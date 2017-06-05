The Mist: 'Out There' | Official Trailer

I sometimes mix up the fog and the mist Reply

I specifically watched The Fog remake for Tom Welling.

Saaaaame

There was another reason?

No WORTHY reason

mmm

I think we all did.

This just makes me want to rewatch the movie

ditto. i never read the story so i had no idea what was going on and i was crushed.

the ending of this movie pissed me off so much! i read the short story a long time ago but am pretty sure it didn't end that way, smh.

It didn't in the story. I dunno, I've always liked the film ending. It was risky and I liked that.

It doesn't, it ends with them driving off into the mist and hoping for the best from what I remember. Stephen King himself absolutely loved the movie ending though, he said that he preferred it over his own ending lol

It doesn't but Stephen King has said that he wished he thought of that ending because he loved it so much.



It's the most infuriating and depressing ending though. It gets me every time Reply

Frances Conroy's the only person I recognize by name from that cast list - I am glad she gets so much work.



I hope this is good - I probably won't watch until I get a rec from someone because I have been burnt by Stephen King TV projects one too many times. Reply

MTE on this whole comment

Under the dome had made me switch to only seeing Stephen King TV shows in gif form.

The book version of The Mist scared the pants off of me

i love frances conroy. and i loved the original movie

tricked! i thought that was ruth wilson

I probs won't watch because there are too many shows, lbr, but yes @ Frances Conroy, Isiah Whitlock and Morgan Spector. (He has the best Twitter handle ever: @morgueinspector)

I know ppl loved the movie adaption but I didnt so I hope this is at least better than it imo

I miss Aslaug :(



I miss Aslaug :( Reply

this mist is one of my top ten favorite movies ever, so i'm excited to see how it works in a show like this!!

Never read the book but the movie is criminally underrated. That ending is savage.

Yeah if only the cgi were better it would be fantastic.

Ugh, that movie is high up on the list of movies that made me wish I could sue to get those hours of my life back. So I probably won't watch as I have low hopes for the show.

If they go any other route than extra dimensional horror, I'm out.

Cthulhu or bust.

Cthulhu or bust. Reply

Isn't that creepy old lady a HP character? I am so confused because I cannot remember whether she already played in a fantasy movie or a zombie one :/



Edited at 2017-06-05 10:55 pm (UTC)

