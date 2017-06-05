Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester is the UK's most-watched TV event of 2017
Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert is the most-watched TV event of 2017 so far https://t.co/NpRkYw1JxO— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) 5 June 2017
-22.6 million viewers tuned in for at least three minutes of the three-hour concert.
-Average audience was almost 11 million or more than 49% of the night's total TV viewership
-69% of viewers aged 16-24 tuned it.
-Show raised more than 2 million GBP for those affected by the attack on May 22nd.
Spotify has uploaded the full concert in a single audio file, you can listen here: https://open.spotify.com/album/4u
Source: https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/87
Fave moments ONTD?
and I thought it was 9 mil dollars??
I fastforwarded through most of the performances because they were boring.
As an American, it gave me such joy to see them and Robbie on American TV (since they're nobodies here), it's a shame that it was for such a sad reason, but I loved the performance, too (same with their 2012 Olympics performance, also broadcast here in the US!). It was a great song to use.
Edited at 2017-06-05 08:54 pm (UTC)
I've been way too emotional lately. I heard it was fantastic though. I am proud of all the performers and people behind the scenes for pulling this together so quickly/efficiently. All egos out the door tbh
Sometimes I think back to the early 2000's and I'm reminded of how absolutely shitty that time period was and how for a brief second when Obama was inaugurated I thought things were going to get better and now here we are with an obese reality star tweeting continuously as commander in chief and undoing everything Obama has ever done purely out of spite sigh
edit: now im crying again ;___;
Edited at 2017-06-05 09:09 pm (UTC)
but the "be alright" performance SLAYED me, like damn i loved the choreography
I was singing along through all of it. BUT THOSE SONGS HAVE THE MOST IMPACT ON ME. Goddamn boybands!
on that note, there was this bit in Side to Side where she let the crowd sing the song and was casually doing these jumps in the choreo in those ridiculous heels, iconic tbh
accurate