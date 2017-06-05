Sam Claflin talks about being body shamed on a movie set
Source
Sam Claflin Says He’s ‘Insecure’ After Dealing with Body Shaming on Set: They ‘Were Grabbing My Fat’ https://t.co/P8RKOkS7Tf— People Magazine (@people) June 5, 2017
- Sam Claflin (30), from The Hunger Games series and Me Before You, shares his experience with body shaming behind the scenes of one movie: “I remember doing one job when they literally made me pull my shirt up and were grabbing my fat and going ‘you need to lose a bit of weight.’"
- On whether or not women or men have it worse when it comes to body shaming: "Men have it just as bad. Well, not just as bad but they get it bad and it’s never talked about." He recounted further: "I’m not saying it’s anywhere near as bad as what women go through but I, as an actor approaching each job, am insecure — especially when I have to take my top off in it — and so nervous. I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they’re going for.”
- He believes actors nowadays are held to a different standard when it comes to how their bodies look: "There’s a filter on society that this is normal, but actually it’s anything but normal.”
"they literally made me pull my shirt up and were grabbing my fat"
wtf is wrong with people
Edited at 2017-06-05 05:32 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-05 07:55 pm (UTC)
Not only is Hollywood extremely disordered re: bodies (shape, health, and all other attributes), but it ofc contributes to societal and cultural level disorder because they rarely tell us how they go to the gym 800 hours a day and eat nothing for days to look good in one topless scene. In general, you have to either be thin (i.e., everyone) or really obviously not thin (i.e., fat topless men as a gag, Lena Dunham as "brave") to be seen partly naked in Hollywood.
Anyway this post reminds me of an interesting article I read recently about male body expectations in movies now: http://www.vulture.com/2017/05/zac-efro
He's basically known for his body, Baywatch isn't the first film he's taken his shirt off in. He's tried to have a career as a serious actor (where you don't take your clothes off), and it didn't work. So if he wants to work in films, he knows what he has to do.
Body image is a factor for actors the same as it is for actresses, it just depends on their career direction. If you can really act, it doesn't matter as much what you look like, because you don't have to appear unclothed. If your talent as an actor isn't as respected, then you get offered roles where disrobing is required. It's always been this way.
The problem is with the unrealistic way films portray men and women.
I dated someone like this. It's sad, because they have to reach self-acceptance on their own, you can't really love them out of it.
I don't think Sam has a problem with self-acceptance. He seems fine with his body, he's saying the producers/directors have a problem with his looks. He specifically said he worked out to achieve what they want, not what he wants.
He's never been grossly overweight, he just doesn't walk around with an 8-pack all the time, which is what they want him to have for films.
Edit: I give up.
Edited at 2017-06-05 05:37 pm (UTC)
But also I get your point
men are really only ever this kind of scrutiny if their famous AND their looks are part of being famous - jack black and will ferrell don't feel much pressure I am assuming. but melissa mccarthy DOES have millions of articles about her body/weight/health, etc even though she works in the same genre of entertainment, does the exact same type of movies, and has the same level of fame. gee wonder what the difference is...
The shit-stirring is strong in this one.
Sam Clafin says "Men have it just as bad as women."
Do you think men have it as bad as women, ONTD?
I'm glad he didn't go down this route.
male celebrities are defos body shamed a lot I would think. if you're not meant to be playing someone with a little bit of fat, you'd better have abs
but the average man in society definitely makes it through life with a lot less body shaming that the average woman
The more I think about hollywood the less patience I have for it.