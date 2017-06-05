Café comme ça in Japan to collaborate with Sailor Moon
To celebrate 25th anniversary of Sailor Moon franchise, Café comme ça Shibuya-Seibu branch is collaborating with the series by releasing an exclusive menu & drinks limited from 6 June to 30 June only! The cakes and drinks are themed as the main five sailor soldiers; Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter and Venus.
Sailor Moon: Moon Mango Peachpine (Pineapple) Cake
(Base: Custard cream)
Sailor Mercury: Mercury Blue Blueberry Cake
(Base: Cream cheese)
Sailor Mars: Fire Strawberrry Cherry Cake
(Base: Raspberry cream cheese)
Sailor Jupiter: Jupiter Thunder Melon Kiwi
(Base: Green tea rare cheese)
Sailor Venus: Love Me Mango Orange Cake
(Base: Mango fromage blanc)
Drinks (Fruit soda)
Sailor Moon: Moon Pink Grapefruit
Sailor Mercury: Mercury Blue Curaçao Lemonade
Sailor Mars: Mars Cassis Passion Rosemary
Sailor Jupiter: Jupiter Green Apple Lime
Sailor Venus: Venus Mango Lemongrass
Coaster:
It's coming as a set but you can pair any cake + any drink (+ a coaster) you want for ￥1,350 (including tax).
Sources: 1 | 2
Translated by yours truly
ONTD, which one would you like to try?
If I could buy any Sailor Moon item right now I'd like to have the Usagi futon covers and all the artbooks.
OMG
Jkjk
The cake looks nasty af tho.
Never liked her as a kid. Down with nerds.
then my dad bought me Pluto, Venus and Neptune and I practically threw Mercury in the trash lmao!! I didn't really tho because I needed somebody to be their chauffeur in the Barbie car.
I mean they're not wrong but they didn't have to come for me so hard 😑