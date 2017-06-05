Julia Roberts is making her way to television
Julia Roberts is making her way to television as the star of not one, but TWO TV series currently in development.
Today Will Be Different, based on Maria Sepmle novel, follows Eleanor Flood (Roberts), who wakes up determined to be her best self, but then life happens. Taking place over a single day, it’s described as a rollicking portrait of one woman’s fumbling but valiant attempt to navigate the knotty perils and sly grace of modern life. It is currently in development at HBO.
Homecoming, from Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail, is a political thriller that centers on a caseworker at a secret government facility — the role Roberts is in talks for — her supervisor, and a soldier. It is based on a the recent fictional podcast which is presented in a collage of telephone calls, therapy sessions and overheard conversations. The Homecoming podcast had a cast led by Catherine Keener that also included Oscar Isaac, David Schwimmer, Amy Sedaris and David Cross. Keener voiced the caseworker, with Schwimmer as her ambitious supervisor and Isaacs as a soldier desperate to rejoin civilian life. The series currently does not have a network attached.
This would be the first regular role for Julia Roberts in a TV series. She has previously appeared in guest appearances on various TV series.
I don't like shows that do this. It gets boring fast. Mixology did this and that was canceled.
like it makes sense considering we're living in peak tv, but i get irrationally irritated lol
Man, I still remember what a huge deal it was when she guest starred on Law & Order.
TV > Movies in a lot of ways now. It's probably good for her career that she's decided to jump on board.