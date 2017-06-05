snake

T*ga Remains a Vile Human, and Still Tries to Exploit Kylie's Fame

Yet again alleged rapper tried to extend his 15 seconds minutes of fame by using his ex girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

According to the source, T*ga's new song ''Playboy'' has some nasty lyrics: "Super freak in my passenger / She a superstar and got it bad for me / If I hang up she call right back to me / You cut her legs off she crawl right back to me." and the verse gets nastier, fast. I did not listen to the song because I do not want to support his bullshit music, and quite frankly I think he's a terrible musician, but you can find the track at the source and judge for yourself.

