Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester is the UK's most-watched TV event of 2017




-22.6 million viewers tuned in for at least three minutes of the three-hour concert.
-Average audience was almost 11 million or more than 49% of the night's total TV viewership
-69% of viewers aged 16-24 tuned it.
-Show raised more than 2 million GBP for those affected by the attack on May 22nd.

Spotify has uploaded the full concert in a single audio file, you can listen here: https://open.spotify.com/album/4ud0PqVU6RZJhyQiadL3M0

Source: https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/871738383147520000

