June 5th, 2017, 08:02 am klutzy_girl Katie Cassidy engaged! Katie announced her engagement to boyfriend Matthew Rodgers this morning. They've been vacationing in Mauritius.Source Tagged: actor / actress, celebrity social media, engagement Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8787 comments Add comment
i guess im just a bitter lonely old bitch!
Edited at 2017-06-05 02:11 pm (UTC)
Not even bitter or anything. I genuinely am glad I'm not married. It's archaic and it's the death of romance and intrigue tbh. Like "oh can't wait to start arguing about you leaving the toilet seat down. here's to the slow erosion of our relationship."
Meanwhile, I found bumble guy on tindr, under a different name.
Edited at 2017-06-05 01:25 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-06-05 02:16 pm (UTC)