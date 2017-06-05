The View talks Wonder Woman box office and chats with Nancy Pelosi
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The View starts off this Monday by talking about Bill Maher's n-word during an interview with Nebraska Senator Bill Sasse. He has already apologized in regards to his usage of the word. Though he apologized, people want him gone from HBO. Whoopi argues on the usage of the word if it's at somebody or at himself. Whoopi says that he is used to describe himself. Whoopi and Sunny doesn't like the word at all.
The panel loved it that Wonder Woman did well in the box office over the weekend. We learn that Sunny is a big Wonder Woman fan. They talk about the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema women-only showings of the movie.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi
LIVE: 45 announces air traffic control initiative
I need 2018 to hurry up and get here already so we can change shit up.
What’s not is that the president also disappointed—and surprised—his own top national security officials by failing to include the language reaffirming the so-called Article 5 provision in his speech. National security adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson all supported Trump doing so and had worked in the weeks leading up to the trip to make sure it was included in the speech, according to five sources familiar with the episode.
Shit,
45only listening to fucking Bannon again?! FFS!
They're incredibly cheap, fans have been begging for it for years but they know they'd have to give Scarjo $$$ and a new contract and they don't want to do it.
And really, at this point, how much more story is there for her character? They have used pieces of it in other movies. It would just be a rehash.
while disney's milking their white guy leads, wb should bloody jump on the women-driven narratives. if they had any logic, anyway
WHY DOES HE KEEP ARGUING WITH THE FUCKING LONDON MAYOR?!
yashar watched so you didnt have to. tl;dr: it was awful and shes still terrible.
meanwhile goblin's husband:
