Sam Claflin talks about being body shamed on a movie set

well, at least he corrected himself right away.



"they literally made me pull my shirt up and were grabbing my fat"



wtf is wrong with people



Male body shaming is very real. Just look at the articles being written about Zac Efron's "gross" body in Baywatch. It's different than body shaming a woman for sure but we need more men speaking out about it. Men are held to different standards of masculine beauty in Hollywood Reply

That's true, there's really no difference in shaming Zac for his steroid abuse than shaming a female celebrity for over-indulging in cosmetic surgery. Reply

thats in no way an equal comparison, but IA male body shaming doesnt help anybody.





the fact that every up and coming young actor is required to do a shirtless photo shoot is quite telling of standards in hollywood. Reply

IA, though of course it's not "just as bad" as women, there are probably a lot more men who are insecure about how they look because of the pressure from producers and whatnot then we think. Reply

Not only is Hollywood extremely disordered re: bodies (shape, health, and all other attributes), but it ofc contributes to societal and cultural level disorder because they rarely tell us how they go to the gym 800 hours a day and eat nothing for days to look good in one topless scene. In general, you have to either be thin (i.e., everyone) or really obviously not thin (i.e., fat topless men as a gag, Lena Dunham as "brave") to be seen partly naked in Hollywood.



Anyway this post reminds me of an interesting article I read recently about male body expectations in movies now:



That's actually horrific (though mildly funny that you can SEE him going through the thought process: ...wait, not as bad as women... what did I just say).Not only is Hollywood extremely disordered re: bodies (shape, health, and all other attributes), but it ofc contributes to societal and cultural level disorder because they rarely tell us how they go to the gym 800 hours a day and eat nothing for days to look good in one topless scene. In general, you have to either be thin (i.e., everyone) or really obviously not thin (i.e., fat topless men as a gag, Lena Dunham as "brave") to be seen partly naked in Hollywood.Anyway this post reminds me of an interesting article I read recently about male body expectations in movies now: http://www.vulture.com/2017/05/zac-efro ns-muscles-are-way-too-much.html Reply

And you have to stick to one body type in Hollywood. If you're primarily known for being thin, you get criticized for gaining weight. If you're not thin, you get scrutinized for losing weight. And the only not-thin celebs are comedians. Reply

yea either you're a sellout if you get skinnier, or you've let yourself go if you gain weight Reply

this article had me looking up zac's baywatch body, because i haven't seen anything about it... wow. i wonder if it's the movie execs who are asking zac to go to such extremes, or if he has some kind of body dysmorphia? Reply

Zac himself said that he knew he was going to be filmed next to the Rock everyday, and he would have to be in good shape, it wasn't an option to not work out.



He's basically known for his body, Baywatch isn't the first film he's taken his shirt off in. He's tried to have a career as a serious actor (where you don't take your clothes off), and it didn't work. So if he wants to work in films, he knows what he has to do.



Body image is a factor for actors the same as it is for actresses, it just depends on their career direction. If you can really act, it doesn't matter as much what you look like, because you don't have to appear unclothed. If your talent as an actor isn't as respected, then you get offered roles where disrobing is required. It's always been this way.



The problem is with the unrealistic way films portray men and women. Reply

why are you always so harsh on zac? Reply

Well, this is gonna get messy. Especially since ONTD only read the bolded parts (if they read anything at all). Reply

"I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they’re going for.”



I dated someone like this. It's sad, because they have to reach self-acceptance on their own, you can't really love them out of it. Reply

"... to achieve what I think they’re going for.”



I don't think Sam has a problem with self-acceptance. He seems fine with his body, he's saying the producers/directors have a problem with his looks. He specifically said he worked out to achieve what they want, not what he wants.



He's never been grossly overweight, he just doesn't walk around with an 8-pack all the time, which is what they want him to have for films. Reply

it always shocks me that we have so many book posts, so many people saying they read so many books and yet they struggle with reading two lines (myself included) Reply

here Reply

bless you Reply

Sidney needs to be doing that to himself tbh, his flakiness was on full display in series 3 Reply

objectification is never fun Reply

Women deal with it at jobs and everyday life. Men can be fat and still be successful so no it's not as bad for men let alone actors. Name a successful fat actress over 40 and you'll search awhile but I can name ten men off the top of my head. Reply

I mean Melissa McCarthy was the top paid actress last year.



But also I get your point Reply

Yeah she was the only actress that came to mind for me too. I think it's bad either way but I don't see it happening to men nearly as much as women in Hollywood and I'm sure it was a man who said this to the actor. Not justifying it either way but my gut tells me it happens but not to the levels women deal with. Reply

ya I was gonna say....women deal with this type of scrutiny walking out their front door, famous or not.



men are really only ever this kind of scrutiny if their famous AND their looks are part of being famous - jack black and will ferrell don't feel much pressure I am assuming. but melissa mccarthy DOES have millions of articles about her body/weight/health, etc even though she works in the same genre of entertainment, does the exact same type of movies, and has the same level of fame. gee wonder what the difference is... Reply

Good point Reply

yeah but can you also name a young successful male actor who isn't ripped? Reply

The shit-stirring is strong in this one. Reply

nah if OP had wanted to stir shit the only quote would have been



Sam Clafin says "Men have it just as bad as women."



Do you think men have it as bad as women, ONTD?





I'm glad he didn't go down this route. Reply

Sounds like he immediately knew he had used poor phrasing and started to back pedal. There's an argument to make that aren't allowed to talk about body shaming, sexual harrassment, etc. BUT given the amount and history its like apples and onions. I think many men think the body shaming of women just happens on the covers of mags, etc. It happens when men make remarks at you while you walk down the street, when people in stores wont help you, theres nothing made for your size, people comment on your appearance in a bathing suit, on and on. With women its like all day every day. Reply

I hope people read that he took it back immediately or this is gon' get hella messy



male celebrities are defos body shamed a lot I would think. if you're not meant to be playing someone with a little bit of fat, you'd better have abs



but the average man in society definitely makes it through life with a lot less body shaming that the average woman Reply

mte Reply

Yeah I don't think it was that bad in context, it sounds like he's really upset about some of those experiences and wanting to talk about how bad the pressure to look good can be for men in Hollywood as well, which you don't hear about much, then immediately had an oops moment and corrected himself when he realised how it came out Reply

ia Reply

Well, at least he corrected himself. Reply

Okay, nothing wrong with what he said besides that bit, and he corrected himself.



The more I think about hollywood the less patience I have for it. Reply

