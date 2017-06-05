Kpop Post: T-ARA,Chung Ha & More

YASSSSS CHUNG HA, THIS IS WHAT I HAVE BEEN WANTING



Also, I am nhf for Korean netizens lack of support for Samuel Kim. He is so hardworking and talented and he keeps going down in rank every week. :(



I've already seen shit pop off on the internet about Joo Haknyeon so I can't wait to see episode 8. Reply

Chung ha's song sounds like a bop so i am excited. The choreography looks great.



I got tickets to see Dean at the end of the month in London and i am so hyped. Reply

is produce 101 the boy version now? i have like....negative interest in that format with dudes.



Reply

yes, its been pretty ok so far. the girls were far more talented imo.



the male version at least gave us Kang Daniel so im content Reply

Pls don't let GODha flop! Reply

i cant believe t-ara is going to end with 4 members. all the iconic groups are disbanding SMH Reply

Can this also be a K-Drama post? I'm in the middle of Goblin:The Great and Lonely God and I'm OBSESSED. I need for recs for other dramas please (preferrably ones on Netflix, Hulu or DramaFever since I have those) Reply

if you like goblin ..., some others you might like: you who came from the stars (about an alien who lands on earth during the joseon era and later falls in love with an actress during modern times), secret garden (body swap drama with a twist on the old school ~"one is wealthy, the other isn't" trope), my girlfriend is a gumiho (about a college student who accidentally releases a gumiho from a painting), queen in hyun's man (about an actress during modern times who falls in love with a noble who travels from accidentally is transported from the joseon era), the master's sun (about a woman who can see / hear ghosts who gets involved with the arrogant president of a shopping mall for various reasons).



i tried to keep it with supernatural romcoms, but the master's sun is more of a ... horror romcom. there's actually a fair share of supernatural dramas that've come out of korea but those are the ones that always come to mind first for me / the ones i've watched. Reply

Watch Age of Youth/Hello My Twenties! It gets a bit dark at times (there's a storyline about abusive relationships and one about harassment in the work place) but it's really good and I love the characters.



Edited at 2017-06-05 05:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Yasssss T-ara unnies are about to annihilate the MelOn charts!!!!



Also bow at them still acknowledging Boram and Soyeon. SNSTD and their sad attempts of erasing Jessica's legacy can't relate! Reply

Wait..... what about Boram and Soyeon?? I want to think I'm not so far removed from the loop that I don't know that they left T-ARA....... Reply

