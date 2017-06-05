aesthetic hoe

Last Week Tonight covers the US pulling out of the Paris Agreement



Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from the Paris agreement on climate change. That's bad news for anyone who happens to live on this planet. He also criticised the coverage that the London attacks got in the US media and talked about Trump/Putin:



Are you a part of the 52% of US-Americans who don't believe climate change is caused by human activity?
