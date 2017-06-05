Alana

Garbiñe Muguruza finger wags the French Open crowd, breaks down during press conference

- the defending champion was playing against France's Kristina Mladenovic
- lost 1-6, 6-3, 3-6
- the French crowd at Suzanne Lenglen was as classy as ever, shouting abuse and cheering on Muguruza's mistakes
- Mladenovic was shouting "Forza!" everytime Muguruza made an error
- Garbine started crying during her post-match press conference and had to leave mid-interview
- but she came back with a cheeky response


source 1, 2
I hate the FO crowds so much, they are always horrible. Apparently they were shouting at her to "fuck off back to Venezuela where she belongs".
