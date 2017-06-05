Last Week Tonight covers the US pulling out of the Paris Agreement



Seems like the lawyers didn't vet any of these. Interested to see if they come up with SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/N5ip1s7XVC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 5, 2017

I don't even have the words anymore Reply

The President is taking the London Mayor's comments out of context to attack him—just days after his city experienced a terror attack. https://t.co/IW2CHewKCz — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 5, 2017





Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017





like?????? CAN WE GET HIM THE FUCK OUT NOW????



and then thislike?????? CAN WE GET HIM THE FUCK OUT NOW????

This piece of shit keeps taking what Khan said out of context. This worthless excuse of a human being is only going after Khan because he's Muslim lbr. Trump is such an embarrassment to the world. Reply

His gun tweet was also fucking stupid (there was a mass shooting this morning in Orlando, maybe it's time we discuss how guns are too accessible?) Reply

I hope this pile of shit just keeps on tweeting. It's the only way more people will turn against him. I wish people weren't so fucking stupid as to fall into complacency the moment he's "quiet" but they are, so he needs to keep going and going.



He's an absolutely awful human being and nothing he says or does will deter his most ardent supporters, but those wrecks are a lost cause anyway. But the tweets get to everyone else and that's all that matters.



Tweet away, OSP. Tweet away. Reply

This is the too dumb to find the back of his own head man people elected. Reply

He's so crazy 😭 Reply

what happen to his aids taking his phone away ? it worked for like a week when he was over seas Reply

Like... wouldn't the travel ban have probably held up in court if he hadn't spent the whole election talking about a travel ban for muslims? He really is too dumb to live jfc. (I mean obvs in this instance I'm happy that we have even more proof to bring before SCOTUS but stillllllllll omg) Reply

He has to double down. He can't handle being wrong or making a mistake. Reply

I can't even handle how dumb he is. He's sabotaging his own stupid court case for no reason. Reply

Not that I think the second travel ban is constitutional, but it's very revealing that he can't tell the difference between being politically correct and complying with the US constitution Reply

The ACLU is all over this. We all know he eventually hangs himself with his own words in tweets, this one just took a little longer, it seems.



music right now-Immigrants-We Get the Job Done-Hamilton Mixtape

I don't even check news sites anymore, I just wait for Kyle Griffin's Twitter to guide me to the latest articles/revelations. Low-key obsessed, TBH. Reply

Can't all our superhero hackers get into Republican bank accounts and move their money to every environment related programme. I'd try it myself, but I'm busy with the trash fire's twitter.





what next? trump and co will say gravity doesnt exist and again scientist are liars??????



can we just throw trump out the window???? like forget impeachment just throw him out the building along with his admin Reply

I'm embarrassed for Americans being stuck with him representing them. Best thing you can do at this point is just pop him in the bin and start again. Reply

There's a good chunk of people that believe gravity is a lie so I'm sure his box of deplorables would eat that up. Sadly I am friends with someone on Facebook that doesn't believe in gravity. Reply

...i...what...? like there is no saving those people. total lost cause Reply

i'm absolutely sickened. in what world is it okay for a foreign leader to taunt and mock the mayor of a city that just suffered a terrorist attack two days ago? Reply

this is so vile and disgusting like idk what to even do Reply

He is horrible and I think we all know why he's picking on London's mayor. Reply

Mte, what the fuck is wrong with this asshole. Reply

I saw a tweet saying that Trump probably wouldn't be attacking the London Mayor's statements if the Mayor of London was a white non-Muslim. It's all I think about now. Reply

He and his ugly children keep trying to attack Sadiq Khan and it's getting on my nerves. Reply

Fucking dipshit. Reply

Damn son. All the money he has and he can't buy himself a clue or a heart. Reply

They don't want him and the additional security is probably another burden they don't need. Reply

The U.K. has been through enough and don't deserve this , the toddler needs to stay in Florida Reply

we've suffered enough Reply

WH basically saw how quiet potus was during his first trip so another trip will keep him quiet again for a little bit. I see what theyre doing. Reply

I swear to God... I can't. Reply

But isn't this asshole all about 'America First!' and 'Make America Great Again'? Why the fuck does he have to go over to the UK when we just had a terrorist attack in Portland?



They don't want you over there. London is my favorite city in the world, I don't need this cretin sullying her. Reply

I came to this country to escape him. STAY HOME YOU ORANGEADE DIPSHIT Reply

While I really hope they ban him from visiting, I know how wonderful the Brits are when it comes to protesting and I'd love to see how many took to the streets. Reply

We're washing our hair that day. Reply

They better be travel ban his ass from entering the UK Reply

Parent

I think the UK has every right in this venture to say "Stay the hell away from us." Reply

Parent

I'm tired of going to protests though...But yeah, if he comes, we'll be waiting with clever placards.

Maybe he can be convinced to practice what he preaches with a travel ban and actually stay in Washington for 5 minutes. Reply

Of course I don't believe in climate change. It snows doesnt it???



/real arguments I hear



/i hate this country so much Reply

The thing that amazes me is if we ignore the science climate change deniers still don't make sense. We shouldn't care about polluting the water but no one wants to swim in slimy water. We shouldn't focus on recycling but people don't like living beside garbage dumps. We shouldn't plant more trees but animals are losing habitat and animal lives matter. We shouldn't care about fossil fuel but gas prices are rising and people don't want to pay extra. Like ???? Reply

#godlovescoal Jesus will provide for us obviously. And fossil fuel isnt a thing because the earth is only 2000 years old #fakenews Reply

Keeping the planet clean is such a scam!!!11!1!1! Reply

What the courts call it is unconstitutional, and your 140 characters can't change that. https://t.co/uXUQWUU80c — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 5, 2017

Love him Reply

he is such a bae. I'm in love Reply

It's amazing to me how well he's perpetrating the America against the world narrative. He really doesn't give a shit huh Reply

The fact that Trump claims the US are the victims here and a lot of Americans believe him is both astonishing and not at all surprising. Reply

PLANET EARTH: Car keys Ivanka! Now!



IVANKA: I'm looking!



PLANET EARTH: Where are the keys. Ivanka...



IVANKA: (dangling keys) Sorry babe. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 2, 2017

Jordan Peele rt'ed this too Reply

idgi Reply

It's a reference to a memorable scene in Get Out. If you haven't seen it, you should! Reply

I would laugh at all the shit he does if he wasn't the most dangerous threat to the country Reply

Nearly every sustained Twitter feud Trump has picked–Curiel, the Khans, Machado, mayor of London–has been with a brown person. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 5, 2017





This is what it feels like when you go about your day while Donald Trump is President. pic.twitter.com/ZTVAX07YLx — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 5, 2017

People keep speculating as to why he does this and anyone who has been paying attention knows the answer... Reply

Did he ever comment on the mosque shooting in Canada? the fact that he's picked such a fight over the London attacks is very telling especially if he never acknowledged the Canada attack Reply

He did't say anything public about it. Spicer just said Trump called Trudeau a few days when asked about it in a press conference. Reply

Lol that tornado tweet...I feel that deep in my soul. Reply

I run a news twitter that translates world news into turkish and as i talked to my mom (who follows my account) she literally told me "why are you talking about usa all the time? trump this, trump that -- it's so boring"



I mean i cannot disagree but the guy singlehandedly IS the world news recently Reply

so true. i was talking to a friend recently and we're both exhausted by the amount of trump news that dominates our timelines - we're in europe and i don't see anyone caring about our country. but at the same time, the shit he does is so incredibly harmful and affecting the entire planet, it's impossible not to care. Reply

^^^^ same here sis. Reply

As an American I need Canada, France & Germany (and others) to both come together and separately have good news, a bunch of summits and photo ops to make him realize that he's dumb, useless and ugly. And to drown out his tantrums in global news. Just ignore us / put us in time-out for a minute. Reply

Seriously. I was having a discussion about how people in general all around the world can have reasonably well-informed opinions on everything happening in American politics because we're inundated with it constantly. But it doesn't go the other way. Reply

I read about Trump because he makes me feel good about the mess going in my country, tbh.

Like, everything is seriously a mess right now but at least our politicians aren't unhinged, corrupt and awful as they may be. Reply

http://www.rawstory.com/2017/06/nsa-dir ector-mike-rogers-poised-to-drop-a-bomb-o n-trump-admin-during-wednesday-testimony-m snbc/



pic.twitter.com/mXiMWesCK1 — Just Me (@dtmfman) June 4, 2017

Wednesday and Thursday can't come fast enough...I'm ready for this piece of shit to get DRAGGED. Supposedly Mike Rogers is coming to drop bombs, and then we get the good sis Comey on Thursday. I feel like a kid waiting for Christmas. Reply

Gdi of course Comey testifies when I have to work. Maybe I can block out some time. Reply

wait 52% of americans???



Omg!!! When I thought that americans can't be more dumb...seriously like the fuck??? Reply

Never underestimate the stupidity of an American. Particularly those who live in school districts that teach us that evolution isnt real Reply

Lol



I live in Florida and that statistic isn't that surprising. The school system sucks here fails to teach basic facts and how to critically think . Reply

*I* don't experience it, so it can't be true!





See also: racism, sexism, ageism, ableism Reply

I think I'm always wtf about this cos in latino america we are pretty well awerness Reply

Americans are dumb as shit. Reply

The more stupid a population gets, the easier is to manipulate. Reply

I'm actually surprised it's that low. Reply

Why is my country so embarrassing 😭😭😭 Reply

I saw a thing yesterday that said Americans not only are dumber, but that they distrust academics because they're so liberal. Yikes Reply

