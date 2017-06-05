'Fear the Walking Dead' Showrunner on That Shocking Death
Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson spoke out about the shocking death on Sunday night's third season premiere. [Spoilers]
Lead character Travis, played by Cliff Curtis, was shot by a mysterious sniper while fleeing a racist military compound in a helicopter, minutes after being rescued by Madison and Alicia. He then let himself fall from the chopper as a horrified Alicia watched.
“I think what was important from the perspective of the audience as well as for the characters, it was something worse again in the fact that we thought we’ve achieved some level of safety. We thought we were going to be okay, and then out of nowhere in the random violence of the apocalypse, suddenly Travis is taken from us. And in his last action, he realizes how bad his wound is before Alicia does and he knows that life is seeping out of him and it’s only a matter of time before he dies, and he doesn’t want her to be responsible for putting him down,” Erickson said.
source
i definitely saw him getting killed off eventually but i didn't think it would be in the season premiere lol
Edited at 2017-06-05 05:27 pm (UTC)
the 2 eps last night were better than the previous seasons but idk if ill still keep watching every time there was a commercial break i forgot i was still watching the show lol its so unremarkable. but that through the wall kill was awesome tho so kudos to them
Also the rats pouring out of the wall has to be one of the grossest things I've ever seen on TWD/FTWD🤢
liza should have been the one to stick around instead 😩
b- i stopped watching this after my son left for basic bc it was ~our show~ so i was about 3 episodes behind (and also it got boring)
c- after reading that spoiler, i'm just not interested in picking it back up
She should have tried harder.
Thing is they said they have the whole area on lock and it was safe. So how did someone shoot at them!?
The niece and her not wanting to go higher because of turbulence (clear skies). She's a pretty good pilot I think she could handled it, she landed it and it was shot to hell. That was a deliberate attack so the Maori and Mexican wouldn't make it back to camp. Dad's call, beat. That's why he was up all night, if it were just those two that made it they would have doubled timed it and been there. Didn't count on her surviving and sleeping in the woods.
But what you said makes more sense too and how he really wasn't that surprised when they weren't back yet and how quick he was to shoot her lying in drive way.
Anyway, I'm not feeling the ranch or anyone there. I also think they are getting to Walking Dead levels too fast. Wtf is Madison talking about taking over the ranch? With Alicia, her crack head son and his half dead girlfriend? Yeah, not going to happen.
Someone tell me what Nick and Victor are up to pls