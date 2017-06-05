T*ga Remains a Vile Human, and Still Tries to Exploit Kylie's Fame

I'm surprised someone actually listened to his music. Reply

I'd expect to hear his music over the speakers at a knockoff version of Dollar Tree Reply

He's such a bitter, abusive, waste of space Reply

I still remember when I saw Tyga's album in the chip aisle in Target...meaning someone changed their mind & got a bag of Doritos instead. — Price. (@Priceverson) April 21, 2017

I just did a Mrs Krabbapel laugh Reply

Perf Reply

That person made a correct life choice. Reply

I hate Doritos and I'd do that Reply

Cackling Reply

I'm trying so hard not to cackle right now. Reply

llllolol Reply

"Super freak in my passenger" but she's the one buying all your cars, so doesn't that make you the passenger? 🤔 Reply

LOL right? I was gonna say... Reply

OMG LOL Reply

First class seat on my lap girl, riding comfortable Reply

You cut her legs off she crawl right back to me



WHOA. WHOA. JFC Reply

He's a sociopath Reply

yeah that line is creepy on multiple levels. ugh. Reply

ikr, did he have to take it so such a weirdly violent place?? Reply

he literally posted this on IG when they broke up and got back together. Reply

God she looks so young in that pic. You groomed her!! That's why she's "coming back". Nothing to be proud of, creep Reply

she's obviously been crying too. so sad. Reply

That's such a disgusting caption. If a dude captioned that with a pic of me I'd be like oh word? I always keep coming back? Fuck you goodbye. Definition of a fuckboy. Reply

Eww Reply

this is so gross. why didn't any of her family/friends try to intervene jfc Reply

Yeah wtf, incredibly morbid Reply

There's people online referring to that line as "flames" and laughing about it. Quite disturbing. Reply

mte, what kind of eminem thinking about beating his wife realness Reply

what kind of Grindhouse Valentine's card Reply

yea later in the song he progresses it to:



You cut her legs off she crawl right back to me/Actually she really crawl, lift my balls/And lick the whole sack for me Reply

jesus fuck ew Reply

it's so far over the line it's funny Reply

this is one of the most grotesque things i have EVER read in my entire life. this sick, misogynistic subhuman. Reply

right?! Its fucking disgusting. And it reminded me of that horrible case where that guy raped a woman and cut off her limbs and threw her over the cliff. But luckily she survived.



Its just sick idea. Why would people write lyrics like these. Reply

All men are trash, some just look like it as well. Reply

T*ga is vile, water is wet, news at 11. Reply

i just wish the women in this family were at least taught to love themselves. to have so much money and influence yet be so insecure at the same time is... a waste tbh Reply

Trash being trash, quelle surprise Reply

These Big Sean teas. Reply

Wait explain big Sean teas pls Reply

lol, it's literally the only thing I know about him -- according to Naya Rivera's memoirs*, he cheated on her with Ariana, among others, and then basically dumped her through a press statement (after she tweet-and-deleted about him stealing her Rolex, lol) and then she begged him just not to write a song about her/the breakup because the press would be all over it, and he totally promised her that "I Don't Fuck With You" wouldn't have any lines about a woman or an ex or whatever, and then the song dropped a few months later and...well.





*I mean, take it with a grain of salt bc she's also a hot mess, but ngl, I buy it. Reply

He's honestly one of the ugliest human beings I have ever laid eyes upon. Why is he even bothering to make new music? So this album can sell a whopping 2 thousand copies? Go get a real job. Reply

he's basically admitting he's a manipulative piece of shit in the entire song. the lyrics are so fucking gross. Reply

I hope this goes triple paper clip. Reply

Rap is prettying bad nowadays. I was just listening to the radio and I think it was lil Wayne or someone rapping about how they have ten toilets in their mansion and are gonna s*** in each one. I mean really? Actually it's become quite the family joke here lately....does it have ten toilets?!?!?.

"You cut her legs off she crawl right back to me"



Suddenly the koons is Julian Sands in Boxing Helena Reply

lmao Reply

omg Reply

Sis! I had a dream like that a couple of weeks back :((((( Reply

