June 5th, 2017, 10:09 am futile_devices Sufjan Stevens, Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, James McAlister - Venus Video by Sufjan Stevens. From the forthcoming album Planetarium, out June 9th.SOURCE Tagged: new music post, sufjan stevens Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1212 comments Add comment
And the 10th I'll see them in Paris <33
jupiter changed a lot but i can't wait to see it live it's gonna go hard
Haven't heard the whole album yet, but I am seeing them in LA in July, and am really looking forward to that!
http://www.stereogum.com/1921902/detail