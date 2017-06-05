does tom ever sleep? Reply

Is there any movie coming out that he's not in? Reply

He has 2 movies this year.

Mummy and AM, 2 movies.

he has had 1 movie a year for the past 4 years.

My comment bothered you??

No, just saying.

I really enjoyed the script to this. Dark humor, kinda talky, very vintage Tom Cruise. I HOPE this is him inching back to dramas because holy hell, I am over Tom Cruise: Glorified Stuntman Reply

I appreciate Tom Cruise: Glorified Stuntman but ia lol. Xenu or not, I've always appreciated his chops. Reply

All of this! He is a really good actor when given, you know, actual material. Reply

Good Lord, he has another movie coming out this year?! On top of The Mummy and MI:6 shooting?? This dude is nonstop.mp3. Xenu taught ha. Reply

Wish he would go back to Collateral days.. Reply

he literally makes the same movie over and over again... Reply

MTE, I was like "Yep, that's a Tom Cruise movie." Reply

exactly. It's just boring.. Reply

Finally, a drugs story with an american point of view! Reply

I thought that was Dennis Quaid in the still at first. Reply

I wonder how much money he's wasted on Xenu Reply

It's like Air America and Wolf of Wall Street had a baby Reply

Lol YES. Reply

Yesss, bae Don <3 Reply

YES! I have him on Google Alerts and I squeed at work when the trailer came out. Reply

could be fun. but the wife looks 20 and it seems like there is barely women in it.. I really like Tom Cruise acting, he has a great on screen presence, but I just dont want to keep seeing these kind of movies.



anyway, go back to dramas and get your Oscar Tom! Reply

That's actually accurate, Barry Seal's wife was young, IIRC. For once, Hollywood was accurate lol Reply

I stand corrected. Reply

That's because men are gross! \o/ hooray!



Also, I just googled Barry Seal, and wtf... Did casting get confused between Tom Cruise and Tom Sizemore? That dude was not attractive. Reply

Lmao YES on both points. Reply

my name is Barry (...) and i am the fastest drug currier in america

thats all i could think during the promo Reply

lmao Reply

Tom Cruise has been busy, huh? Reply

I really wish Tom did projects like Magnolia and Eyes Wide Shut again. When I first heard about this project, I thought it would be a change but nope. Reply

AM is not as "artsy weird" as EWS or Magnolia, but it's definitely not like his normal projects unless they've severely changed the script. It's a talky dark comedy, not an action film (I think the plane crash they show in the trailer is one of the only action scenes in the film. Reply

Hopefully. His projects when he was with Nicole and stepping away from Scientology were the best stuff I've seen him do.



I do have a soft spot for Tom since he's the epitome of a classic movie star but I really want to see him branch out again. Damn that cult. Reply

lmao at the casting of cruise instead of someone who actually LOOKS like barry seal Reply

tom cruise is everywhere. i never saw the adaptation of mr nice but i loved the book. i haven't read this book and am not familiar with barry seal. Reply

