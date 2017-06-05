Liam on One Love Manchester and his brothers absence

You know all is right with the world when the Gallagher brothers are fighting Reply

Fuck the reunion mate it ain't about oasis it's about people helping other people and he's once again shown his true fucking colours — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017

Another addition OP!

Thanks bb

It is oddly reassuring

I appreciate in the era of flop feuds like Katy vs Taylor Swift, the Gallagher brothers are still here to show the kids how it should be done.

It's a true British institution

It'a comfort in its consistency.

They bring true balance to the Mancunion force!

In uncertain times, it's nice to have something that is constant. Even if it's the Gallagher brothers feuding.

I read up on their feud...amusing to say the least

There are 2 sure things on this planet: death, and the gallagher's feud.

he started off so calm

thats what is cracking me up the most, from ~one love~ to "you sad fuck" hahaaha

i really loved chris martin's cover actually of don't look back in anger, the whole moment made me tear up. was ari supposed to sing with him though? i couldn't tell why she was there, and maybe she was supposed to sing more solo but was too emotional?

I don't think she knew the song

Nah, she did know it. She was clearly mouthing along to the verses as well as the chorus, I assumed that she was supposed to sing it with them/sing another song? but then they dedicated that to her so she let them sing it.

seems like it was planned that she'd sing but chris decided to turn it into a song for ariana

They were singing to her.

No they were singing to her. He says before he starts that he wants the crowd to sing for her for once.

like said, he dedicated it to her. that's also why they put the lyrics up so the whole crowd would be singing it to her too. i get the feeling she didn't know it was gonna be done quite that way, which is sweet.

I like how even in the year of 2017 and all the things that seemed outlandish happening... this feud remains lol.

Like I said, he should have come out with a potato wearing sunglasses and been all "It's an Oasis reunion!" I knew he was trolling with that lookalike guitar player lol! I swear, this is the feud Ryan Murphy needs to be doing a series on!



Countdown to Noel's comment in 5...4...3...2...1



Reply

"Love get on a ducking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck"



Lmfaooo I'm crying!



These two messy idiots 😂 Reply

"weren't we all love" lmao.

ikr lolol

Reply

What's their feud about anyway? Does anyone even remember?

Lmao its been going on so long, I don't think they even remember anymore.

More like what *isn't* it about? At various times it has included:



*arguing over being "rock and roll" or book reading nerds

*hitting each other with tambourines

*hitting each other with cricket bats

*refusing to go on stage then sitting in the audience heckling the other during the same show

*lost teeth during fights with police

*questioning the legitimacy of the others children

*showing up places drunk

*accusing the other of showing up places drunk

*accusing the other of having too large of a house and getting face peels

*potatoes

*forks for soup



It really is a feud that has it all

Reply

It's strange how we love them for their hate

lmao

This is spectacular

amazing lol

*refusing to go on stage then sitting in the audience heckling the other during the same show



OHMYGOD I need video of this XD Reply

According to Noel he asked Liam where his shoes were from and Liam took offence

I think the libel lawsuit was probably the last nail in the coffin for sure.

Tbh Liam was probs drunk but Noel wanted out off Oasis before the feud start...I think Noel broke something from Liam and then Liam throw a fruit to Noel and don't know if he say something like Anais wasn't his daughter or wtf...



Tbh the feud is Noel the one that keep not talking to Liam out cos he doesn't want. Liam can be arsh and silly but come on is your brother and Liam was always the one to reach and call Reply

I get the feeling that it's more general sibling rivalry on Liam's side, dissing his brother for stuff like having facial peels and living in a mansion, while Noel seems to genuinally hate Liam and how reportedly unprofessional he was when they were working together. He was the one to walk out of Oasis, and he's always been very clear on not wanting anything to do with his brother again, while a lot of Liam's twitter insults seem more like childish and resentful insults to me, so I think he actually would be up for them getting back in touch Reply

Parent

ahh yes, the comforting reassurance that some things never change

Why is "as you were" always so funny coming from him lmao

Hahaha goddamn. That is pretty cool of Liam to show his support though

Also, to out this in perspective:



Liam Gallagher once called Chris Martin a "geography teacher who makes music for bedwetters." @ArianaGrande to sort Brexit negotiations next — Snoop Hodd (@BilHod) June 4, 2017





The universe is in balance, they won't stop our normal way of life, the Gallaghers remain petty etcAlso, to out this in perspective: Reply

"I think it is the most beautiful song in the world,” he said. “It makes me cry that song – that is such a heartfelt beautiful song. Liam Gallagher always gets some bad stuff but its like Beethoven in that film about Beethoven – his girlfriend says how could I not love him cos he writes such beautiful music… anyone who can write something like ‘Songbird’ is basically alright by me.”

Read more at People always forget Chris also once said:"I think it is the most beautiful song in the world,” he said. “It makes me cry that song – that is such a heartfelt beautiful song. Liam Gallagher always gets some bad stuff but its like Beethoven in that film about Beethoven – his girlfriend says how could I not love him cos he writes such beautiful music… anyone who can write something like ‘Songbird’ is basically alright by me.”Read more at http://www.nme.com/news/music/oasis-8 95-1376617#fKiZxk6E92YCKfW5.99 Reply

NME you tricky b. The link did showed up when I c/p.

Songbird is so beautiful! Even Noel admits it's one of Oasis's best.

Lmao that tweet

i love their feud lol. i loved his performance yesterday tho, it's great that he didn't make it about oasis in the tweets too.

Seeing him up there made me cry. Is already been crying for half the concert but there is nothing like seeing one of musics most iconic stars playing to home crowd.

He's honestly the last true rock star we have. Nobody has come after him to really fill in that role. I'd argue maybe Kanye counts, but in terms of Rock music, there's just nobody.

