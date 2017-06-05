Orlando Jones on Bill Maher
If you're on my timeline tweeting your thoughts about Bill Maher this is for you. https://t.co/130BlrZSuy— Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) June 4, 2017
Source 2
IDK what's in Bill Maher's heart & neither do u, but I know this... #Trollando pic.twitter.com/OFqxetvBp1— Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) June 4, 2017
How do YOU feel about Bill's use of the n-word, theqinra?
*Generic we
I thought it was wrong.
Why, you expecting something else?
also:
Never trusted him since he stanned destiel for attention and vehemently searched his own name on twitter a few years back.
Wait, like Dean/Castiel from Supernatural?
Yes! It was so annoying. It was during his weird "hey i'm in fandoms too you guys" phase while he was in sleepy hollow.
LOL DAMN.
On a more serious note, I didn't watch the whole thing but i'm getting a "where was the outrage when ____" vibe and I hate that argument. We used to let a lot of people get away with shit back in the day, especially sexism and racism. We were either too afraid to speak up or unaware of things like racist microaggressions. Now, we know better and we're doing better with calling shit out. Just because we ain't say shit in the past doesn't mean we shouldn't talk about it now. Plus, ppl have been complaining about Bill for a long ass time. This is his biggest backlash, yeah, but criticism against him ain't new. Black people or POC in general are becoming more aware of politics, racism, and all that other terrible shit. We're becoming more vocal. It's a learning process, and condemning people for speaking up against someone using racist language because they didn't protest Bill and Hilary for being assholes in the 90s doesn't help anything. I was a kid in the 90s anyway bitch so.
This! The same with Friends. Social media wasn't big then, so that argument is so invalid.
Oops I didn't realize that you had mentioned friends already.
I personally was in elementary school.
It's funny tho bc I'm betting a few of the same people who are asking where the outrage was a few years ago are the type of ppl who get mad when someone's fuck ups from 2012 or whatever are brought to light
mte
and we should always hold politicians at a greater standard for how they shape society over someone in entertainment.