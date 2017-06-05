June 5th, 2017, 09:24 am brenden ONTD Roundup For Sunday, June 4, 2017:Wonder Woman Slays the Box Office w/ $100M OpeningAriana Grande's #OneLoveManchester Benefit ConcertMayim Bialik advocates against open relationships; says women aren't biologically wired for themHalle Berry (50) Debuts Baby BumpDo Teens Know Pop Punk Music from the 2000s? Tagged: ontd roundup Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 898898 comments Add comment
hope your monday is great! :)
Instead I emailed them and we'll see what happens.
Did your friend in London ever get back to you?
i had to cut off my friends from college because they only wanted to drink and go out when we hung out.
i still drink plenty, but i'm comfortable with it
i love a good mojito & glass of wine
I know it's because I've been starting out my drinking in a bad mood and that never helps but I'm not sure why I've been in such a worse mood than normal. I'm always depressed/suicidal, but usually the anticipation of a fun night out cheers me up before I even start drinking so the good mood tends to persist
but yeah I'm trying to be aware of how I feel when I start so it doesn't escalate but... maybe I should stop altogether :/
and it's COMEY WEEK!
SECRET CINEMA MOULIN ROUGE UPDATE!!!
[cut bc this is long lmao]
SO secret cinema was on saturday and it was THE FUCKING SHIT. first off let me tell you how crazy my commute was - i flew out of boston friday night, layover in iceland, landed in london at like 10:45. i got to my hotel around maybe 12:30 or 1, passed out for a bit and then headed out to the show, came back late-ish, idr the time, panicked a bit about the attacks that had just happened, then got up at like 7 for my flight at 11:40 am and landed in boston yesterday at 5pm lmao
BUT IT WAS SO WORTH IT. so you meet up at a train station, and they lead you to the venue. they made the the entrance look like the entrance to a paris metro station, so it said metropolitan and you go in and it's basically all black and you can't see much and then you enter through a curtain and suddenly it's a WHOLE NEW FUCKING WORLD. they built like an 1899 montmartre town center with all the moulin rouge aesthetics, and you could walk through it and go into bars and a cabaret club they built and there were always little shows and performances happening simultaneously, and actors there who were meant to be characters from the movie (like the unconscious argentinean pulled me into a circle and danced/flirted with me lmao -- and i asked nini without knowing she was THE nini aka the mean can-can dancer who blows the whistle on satine/christian where the coat check was and she was an asshole to me LMAO), and they'd do stuff in the town 'center' that was super interactive and immersive - it's hard to explain tbh, but it was AMAZING and just sensory overload in the best way. everyone was dressed appropriately and it just added to the authenticity of the whole unique experience - and my outfit got a lot of compliments considering i pulled it together kinda last minute! plus everyone was really nice and i never felt lonely or awkward despite being alone - in fact i liked being alone because i could wander as much as i wanted!
so anyway they did that for like 2 hours get drinks and food (i got a drink called satine :') ) and buy stuff (i got 3 art prints, a little children of the revolution notebook and a tote bag that says truth beauty freedom and love - and since the show's run is almost over, everything was half off!) - and then they blasted hindi sad diamonds and led this huge procession into a part of the area that had been closed off so everyone parades/runs in and they had built the theater from the movie, there was a stage and everything and a huge screen behind it for the movie, and while they played the movie, the actors would come out and perform parts of it as it was happening - so satine actually comes down from the ceiling, christian runs through the crowd at the end ot get back to her, etc, roxanne was AMAZING, etc, and at the end was basically a dance party so the audience members could crowd up on stage and just dance <3 IT WAS SO FUCKING COOL I'M SO GLAD I WENT and ty for the ontders who encouraged me to go!!!
LONDON ONTDERS: i have an extra ticket for this saturday the 10th which i believe is the second to last show for moulin rouge's run! when i was deciding when to go i panicked and got tix for 2 weekends because they were selling out but i've been so busy since booking that i kept forgetting to try and sell my extra ticket! i paid about 77 pounds but i'm happy to part with it for 60 pounds if anyone happens to want it! it's 100% worth it, i PROMISE YOU. i'm gonna offer it around other places but i thought i'd start here so if anyone's interested and wants more details, DM me :*
If I had to witness them acting out the end of the movie live, I'd probably curl up in a ball in my seat and cry buckets.
Sorry if my lame joke made things worst.
You're not invisible, people just sucks sometimes <3
It's Time To Find Out Which Horror Film Leading Lady You Are
eh i guess, it's ok?
You got: Sidney Prescott from Scream
yessssssss halloween is my #1 <3
i was hoping for sidney from scream :'(
Song of the Day: Hot Flash Heat Wave - Raindrop
dream pop, garage rock / 2017
This is making me tear up. It's so beautiful
what's for breakfast?
