Vietnamese skin clinic's logo resembles Umbrella Corp logo from 'Resident Evil'

They used the exact one so it can't have been that big an accident. Not like they designed something similar and it just resembled the Umbrella logo Reply

Resembles? It's the exact same logo.



The rendering/shadows are the same.

whatever graphic designer they hired trolled them Reply

Umbrella Corp is everywhere Reply

i unironically love this movie Reply

Were they inspired by this ad?



Yessss first thing I thought of. I remember this caught me so off-guard the first time I saw it. Reply

This ad and the Umbrella press conference were always my favorite RE trailers. Reply

Do you have the link for the press conference ad? I can't seem to find it. Reply

I have no idea how to resize these things I'm sorry!



Edited at 2017-06-05 09:26 pm (UTC)

Lmao that was actually my first thought Reply

First thing I thought of. Reply

Iconic Reply

damn that was scary



i'd probably freeze in terror if i saw this in a theatre Reply

lmao Reply

lol omg Reply

Toei should have sued Google.



Edited at 2017-06-05 09:04 pm (UTC) Toei should have sued Google.

Why would they approve that anyway? It's such an odd logo for a medical center. Reply

Like, the poster behind those two people looks evil as fuck. I would have said NO and chosen a logo closer to what my company is representing. Reply

mte? it looks like something for a motorcycle gang or tattoo shop. not a darn skin clinic lmao Reply

lol right

It looks more like a logo you'd use for an oil company or sth Reply

Oh Vietnam. Reply

pretty much my reaction, lol Reply

lmao oh honey Reply

THAT CURRENT MUSIC THO, OP Reply

ia I forgot that song existed Reply

Trời ơi, mấy người ngu! Reply

Never thought I'd see "trơì ơi" in ONTD! Reply

This clinic is clearly a front for the real Umbrella Corp. Investigate them! Reply

Nope nope nope. Do they have a huge basement. Maybe a train you have to take to get there.



Edited at 2017-06-05 10:07 pm (UTC)

lmfaoo what kinda bizarre mistake??

makes me want to go watch RE though👀 Reply

shit this gif really took me back Reply

Are we sure this is not an umbrella front Reply

Truthfully, someone probably saw logo on Resident Evil and then starting using it. That sort of thing is kind of common in my experience. Reply

this'd be great promo for a new RE film Reply

Lmao k bye Reply

Who thinks they hired a graphic designer who just ripped off the logo? I can't see a company using the logo knowing it was A. stolen B. created zombies. Reply

The end is nigh! I always knew it'd be done by huge corporation like Skynet or Umbrella. Reply

Well, being undead is one way of staying youthful forever. Maybe their skincare is just that good lol Reply

They literally used the same logo. Reply

