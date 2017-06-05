'Fear the Walking Dead' Showrunner on That Shocking Death



Fear the Walking Dead showrunner Dave Erickson spoke out about the shocking death on Sunday night's third season premiere. [Spoilers]

Lead character Travis, played by Cliff Curtis, was shot by a mysterious sniper while fleeing a racist military compound in a helicopter, minutes after being rescued by Madison and Alicia. He then let himself fall from the chopper as a horrified Alicia watched.


“I think what was important from the perspective of the audience as well as for the characters, it was something worse again in the fact that we thought we’ve achieved some level of safety. We thought we were going to be okay, and then out of nowhere in the random violence of the apocalypse, suddenly Travis is taken from us. And in his last action, he realizes how bad his wound is before Alicia does and he knows that life is seeping out of him and it’s only a matter of time before he dies, and he doesn’t want her to be responsible for putting him down,” Erickson said.

source
Tagged: , ,