Sam Claflin talks about being body shamed on a movie set

  • Sam Claflin (30), from The Hunger Games series and Me Before You, shares his experience with body shaming behind the scenes of one movie: “I remember doing one job when they literally made me pull my shirt up and were grabbing my fat and going ‘you need to lose a bit of weight.’"

  • On whether or not women or men have it worse when it comes to body shaming: "Men have it just as bad. Well, not just as bad but they get it bad and it’s never talked about." He recounted further: "I’m not saying it’s anywhere near as bad as what women go through but I, as an actor approaching each job, am insecure — especially when I have to take my top off in it — and so nervous. I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they’re going for.”

  • He believes actors nowadays are held to a different standard when it comes to how their bodies look: "There’s a filter on society that this is normal, but actually it’s anything but normal.”

