Garbiñe Muguruza finger wags the French Open crowd, breaks down during press conference

for some reason i'm so disinterested in the french open this year. i guess it was always my least favourite slam and serena is preg so meh Reply

I care about La Décima. Sometimes I think I care a little too much, lmao. Reply

None of my faves were ever good at it (except for that time Claypova was a thing lmao) so I disliked it lol. Also I've always found it so dirty, but that might just be the effect of the sun on the clay making it look like a stark eyesore if that makes sense. Reply

Only interested in the new slam winner on the women's side.



No interest in the men's side, we all know what's gonna happen. Reply

Wait, what's going to happen? Because I feel like this year has been topsy turvy on the men's side so far. Reply

mte



Halep might finally win a slam I can't help but be happy for her. If Thiem were to make the final I'd care but we know it ain't happening when he sees Nadal in the semis Reply

i've always like RG the least, clay is too slow a surface and i hate the playing style. not even saying this because federer is my fave either, i'm just not a clay court fan, and the crowds obnoxiousness doesn't help. aussie courts are usually slow as molasses too but the environment is so fun and upbeat.



for me it goes wimbledon > aussie > cincy open the fifth slam > uso > french Reply

Least favourite slam. Maybe back in the late 00s when Roger was the second best clay court player in the world, but otherwise I never really put much effort into watching the French. The best thing about it is that Wimbledon is almost here 😍 Reply

idk anything about anything but holy god that girl in the video is really attractive Reply

Yep, she is really hot. And has legs for days. Reply

I always think when she plays she has amazing legs #shallow Reply

Yeah she is gorgeous oh man Reply

I don't follow tennis much and idek anything about the girl she's talking about but that 25 languages comment made me lol. Love me some public snark. Reply

i didnt get it and wish i did tbh Reply

The way Garcia announced Mladenovic her decision is what made Kiki angry the most. 'That she wanted to stop, I can understand. But she had a very disrespectful attitude and only had the courage to tell me by text.



In fact, we’ve always contrasted and we would tell each other so, even when we won together. I’m very independent; she is completely controlled by her father. I speak five languages. I finished high school; she stopped her studies', said Mladenovic. Reply

I felt so bad for Garbine, the FO crowd are the worst.

Im only hf Andy this year and tbh I was expecting him to go out much earlier this year given his form Reply

The FO crowd are so quick to turn on anyone who annoys them, it drives me crazy - I hate the way they whistle other people in the crowd who are misbehaving, though maybe that's just because I hate making a scene lol.



Reply

The French Open crowd is definitely the worst/most mean in tennis and probably rank up there in all of sports tbh Reply

French Open is trash. My least favourite Grand Slam. Reply

I hope Bacsinszky beats Mladenovic-even before the FO I've found her attitude to be super off putting.



I'm low key hoping for a Wozzy victory, but basicly anyone but Mladenovic. Reply

the French crowd at Suzanne Lenglen was as classy as ever, shouting abuse and cheering on Muguruza's mistakes



interesting. I'll be waiting for the thinkpieces on how the French are uncivilized, think that every game is a football match and aren't evolved or polite enough to follow real sports. or is that only done to sport audiences in ~the third world?~ Reply

The crowds at RG are always nasty when its a french player. I wonder if they're gonna boo Stan tho if he beats Monfils.. Reply

maybe a little but they like stan because he's swiss french, so i think they may heckle a bit but if he beats gael, they'll turn around and root for him Reply

I think Stan will not be as slammed because he's French speaking, but depends how close the match is. Reply

mfte Reply

Você é brasileiro né? Eu pensei a mesma coisa. Xingaram tanto o Brasil nas Olimpíadas do ano passado mas raramente criticam os franceses quando exibem esse tipo de comportamento. Reply

mfte. very fitting icon too lol



and you know that kind of criticism is only directed at us uncivilized third world people Reply

preach. i still laugh at people who were mad because of the ZIKA chants directed at hope solo. Reply

It was callous of them to boo her as she walked off court. Reply

That crowd was so annoying. They're really ALL IN for whoever the french girl is and I was really hoping Garbine would take out Mladenovic but :(



Something about Muguruza makes me constantly root for her, she's so sweet Reply

Roland Garros crowd is absolute trash when they decide they like your opponent. She's not the 1st one to cry thanks to them Reply

So many RG haters here, LOL. I obviously loved RG when my fave was playing. There are so few clay specialists in the circuit now, it's terrible.



Then again, I pretty much checked out of tennis since Justine retired. Reply

I think I just prefer attacking tennis so clay is meh. Reply

I think players like Nadal and Henin - arguably the best clay court specialists in the last decade (a little bit more than a decade) - actually do/did play attacking tennis tweaked to suit clay. I feel like for the women's game, it's been defensive for so long (especially when Caro was #1 ), RG just amplifies how everyone just plays a counterpunching style... and is a slow surface, to boot.I think players like Nadal and Henin - arguably the best clay court specialists in the last decade (a little bit more than a decade) - actually do/did play attacking tennis tweaked to suit clay. Reply

As a Rafa stan I looove RG. I just hate the crowds. Reply

ia, i used to love rg because it's really a court that showcases the point construction and thought behind tennis. my interest has really dropped off in tennis in general as ive gotten more busy and both tours have gotten less interesting. WTA died for me when justine and lena d retired though i do like muguruza and kvitova. Reply

hope mladenovic loses. i always liked trolly g bc i love the clay and seeing them sliding around. Also helps that my faves do especially well on this surface.



Edited at 2017-06-05 03:16 pm (UTC) Reply

