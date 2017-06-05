The Mist: 'Out There' | Official Trailer
Based on a story by Stephen King, Spike’s THE MIST centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down. THE MIST stars Morgan Spector, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney, Danica Curcic, Okezie Morro, Luke Cosgrove, Darren Pettie, Russell Posner, Dan Butler, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Frances Conroy.
Premieres Thursday, June 22nd on Spike.
It's the most infuriating and depressing ending though. It gets me every time
I hope this is good - I probably won't watch until I get a rec from someone because I have been burnt by Stephen King TV projects one too many times.
I miss Aslaug :(
Cthulhu or bust.
