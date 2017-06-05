I mean if I walked around cradling my food baby people might ask questions too



Right? I feel like this is a stunt to get people talking? Reply

sis is in need of promo.. when was the last time she had a big role? Reply

mte, how bizarre Reply

Same Reply

MTE Reply

It looks like someone just caught her mid rub in a photo though, I don't think she was actually trying to make ppl think she was pregnant Reply

if you look at the gallery from the photographer, she does it twice so that's pretty strange. Reply

lol exactly! What is that pose, gurl?! Reply

Yeah that's a total pregnancy announcement pose. Reply

ikr lol what is this Reply

Right? That's a signature pregnancy pose. Reply

It's a photo - she could've been smoothing down the front of her dress. Reply

she was hardcore trolling, lbr Reply

lmaoo I mean you can't draw attention to your food baby and then be all shocked that people thought u were trying to ~subtly draw attention to your pregnancy 😂 Reply

Food baby wins again. Reply

It's really not that shocking that people would think she's pregnant. She is putting her hands on her belly FFS. She looked like this a month ago: http://people.com/style/halle-berry-s ee-through-dress-red-carpet/ It's really not that shocking that people would think she's pregnant. She is putting her hands on her belly FFS. Reply

WHO is dressing her in these outfits?! Reply

Wow.. she looks visibly smaller in those pics. Makes me wonder if her weight is fluctuating for a health/medication reason not just a "burger and fries" food baby. Or if those pics are just way shopped and the more recent ones aren't, lol Reply

But, how long were her hands on her stomach? Reply

she had to have known that posing that way would make people think she's pregnant Reply

Maybe she wasn't posed? Maybe her hands were there for a split second, and they caught a pic. She could have been checking that her dress was smooth against her stomach after a big meal. Reply

idk, she's been walking red carpets and been photographed for long enough that she would know not to do that. It's weird. Reply

she is doing the pregnant pose 101, not weird people are wondering lmao Reply

Beyonce who? Reply

I came to this post to say "Beyoncé taught ha" and was gonna post her pic performing at the vma's (when she touched ha belly) but decided not to because a) people on here get so offended when you imply Beyoncé wasn't pregnant and b) because I actually can't post pics since I'm on mobile 😳



She knew exactly what she was doing. Reply

Alrighty then. Reply

anything for attention, I guess. Reply

I know what the fuck you're doing.gif Reply

No lie. Check out 0:40



That steak must've been kicking around in her gut like a baby because the way she's holding her stomach...



Oh, please. That pose, henny. Reply

So I was basically right! Reply

Now biche...



I'm glad she's not having Oliver's bb though. Reply

