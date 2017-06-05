yui

Café comme ça in Japan to collaborate with Sailor Moon

To celebrate 25th anniversary of Sailor Moon franchise, Café comme ça Shibuya-Seibu branch is collaborating with the series by releasing an exclusive menu & drinks limited from 6 June to 30 June only! The cakes and drinks are themed as the main five sailor soldiers; Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter and Venus.



Sailor Moon: Moon Mango Peachpine (Pineapple) Cake
(Base: Custard cream)



Sailor Mercury: Mercury Blue Blueberry Cake
(Base: Cream cheese)


Sailor Mars: Fire Strawberrry Cherry Cake
(Base: Raspberry cream cheese)


Sailor Jupiter: Jupiter Thunder Melon Kiwi
(Base: Green tea rare cheese)


Sailor Venus: Love Me Mango Orange Cake
(Base: Mango fromage blanc)


Drinks (Fruit soda)

Sailor Moon: Moon Pink Grapefruit
Sailor Mercury: Mercury Blue Curaçao Lemonade
Sailor Mars: Mars Cassis Passion Rosemary
Sailor Jupiter: Jupiter Green Apple Lime
Sailor Venus: Venus Mango Lemongrass

Coaster:

It's coming as a set but you can pair any cake + any drink (+ a coaster) you want for ￥1,350 (including tax).



Sources: 1 | 2
Translated by yours truly (also first time posting here; apologize if there's any error!)

ONTD, which one would you like to try?
Tagged: