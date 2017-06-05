Orlando Jones on Bill Maher

goddamn Reply

How do YOU feel about Bill's use of the n-word, theqinra



* Generic we Well, he's certainly not wrong about how 'we've'* given Bill a 'pass' on twenty years worth of sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia, etc...and maybe about how 'letting' people fly the rebel flag is a good way to identify the assholes, but I personally don't think it's fair to assume this is all 'mock' outrage. The fact that people are more comfortable and willing to flat out say 'that isn't right' rather swallow their feelings is probably a good thing.

"How do YOU feel about Bill's use of the n-word, theqinra?"



I thought it was wrong.



Link

Not really. I just seem to recall most of your comments in the original post were defending his critical take on religion, and I was curious if you had voiced an opinion on the more (at that time) relevant issue or if your concerns were elsewhere. I was too lazy to go back and check myself. Reply

Link

Yeah, the use of "mock outrage/performative outrage" has become a way to super dismissive of ppl's feelings. I don't doubt that there's some ppl who do pretend to be outraged for social justice points or whatever (and I can name some times where I've felt that's been the case) but sometimes ppl just think shit is wrong and want to publiclly voice that.

also:

A white man telling black people to forgive another white man for his racism. https://t.co/egQ8weewzm — Zakiya💕 (@Weirdness_Wins) 3. juni 2017

am i the only one finding it weird to record a video of yourself yelling for 2 minutes in your livingroom?also: Reply

Right? He was so loud lol, just screenshot a notes app message like everyone else does. Reply

Link

omg imagining this written out word by word Reply

Link

I wonder if his show will get cancelled Reply

He says gross shit all the time. he's not going anywhere, unfortunately Reply

Link

I know. I'm just wondering if using the N word is what HBO deems "too far" Reply

Exactly, he used the word faggot a few episodes ago too Reply

Link

I would love if his would be the thing to push him over the edge and get him fired/replaces, but I doubt it. Reply

and yet kathy griffin has everything taken away from her. Reply

I wish but I doubt it Reply

Link

Maybe. This wasn't the first time he's said the word on the air and if ratings drop and enough people make noise about it that could be the case. Reply

Link

I highly doubt it Reply

Link

he's consistent with saying gross stuff so i really doubt it Reply

Link

too long; didn't watch. Either way Killer Mike needs to take Bill and fuck off permanently. Reply

For the longest time I kept reading "Orlando Bloom" and I was "hmm I guess Orlando Bloom is woke 🤔" Reply

My first thought was Orlando Brown and I was confused. Reply

Link

Link

Link

Never trusted him since he stanned destiel for attention and vehemently searched his own name on twitter a few years back. Reply

he stanned destiel for attention



Wait, like Dean/Castiel from Supernatural? Reply

Link

Yes! It was so annoying. It was during his weird "hey i'm in fandoms too you guys" phase while he was in sleepy hollow. Reply

Parent

Expand

Link

Oh lord I'd forgotten about that, he was sooooooo annoying in the SPN fandom. Reply

Link

Aw yeah I remember he was doing that with a quite a bit of the CW lineup, getting into fandom drama and ship wars for no reason when he was on Sleepy Hollow. At the time I thought he knew them and it was a bit funny but I think I missed the extent of it. Stanning for Destiel? yikes Reply

Link

yeah i used to follow him on twitter but he's super obnoxious with stuff like that sometimes so i had to stop Reply

Parent

Link

Expand

Wow what an asshole. He shouldn't be trusted for doing that. Such a horrible person. Dreadful. Reply

Parent

Link

for a second i thought you meant bill maher and i was so disturbed+alarmed Reply

Parent

Link

Link

Awful lot of words to say nothing Reply

"... Wave the banner in the air over rebel flags and other such foolishness. Let people fly they rebel fucking flags. Who cares? Please do. I wanna know where the assholes are!"

LOL DAMN.



LOL DAMN. Reply

lord. i agree though. any time i see one i'm like "glad i know not to associate with them now." Reply

Link

I haven't seen the clip yet, and I'm not sure if I will watch it. But I might since I'm so curious as to what context would have Bill Maher referring to himself as a house slave. Like how did that even come up? Reply

The Senator he was talking to invited Bill to Nebraska & Bill insisted that Nebraska was for field workers & that he wasn't meant for field work, basically. :|

Link

On a more serious note, I didn't watch the whole thing but i'm getting a "where was the outrage when ____" vibe and I hate that argument. We used to let a lot of people get away with shit back in the day, especially sexism and racism. We were either too afraid to speak up or unaware of things like racist microaggressions. Now, we know better and we're doing better with calling shit out. Just because we ain't say shit in the past doesn't mean we shouldn't talk about it now. Plus, ppl have been complaining about Bill for a long ass time. This is his biggest backlash, yeah, but criticism against him ain't new. Black people or POC in general are becoming more aware of politics, racism, and all that other terrible shit. We're becoming more vocal. It's a learning process, and condemning people for speaking up against someone using racist language because they didn't protest Bill and Hilary for being assholes in the 90s doesn't help anything. I was a kid in the 90s anyway bitch so.

It's like when ppl were criticizing Girls for its lack of diversity and ppl were saying shit like "well where were you ppl when sex and the city/friends were on hmmm???" And it's like, ppl were critical of that back then but it wasn't being picked up on by mainstream media outlets/you couldn't have a direct outlet for voicing the criticism like we can today. I find that line of arguement to be super disingenuous.

Link

This! The same with Friends. Social media wasn't big then, so that argument is so invalid. Reply

Link

Oops I didn't realize that you had mentioned friends already. Reply

Link

hahaha "where were you ppl when sex and the city/friends were on hmmm???"

I personally was in elementary school. Reply

Link

Mte to all of this



It's funny tho bc I'm betting a few of the same people who are asking where the outrage was a few years ago are the type of ppl who get mad when someone's fuck ups from 2012 or whatever are brought to light Reply

Link

orlando jones is soooo thirsty Reply

Maher is awful and always has been. He's a blatant Islamophobe, for one thing. Reply

Why should he be a fan of Islam? Reply

Link

Fuck off Reply

Expand

As any woman or gay person should be. Reply

Parent

Link

don't mind me, just leaving you a normal reply so you don't lose all faith in humanity:



mte Reply

Parent

Expand

He really is an awful person with horrible views on multiple issues. Reply

Link

yep, he's pure trash Reply

Link

Well damn, go in Reply

Well this post is gonna be a fucking mess. For the most part I agree with him. Bill has been saying shit for 20 years and while some have cared for 20 years, those who didn't seem like tools for jumping on the rage now.



and we should always hold politicians at a greater standard for how they shape society over someone in entertainment. Reply

and fwiw, BM should have been canceled eons ago. Reply

