But did he sing she's no you to her? Reply

Thread

Link

Ahahahaha, I clicked into this post to see if anyone would bring up JM. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is cute! Congratulations to them. Reply

Thread

Link

With an IG name like "MattyIce" (haha Natty Ice GET IT) and the quintessential fuckboy haircut he seems like he has the potential to be a giant douchebag Reply

Thread

Link

Oh god the hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg YES. That fuckboi haircut ain't a good sign. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes if I were her, as I was typing "just said yes to "Mattyice" I would probably briefly rethink my decision lol such a douchey name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That haircut is a giant "no ty" in human form. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i dont want to sound dumb/selfish but this type of posts make me so miserable. i see everybody being happy, having a lover someone to rely on, to be with, to share life experiences.. and i'm alone and miserable, still crying myself to sleep every night.



i guess im just a bitter lonely old bitch! Reply

Thread

Link

Good thing there's ontd, which is full of those. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ouch, but LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yes ahah well they do say that misery loves company Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SCREAMING Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yet here you are 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMFAO O M G Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lmao



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'eh it might LOOK like they have all those things but really it boils down to another person's emotional baggage to add to your own. and grocery budgets. and "i dunno what do YOU want to eat?" and "i dunno just scroll through netflix, we'll find something to watch..." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do you have married friends? Because while yes, it's nice to have someone be your partner, there are A LOT of people that are together that aren't happy, especially the #couplegoals people on social media. I've learned from my friends how hard marriage is which is why I'm so skeptical about even being in a serious relationship. I know way too many people that settled for someone out of the fear of being alone and are stuck in loveless marriages. So don't let what you see on the outside fool you. Be patient bb. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Edited at 2017-06-05 02:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The grass is greener cause it's fertilized with bullshit as they say. Anyway I feel ya I've been feeling like a lonely bitch lately I hate it hopefully this won't be for long for both of us ❤️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm the opposite, I'm just super mean. I'm like "the rest of your lives" lol good luck, I give it two years tops. Especially with that fuckboy hair.



Not even bitter or anything. I genuinely am glad I'm not married. It's archaic and it's the death of romance and intrigue tbh. Like "oh can't wait to start arguing about you leaving the toilet seat down. here's to the slow erosion of our relationship." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not that sunshine and rainbows you see on social media. I'm in the same situation as you and I get what you saying but honestly after looking at my married friends and hearing girlfriends talk about their boyfriends it's really not all that. I really wish to find someone but i'm done with being jealous of others after realizing a ton of what you see is not really real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ughhh I feel you I can't even deal with seeing couples in public these days, I just jealous and lonely XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Engaged with what? Or is it engaged at?





Meanwhile, I found bumble guy on tindr, under a different name. Reply

Thread

Link

All that is missing is: #marriedmybestfriend Reply

Thread

Link

these couples are the worst. kinda like that VS model (Josephine I think) and her singer boyfriend. those posts made me like her less lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She seems to be in love with a different guy every few months. (Note, I have no proof of this because I can't tell straight men apart)



Edited at 2017-06-05 01:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Lol she has a track record of dating a new guy every year. This is like her 4th relationship in 5 years? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cant stand her social media. shes such a brand sell out Reply

Thread

Link

i clicked this with the tiniest bit of hope that it was to jesse mccartney lol Reply

Thread

Link

LOL, that little fact threw me when I read the PEOPLE article about this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She really did a number on him but we got a few bops thanks to that.











Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what did she do to him? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Embarrassed for all involved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol she's so utterly basic Reply

Thread

Link

her IMDB profile says "Katie is a mad Seattle Seahawks NFL supporter." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh girl, just no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't she dating her trainer not that long ago? I thought she was still with him. Reply

Thread

Link

Reddit says she with the trainer in Boston & Vancouver last October, but by December he had unfollowed Katie & deleted pics of her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So she's getting married to someone she's known for less than a year with a fuckboi haircut? K girl, do you. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IS there a Reddit dedicated to her?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She was dating another guy earlier this year, no? Reply

Thread

Link

i thought this was marcus butler for a milisecond Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like his hairstyle. It makes me think of that mid 90's haircut Brad on Home Improvement had



Edited at 2017-06-05 02:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

you got your shoes at Ross! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link