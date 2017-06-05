



SO secret cinema was on saturday and it was THE FUCKING SHIT. first off let me tell you how crazy my commute was - i flew out of boston friday night, layover in iceland, landed in london at like 10:45. i got to my hotel around maybe 12:30 or 1, passed out for a bit and then headed out to the show, came back late-ish, idr the time, panicked a bit about the attacks that had just happened, then got up at like 7 for my flight at 11:40 am and landed in boston yesterday at 5pm lmao



BUT IT WAS SO WORTH IT. so you meet up at a train station, and they lead you to the venue. they made the the entrance look like the entrance to a paris metro station, so it said metropolitan and you go in and it's basically all black and you can't see much and then you enter through a curtain and suddenly it's a WHOLE NEW FUCKING WORLD. they built like an 1899 montmartre town center with all the moulin rouge aesthetics, and you could walk through it and go into bars and a cabaret club they built and there were always little shows and performances happening simultaneously, and actors there who were meant to be characters from the movie (like the unconscious argentinean pulled me into a circle and danced/flirted with me lmao -- and i asked nini without knowing she was THE nini aka the mean can-can dancer who blows the whistle on satine/christian where the coat check was and she was an asshole to me LMAO), and they'd do stuff in the town 'center' that was super interactive and immersive - it's hard to explain tbh, but it was AMAZING and just sensory overload in the best way. everyone was dressed appropriately and it just added to the authenticity of the whole unique experience - and my outfit got a lot of compliments considering i pulled it together kinda last minute! plus everyone was really nice and i never felt lonely or awkward despite being alone - in fact i liked being alone because i could wander as much as i wanted!



so anyway they did that for like 2 hours get drinks and food (i got a drink called satine :') ) and buy stuff (i got 3 art prints, a little children of the revolution notebook and a tote bag that says truth beauty freedom and love - and since the show's run is almost over, everything was half off!) - and then they blasted hindi sad diamonds and led this huge procession into a part of the area that had been closed off so everyone parades/runs in and they had built the theater from the movie, there was a stage and everything and a huge screen behind it for the movie, and while they played the movie, the actors would come out and perform parts of it as it was happening - so satine actually comes down from the ceiling, christian runs through the crowd at the end ot get back to her, etc, roxanne was AMAZING, etc, and at the end was basically a dance party so the audience members could crowd up on stage and just dance <3 IT WAS SO FUCKING COOL I'M SO GLAD I WENT and ty for the ontders who encouraged me to go!!!