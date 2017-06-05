June 5th, 2017, 01:05 pm jgp1968 Halle Berry Responds to Pregnancy Reports She was widely reported to be flaunting a baby bump after photos like this from yesterday's Chrysalis Butterfly Ball:Her rep has confirmed that she is not pregnant.source1 source2 Tagged: halle berry, pregnancy, rumors / gossip Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 127127 comments Add comment
Edited at 2017-06-05 05:25 pm (UTC)
Same
It's really not that shocking that people would think she's pregnant. She is putting her hands on her belly FFS.
Edited at 2017-06-05 05:35 pm (UTC)
Alrighty then.
Edited at 2017-06-05 05:34 pm (UTC)
I'm glad she's not having Oliver's bb though.