbh. Reply

