I didn't realise the album is almost out ! Can't wait to listen to it, I love it so far.



And the 10th I'll see them in Paris <33

the album leaked last week and i love it sfm even tho i miss the horns from the original tour

jupiter changed a lot but i can't wait to see it live it's gonna go hard

I'm into the song! The video is whatever.



Haven't heard the whole album yet, but I am seeing them in LA in July, and am really looking forward to that!

sufjan is my unproblematic fav

He's truly an angel

this album and the cmbyn soundtrack in november, we're being blessed this year

http://www.stereogum.com/1921902/detail s-about-sufjan-stevens-call-me-by-your-n ame-songs-emerges-from-sundance/news/ Truly. I'm waiting for the "ethereal piano arrangement" of Futile Devices from the CMBYN soundtrack. I'm overwhelmed just thinking about it.

Just reading this comment is giving me feels!!!!

always here for more Sufjan yasss

this was a p cool song

A bit strange but still v nice.

