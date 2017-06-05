Ken

Kpop Post: T-ARA,Chung Ha & More

T-ARA's teaser for comeback "What's my name?"


Chung Ha- Why Don't You Know teaser (coming for HyunA's wig)


TOPSECRET-Mind Control (skip the long intro, and get to the song cause its a BOP!)


SURAN- 1+1=0 ft. DEAN




Also this post is to discuss Produce 101!! (Im one episode behind)
