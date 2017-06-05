Café comme ça in Japan to collaborate with Sailor Moon

i need them Reply

These look like decoden. I'd feel bad about destroying them.



If I could buy any Sailor Moon item right now I'd like to have the Usagi futon covers and all the artbooks.

I'd try a drink. I can't eat gluten and hate cream cheese.

these look adorable but SM's has the wrong colour scheme imo, Mars, Jupiter & Venus are spot on tho

These look fun! I love how Asian pastries are so heavy on fruits. So much more pleasant to eat than like a donut.

These look cute.

GIVE ME ALL!!!!

OMG



OMG Reply

How would you eat any of these without making a huge mess?

a fork..and a knife?

-knife + plate (+ coffee) imo

You'd swallow them whole like a duck.

have u never eaten dessert before

these look cute but i wouldn't eat them. i'd definitely try a drink tho.

ONCE again sailor mercury's merchandise is ugly and unnecessary. Just like her character.

Jkjk

The cake looks nasty af tho.



Jkjk



The cake looks nasty af tho. Reply

It's funny to me how Mercury is the least fave of many Western fans but in Japan she seems to be really popular.

Never liked her as a kid. Down with nerds.



Never liked her as a kid. Down with nerds. Reply

the good sis is just boring. she cannot help it



Edited at 2017-06-05 01:15 pm (UTC) Reply

lol is she rly unpopular? all my friends liked her a lot~ chibiusa was the most unpopular when i was a kid but i was like mariahcarey_obsessed.flac with her.

me neither!! when the dolls came out when I was about seven, Mercury was the only doll they had left in the store so I bought her first and I loved her for like a week because she was the only one I had.

then my dad bought me Pluto, Venus and Neptune and I practically threw Mercury in the trash lmao!! I didn't really tho because I needed somebody to be their chauffeur in the Barbie car. Reply

All of my friends try and label me the Mercury of the group and tell me I'm so much like her.



I mean they're not wrong but they didn't have to come for me so hard 😑 Reply

aw, I used to go to this cake shop as a treat after I got paid

these are cute

venus is my fave but i hate mango :'(

Mars is my favorite because growing up I thought she was a latina. Not sure why.

Aww I love Mars, that looks amazing. I seriously want all Sailor Moon related everything. I don't know how y'all manage to get literally everything of SM merchandise. LITERALLY 😭

I want a lot of Sailor Moon merch, but above all, I want and need this;



Reply

