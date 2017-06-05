[celeb] gadot:fight

The View talks Wonder Woman box office and chats with Nancy Pelosi


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
The View starts off this Monday by talking about Bill Maher's n-word during an interview with Nebraska Senator Bill Sasse. He has already apologized in regards to his usage of the word. Though he apologized, people want him gone from HBO. Whoopi argues on the usage of the word if it's at somebody or at himself. Whoopi says that he is used to describe himself. Whoopi and Sunny doesn't like the word at all.

The panel loved it that Wonder Woman did well in the box office over the weekend. We learn that Sunny is a big Wonder Woman fan. They talk about the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema women-only showings of the movie.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi talks about 45 pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord. The major talking point is James Comey testifying in regards to 45's beavior. Joy presses on about impeachment on Pelosi. The House Minority Leader stresses that for that to happen it has to be within the law and have the facts. She says that if he does use executive privilege to prevent Comey Homey, it's going to be damning.






