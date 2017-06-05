Garbiñe Muguruza finger wags the French Open crowd, breaks down during press conference
- the defending champion was playing against France's Kristina Mladenovic
Garbine Muguruza tells the french fans exactly what she thinks about them.#RG17 #RolandGarros #RG #FrenchOpen #ESNTennis pic.twitter.com/WQ6lNwCaNm— Sverre Krogh Sundbø (@SverreKS) June 4, 2017
- lost 1-6, 6-3, 3-6
- the French crowd at Suzanne Lenglen was as classy as ever, shouting abuse and cheering on Muguruza's mistakes
- Mladenovic was shouting "Forza!" everytime Muguruza made an error
- Garbine started crying during her post-match press conference and had to leave mid-interview
- but she came back with a cheeky response
Here it is the part you were looking for from @GarbiMuguruza's press conference including the "25 languages" comment. 😊 pic.twitter.com/WT3r4FGbA5— Irina Aldea (@IrinaAldea) June 4, 2017
source 1, 2
I hate the FO crowds so much, they are always horrible. Apparently they were shouting at her to "fuck off back to Venezuela where she belongs".
No interest in the men's side, we all know what's gonna happen.
Halep might finally win a slam I can't help but be happy for her. If Thiem were to make the final I'd care but we know it ain't happening when he sees Nadal in the semis
for me it goes wimbledon > aussie > cincy open the fifth slam > uso > french
Yeah she is gorgeous oh man
In fact, we’ve always contrasted and we would tell each other so, even when we won together. I’m very independent; she is completely controlled by her father. I speak five languages. I finished high school; she stopped her studies', said Mladenovic.
Im only hf Andy this year and tbh I was expecting him to go out much earlier this year given his form
I'm low key hoping for a Wozzy victory, but basicly anyone but Mladenovic.
interesting. I'll be waiting for the thinkpieces on how the French are uncivilized, think that every game is a football match and aren't evolved or polite enough to follow real sports. or is that only done to sport audiences in ~the third world?~
and you know that kind of criticism is only directed at us uncivilized third world people
Something about Muguruza makes me constantly root for her, she's so sweet
Then again, I pretty much checked out of tennis since Justine retired.
I think players like Nadal and Henin - arguably the best clay court specialists in the last decade (a little bit more than a decade) - actually do/did play attacking tennis tweaked to suit clay.
Edited at 2017-06-05 03:16 pm (UTC)