T*ga Remains a Vile Human, and Still Tries to Exploit Kylie's Fame
Yet again
rapper tried to extend his 15 alleged seconds minutes of fame by using his ex girlfriend Kylie Jenner.
According to the source, T*ga's new song ''Playboy'' has some nasty lyrics: "Super freak in my passenger / She a superstar and got it bad for me / If I hang up she call right back to me / You cut her legs off she crawl right back to me." and the verse gets nastier, fast. I did not listen to the song because I do not want to support his
bullshit music, and quite frankly I think he's a terrible musician, but you can find the track at the source and judge for yourself.
Source
Tyga Is Almost Definitely Subtweeting Kylie Jenner In His New Song https://t.co/LaUohQ8ViX pic.twitter.com/ExNQ7kQE6y— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) June 5, 2017
WHOA. WHOA. JFC
You cut her legs off she crawl right back to me/Actually she really crawl, lift my balls/And lick the whole sack for me
Its just sick idea. Why would people write lyrics like these.
Trash being trash, quelle surprise
*I mean, take it with a grain of salt bc she's also a hot mess, but ngl, I buy it.
Suddenly the koons is Julian Sands in Boxing Helena