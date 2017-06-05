Liam on One Love Manchester and his brothers absence
What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017
Oh and if anybody's seen rkid tell him he can come out now as you were LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017
Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017
Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017
Fuck the reunion mate it ain't about oasis it's about people helping other people and he's once again shown his true fucking colours— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017
src
It is oddly reassuring
It'a comfort in its consistency.
Countdown to Noel's comment in 5...4...3...2...1
Lmfaooo I'm crying!
These two messy idiots 😂
*arguing over being "rock and roll" or book reading nerds
*hitting each other with tambourines
*hitting each other with cricket bats
*refusing to go on stage then sitting in the audience heckling the other during the same show
*lost teeth during fights with police
*questioning the legitimacy of the others children
*showing up places drunk
*accusing the other of showing up places drunk
*accusing the other of having too large of a house and getting face peels
*potatoes
*forks for soup
It really is a feud that has it all
OHMYGOD I need video of this XD
Tbh the feud is Noel the one that keep not talking to Liam out cos he doesn't want. Liam can be arsh and silly but come on is your brother and Liam was always the one to reach and call
Also, to out this in perspective:
"I think it is the most beautiful song in the world,” he said. “It makes me cry that song – that is such a heartfelt beautiful song. Liam Gallagher always gets some bad stuff but its like Beethoven in that film about Beethoven – his girlfriend says how could I not love him cos he writes such beautiful music… anyone who can write something like ‘Songbird’ is basically alright by me.”
