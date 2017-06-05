The View talks Wonder Woman box office and chats with Nancy Pelosi

I'm so happy more cities around the US are banding together in order to support the Paris Accord.



HEYYYYYYYYY, long time no see

Missed seeing you around bb!

long time no see~

BB I MISSED YOU

well look who it is

omg welcome back!!! 😭

Yay you're back! We've missed you!

welcome back!

His presidency has me exhausted

Honestly, watched the Bill Maher segment and cringed. Then watched Jed talk bout the 'vetting process' again and cringed more. Then tweeted about how stupid she really is. It's hard to watch the show with her on panel. My nearly 10-month-old nephew has more critical thinking skills.

Trump national security team blindsided by NATO speech https://t.co/RUoiMabpQ5 via @sbg1 in @POLITICOMag pic.twitter.com/aoRj7iqcfr — POLITICO (@politico) June 5, 2017



What's not is that the president also disappointed—and surprised—his own top national security officials by failing to include the language reaffirming the so-called Article 5 provision in his speech. National security adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson all supported Trump doing so and had worked in the weeks leading up to the trip to make sure it was included in the speech, according to five sources familiar with the episode.



Shit, 45 only listening to fucking Bannon again?! FFS!

So, how until Disney greenlights a Black Widow movie (or Netflix show) now?

I still don't think they'll do it.



They're incredibly cheap, fans have been begging for it for years but they know they'd have to give Scarjo $$$ and a new contract and they don't want to do it.

It's unfortunate, but you're right. If anything, she'll probably get another sidekick role, like in TWS



And really, at this point, how much more story is there for her character? They have used pieces of it in other movies. It would just be a rehash.

mte

I saw that Patty Jenkins retweeted you!

I don't think Scarlett wants to do it anyway. She seems over marvel. I'm sure she'd want that coin if they offered but I don't think it's something she's striving for

zero

i feel like since this finally gave WB the boost they so sorely needed after so many flops, they might be the ones to start the women-led action movies (and they've done well with it, between this and mad max)



while disney's milking their white guy leads, wb should bloody jump on the women-driven narratives. if they had any logic, anyway Reply

A Hawkeye movie is more realistic at this point. Marvel only cares about telling stories about white men. Black Panther and Captain Marvel got sidelined in favor of Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, and the umpteenth Spider-Man movie. Even a talking raccoon and tree take precedent for Marvel.

people need to get over this. it's clear that if scarjo wanted it, she could have had it.

President Trump escalates feud with London mayor after terrorist attack https://t.co/zKxSFvGSas — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 5, 2017





WHY DOES HE KEEP ARGUING WITH THE FUCKING LONDON MAYOR?!

What could he possibly think to accomplish by doing this? It only makes him look petty, ignorant, tactless and frankly, racist because you bet your ass he wouldn't deliberately twist the words if the mayor were white.

Because Donny Tramp is illiterate and the mayor isn't white.

cause hes brown and muslim. trump is racist

MTE

I am so horribly embarrassed right now, I can't even tell you.

he doesnt know how to politics

'Cause his and Bannon's racist asses probably think Sadiq Khan is an ISIS mole, lbr.

Can Trump just stop? Ugh at him being racist douche. Ugh at his everything to be quite honest.

Edited at 2017-06-05 07:54 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-06-05 07:54 pm (UTC) Reply

He cannot deal with brown people standing up to him

No kidding! He's out of touch and dangerous. It's not about combating a reality, but shaping a new one where he's all powerful and harnessing white terror to achieve numerous other ill gotten gains.

Refugees have been responsible for 0 terrorist attacks. They're trying to get AWAY from the attacks.

What happened with the Megyn Kelly interview? There's been zero talk about it this morning

it aired last night and it was ok, it was only 15 minutes with putin they aried

1. My thoughts on Megyn Kelly's interview with Vladimir Putin which aired on her new program "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly" — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 5, 2017





yashar watched so you didnt have to. tl;dr: it was awful and shes still terrible.

still don't understand why fucking nbc is investing in her. she ain't worth the airtime.

I don't like that Megyn Kelly has been reimagined as some kind of moderate now. She nearly had an apoplexy over black Santa Claus.

Bill Maher is a tasteless turd. He just needs to fade away

Saw Wonder Woman last night and loved it!

Yasssssssss

These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

Edited at 2017-06-05 04:15 pm (UTC) this is kellyanne's husband (apparently)





Edited at 2017-06-05 04:15 pm (UTC) this is kellyanne's husband (apparently) Reply

He declined on a position in the DOJ. That is her husband.

i don #t get what he's saying here.

He's telling Donald Trump to stop being a dumbass and tweeting every stupid thing that comes into his head (but not in those words).

WATCH: NBC hosts baffled as Kellyanne Conway attacks them for covering Trump's tweets https://t.co/EvoeYg3fOL pic.twitter.com/Qdbikqn5DG — Raw Story (@RawStory) June 5, 2017





meanwhile goblin's husband:



These tweets may make some ppl feel better, but they certainly won't help OSG get 5 votes in SCOTUS, which is what actually matters. Sad. https://t.co/zVhcyfm8Hr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 5, 2017

meanwhile goblin's husband:

why is kellyanne being allowed back on tv. i liked it better when they had her locked away in a dungeon.

that still of kellyanne is straight out of a horror movie looking like she's about to collect your life force

Kellyann looks like a True Blood villain halfway through "meeting the sun"

omg I'm cackling

Just read an article on CNN titled "Comey-mania about to take over Washington.". It gave me a rare chuckle in this hellscape.

COMEY HOMEY!!!

I'm so pumped. I wrote "COMEY" in a heart on my calender.

lol that's cute

i dont trust comey

comey better not fucking disappoint

His tweets are gonna be his downfall. Some intern ain't doing their job.

you genuinely think it's an intern? i'm 100% positively these are all coming from t*ump himself. if he hires an intern, it would likely be sane.

Parent

I'm dying at him sabotaging himself. Keep tweeting, asshole.

I love how he keeps sabotaging himself.

