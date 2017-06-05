Vietnamese skin clinic's logo resembles Umbrella Corp logo from 'Resident Evil'
A Vietnamese Skin Clinic Used the Resident Evil Umbrella Logo Without Realizing It https://t.co/LEr6U4AN9V pic.twitter.com/RZNpXnt1g9— Dread Central (@DreadCentral) June 5, 2017
- A skin clinic, Medcare Skin Centre, in Hồ Chí Minh City, Vietnam has a logo that resembles the one for the fictional Umbrella Corporation from the Resident Evil franchise.
- The hospital removed the logo from its Facebook page, but not from their website.
- The clinic's released a statement: "Dear Clients and Partners of Medcare Skin Centre and others of concern; In the last few days, we have received feedback from the media and community that our logo resembles that of a fictional corporation (Umbrella Corporation) in the movie and game Resident Evil. We are very surprised to receive such feedback from the community. We are very sorry the situation has occurred and is working internally to find the best solution quickly. Our team is highly specialized in taking care of skin conditions for our clients and logo design is completely out of our specialty and was consulted and completed for us by a hired third-party. We understand the urgency of the situation; and is working to quickly to provide appropriate answer to our clients, partners, community and to the movie and game producers and copyright holders of the artwork. We hope for your understanding that the situation is not an intentional infringement of copyright by Medcare Skin Centre."
Coincidence or not, ONTD?
The rendering/shadows are the same.
i'd probably freeze in terror if i saw this in a theatre
Toei should have sued Google.
It looks more like a logo you'd use for an oil company or sth
makes me want to go watch RE though👀