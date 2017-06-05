Julia Roberts is making her way to television

But when will we get new updates on the movie she's starring in about the framed OC PTA mom??? Reply

Thread

Link

mte. this isn't the julia roberts news i want to see. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

God, that story was wild, and an amazing read. I need more longform stories like it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally what i came in here to ask!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Taking place over a single day



I don't like shows that do this. It gets boring fast. Mixology did this and that was canceled. Reply

Thread

Link

i really liked mixology. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I mainly watched for one specific person because I want him to be successful but I don't think it's gonna happen. lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

me too! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk why it annoys me that movie stars are moving to tv



like it makes sense considering we're living in peak tv, but i get irrationally irritated lol Reply

Thread

Link

I can understand it in the perspective that tv stars/shows used to be seen as 2nd rate compared to movies and movie stars but now that it's finally getting more appreciation as an art form, movie stars are suddenly all about tv and the press kinda makes it all about them. Like somehow tv is more legitimate now because "movie stars" are taking part in it when it's always been legitimate and honestly tv tends to have more cultural impact throughout time if we really think about it.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it's a bit more annoying that they won't do tv unless it's hbo or netflix Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've been trying to keep up on her role in the jill easter/newport movie, does anyone know of any news on that front?



ot: what do you tell a recruiter when you're leaving your job because the culture is toxic? i can't badmouth an employer, obviously, but i've only been here 6 months and there's no other obvious reason why I'd leave Reply

Thread

Link

Trust me, I've been looking out but there hasn't been any news since the original announcement back in September.



Edited at 2017-06-05 07:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I NEED TO KNOW HOW AVA'S BOOK CAREER IS GOING Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg this icon Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your current environment isn't conducive to you producing your best work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have heard nothing about that movie but best believe i'll be there opening day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love when movie actors do tv shows. Big Little Lies was gr9. Damages was some of the best shit ever. I hope Julia's is good too. Reply

Thread

Link

I could see her in a "big little lies " type of series tbh and I'd be hft Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder if they're looking to get the other podcast stars onboard but wanted a bigger name to lead it Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a little disappointed because I like Catherine Keener's voice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





tbf this is all the first title makes me think of Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder who will end up snagging Homecoming Reply

Thread

Link

Man, I still remember what a huge deal it was when she guest starred on Law & Order. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised it took her this long, actually Reply

Thread

Link

I just saw her L&O ep the other day!



TV > Movies in a lot of ways now. It's probably good for her career that she's decided to jump on board. Reply

Thread

Link

get that emmy, queen Reply

Thread

Link

She really wants that emmy huh Reply

Thread

Link