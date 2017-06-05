Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester is the UK's most-watched TV event of 2017

Good. I was bawling when the little choir girl was crying.



No, that wasn't an accurate number. The total fund is now something like 10 million pounds with her concert donation included. Reply

Yeah Ive read 9m too but The Telegraph had 2m pounds so I went with that Reply

My fave moment was Take That playing 'Rule the World' because it was my first dance at my wedding (because a) my spouse is from Manchester and b) we're nerds)



I fastforwarded through most of the performances because they were boring. Reply

Take That is such an open-air stadium song. I always get goosebumps from it



If people haven't seen the whole Circus concert on YouTube, WATCH IT NOW! Reply

Take That was one of my fave moments too. Honestly, watching their live concerts is one of the best things ever. The crowd is always singing and they are just hype af! Reply

One of the saddest performances of Rule the World was during the London Olympics.



As an American, it gave me such joy to see them and Robbie on American TV (since they're nobodies here), it's a shame that it was for such a sad reason, but I loved the performance, too (same with their 2012 Olympics performance, also broadcast here in the US!). It was a great song to use. Reply

Take That were my faves too! I was glued to the screen for them, but after that it was kind of just on. I was mostly here tbh in the viewing post. Reply

That's such a sweet picture of Miley and Ariana. This event said so much to me about friendships between girls and the importance pop music plays in adolescence. Reply

Yes, me too. It's so important, dammit. The space it creates for people to grow and experience things is important Reply

Ariana should be the new prime minister tbh Reply

It's weird something so amazing came out of something so horrible Reply

That was so cute, British police>>>>>> Reply

It was so precious! What a softie. Reply

The cops in London were sooo funny and nice when I went, they kept cracking jokes to keep us entertained while waiting for the changing of the guard and one even rode his horse around and would let us pet it and gave us snacks to feed it ;-; lol fuck the vast majority of US cops (I say this as daughter of a cop) Reply

Absolute highlight! Reply

omg this moment Reply

Awwwwwwwwwwww Reply

oh my word!! <333 Reply

I legit laughed out loud @ Katy casually eating her ice cream while singing the Love me Harder harmonies Reply

one of us. Reply

I loved that she was still singing along with a mouth full of ice cream - I related to her so hard in this moment, which was not something I expected. Reply

like part of me finds this amusing but the other part of me is disgusted to see food in her mouth. nasty. Reply

i think it's disgusting too, ngl Reply

Bon appetit, baby Reply

lmaoooo me as fuck during conferences and such



Edited at 2017-06-05 08:54 pm (UTC)

I always find her really endearing tbh if only she'd quit being such a dumbass. Reply

i appreciated how much she and niall were into one last time, while some of the other artists were just nodding along Reply

i cried so much during this. it was beautiful. ariana has shown such strength and grace during this time and united a lot of people together. Reply

i can't watch/listen to this tbh



I've been way too emotional lately. I heard it was fantastic though. I am proud of all the performers and people behind the scenes for pulling this together so quickly/efficiently. All egos out the door tbh Reply

this song made me so sad bc I remember when it came out and I was like 10 and I thought it'd change the world :\



Part of me is hoping they re-release it with Ariana because it sounded so beautiful and relaxing with her vocals and it would be really good for additional fundraising. Reply

seconded Reply

Same!



Sometimes I think back to the early 2000's and I'm reminded of how absolutely shitty that time period was and how for a brief second when Obama was inaugurated I thought things were going to get better and now here we are with an obese reality star tweeting continuously as commander in chief and undoing everything Obama has ever done purely out of spite sigh Reply

i was driving back from class when this came on. i was legit ugly crying when ari was singing jt's verse. idk what happened. i didnt feel like i was going to cry at that time. but damn. the flood gates came through.



edit: now im crying again ;___;



Edited at 2017-06-05 09:09 pm (UTC) Reply

I remember hearing this song a lot after 9/11. :( Reply

mte. its sad that its still so relevant. Reply

i cried so many times omg. the concert was phenomenal

but the "be alright" performance SLAYED me, like damn i loved the choreography

Be Alright was a great opener and very fitting for the occasion surprisingly Reply

I loved when she did this on SNL the choreography and dancers were really great. Reply

i was so worried about her getting through "be alright" when i saw she was gonna open with it, but i was projecting a little since even thinking about that song after the attack made me cry. Reply

They did such a beautiful and amazing job. <3 So proud of Ariana and her courage! Reply

This was such a sweet gesture I'm really glad it happened. I love Miley and Ariana's friendship even though Miley is beyond cringe Reply

My favorite moments were Take That and Robbie.



I was singing along through all of it. BUT THOSE SONGS HAVE THE MOST IMPACT ON ME. Goddamn boybands! Reply

Your taste remains flawless. Reply

he looks so hot here Reply

this gif, god <3 he is IT for me tbh even now with thin hair and beer belly Reply

oh damn he looks pretty good here, but then I'm a sucker for men smoking cigarettes (even tho I hate the habit in general, I'm a conflicted person). Reply

Me during Side To Side Reply

lmao Reply

lmfao



on that note, there was this bit in Side to Side where she let the crowd sing the song and was casually doing these jumps in the choreo in those ridiculous heels, iconic tbh Reply

Lmao Reply

lmaooooooooooooo omg



accurate Reply

omg aw Reply

LMAO I don't think a more accurate gif exists Reply

Lmao this is the best gif Reply

