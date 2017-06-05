June 5th, 2017, 09:36 pm diocharl Toxic demo with Britney's unedited vocals leaks A new version of the 2004 hit song has emerged. This one omits all backing vocals and features raw vocal takes by Ms. Britney Spears.Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ql61rIfNtk Tagged: britney spears, leak, new music post, nostalgia Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 165165 comments Add comment
It's playful and cute??
i don't think my heart can handle another 'Alien'.
Pretty much how I expected it to sound
I was anticipating a lot more cringe worthiness.
I'm wondering when she's gonna be coming out with a follow up to Glory. She's doing her touring now, so I'm hoping for a 2018 release. She released such a good album, she needs to do whatever she did that time and repeat the magic.
I'm expecting something early next year tbh
How is Miami sis?
I'm feeling it
Like Private Show vs Better... Like ngl I have jammed to PS but it's probably the worst song on the Album.
otherwise it's not that bad lol