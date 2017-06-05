'Fear the Walking Dead' Showrunner on That Shocking Death

i've decided to drop this for now (maybe i'll binge when the whole season is on netflix) but my brother is still watching and he told me about travis' death as i was driving him to school this morning.



i definitely saw him getting killed off eventually but i didn't think it would be in the season premiere lol Reply

yeah im dropping the show for now too, ill probably just binge it at the end of the season or before next season Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] but is he really, really dead? i know the actor is going to be in avatar but i was not expecting that.



Edited at 2017-06-05 05:27 pm (UTC) only 2 eps in and i'm already like WTFing. i hope troy is eaten. i really do. Reply

It would take some serious plot stretching to have him survive that (not that they wouldn't do it if they really wanted to). I could see in a future episode Madison coming across Walker Travis and having to put him down. Reply

true, i just never know since a part of me thinks chris is still alive. i know ontd hates this show, or the characters but i felt for madison and alicia. Reply

I thought he was just shot but somewhere else I saw comments about him being bitten...it was dark as shit but he definitely had something up with his stomach area so I don't know Reply

On Talking Dead, Dave Erickson (showrunner) show confirmed it. Reply

now kill madison and show will get better :D



the 2 eps last night were better than the previous seasons but idk if ill still keep watching every time there was a commercial break i forgot i was still watching the show lol its so unremarkable. but that through the wall kill was awesome tho so kudos to them Reply

I only watched the first season but is Madison the teenage daughter? She's a goddamn idiot and I wished she'd die really early on. Reply

Alicia is the daughter. Madison is the mother. Reply

madison is her mom, alicia is the daughter. they need to get rid of all these characters and get some new ones Reply

you mean kill the woman who got stronger and more bad ass? no thank you. Reply

I watch this show mainly for Frank Dillane but every other character, I feel so unattached to. Travis fell out of the helicopter and I was just like oh that's too bad, bye.



Also the rats pouring out of the wall has to be one of the grossest things I've ever seen on TWD/FTWD🤢 Reply

Lol I thought it was already cancelled Reply

Already renewed for next season. Reply

i haven't finished the episode yet, but i'm not mad at this. travis has been without purpose ever since his son went serial killer and then died. nevermind how long it took him to adapt to the zombie apocalypse/having to kill.



liza should have been the one to stick around instead 😩 Reply

a- i didn't know this was back

b- i stopped watching this after my son left for basic bc it was ~our show~ so i was about 3 episodes behind (and also it got boring)

c- after reading that spoiler, i'm just not interested in picking it back up Reply

Hope your son is doing well in basic! Reply

thanks! he got through fine and now's he's spending a year or so out of state on his MOS. Reply

I watched and didn't even notice....oops. Reply

Maddy and her fake outrage, dry heaving, torment that her lover was dead.

She should have tried harder.

Thing is they said they have the whole area on lock and it was safe. So how did someone shoot at them!?

The niece and her not wanting to go higher because of turbulence (clear skies). She's a pretty good pilot I think she could handled it, she landed it and it was shot to hell. That was a deliberate attack so the Maori and Mexican wouldn't make it back to camp. Dad's call, beat. That's why he was up all night, if it were just those two that made it they would have doubled timed it and been there. Didn't count on her surviving and sleeping in the woods. Reply

you think the dad? i was thinking maybe troy, his creepy son, not wanting his dad to know what really happened through his brother. Reply

But see when they had that little talking and he said something like Dad gets me or we think alike as to how and what he was doing at the military base.

But what you said makes more sense too and how he really wasn't that surprised when they weren't back yet and how quick he was to shoot her lying in drive way. Reply

i'm also excited that daniel is returning. maybe it's because i marathoned season 2 without commercials etc, because i was a little bored with season 1 but s2 i liked and so far, this one i hope i like too. Reply

I was cleaning my hard drive and came across 'Once Were Warriors,' and ended up watching it and bawling my eyes out. :( Reply

That was definitely a wtf moment. What are the odds...

Anyway, I'm not feeling the ranch or anyone there. I also think they are getting to Walking Dead levels too fast. Wtf is Madison talking about taking over the ranch? With Alicia, her crack head son and his half dead girlfriend? Yeah, not going to happen. Reply

I didn't know this was back on but I hated Travis so I'm glad he's gone maybe I'll start watching again.

Someone tell me what Nick and Victor are up to pls Reply

nick is back with his family and still with horrible hair. victor is a bad ass. pretended to be a doctor, delivered a baby, got kicked out of the hotel and left with a sweet ride. Reply

But are the obnoxious wife and her idiotic children still alive? Reply

After the walker pit, I was all well there's your Rick grimes but then... they killed him. I guess what they wanted to do to make room for this versions daryl Reply

putting it that way made me cackle. who do you think is this versions daryl? Reply

