Kpop Post: T-ARA,Chung Ha & More
T-ARA's teaser for comeback "What's my name?"
Chung Ha- Why Don't You Know teaser (coming for HyunA's wig)
TOPSECRET-Mind Control (skip the long intro, and get to the song cause its a BOP!)
SURAN- 1+1=0 ft. DEAN
Also this post is to discuss Produce 101!! (Im one episode behind)
Also, I am nhf for Korean netizens lack of support for Samuel Kim. He is so hardworking and talented and he keeps going down in rank every week. :(
I've already seen shit pop off on the internet about Joo Haknyeon so I can't wait to see episode 8.
I got tickets to see Dean at the end of the month in London and i am so hyped.
the male version at least gave us Kang Daniel so im content
i tried to keep it with supernatural romcoms, but the master's sun is more of a ... horror romcom. there's actually a fair share of supernatural dramas that've come out of korea but those are the ones that always come to mind first for me / the ones i've watched.
Also bow at them still acknowledging Boram and Soyeon. SNSTD and their sad attempts of erasing Jessica's legacy can't relate!
