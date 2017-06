No Fam, It was I! Japanese TV Show Wrongly Attributes Quotes to Hayao Miyazaki

Text:Fuji Television’s Widna Show, a talk-panel style variety show, cited 7 times in Hayao Miyazaki’s career when he said that he would retire… only to come out of retirement and bless us with his creativity: 1986is released: “I feel like I should quit while I’m at the best place in my life.”1992.is released: “I won’t make any more animated films.”1997.is released. “This is a decision that can only be made once in 100 years. I’m retiring.”2001.is released: “After my retirement, I’m starting ‘Senior Ghibli.’”2004.is released: “This is be best time for me to retire.”2008.is released: The way I feel physically, if my life were a movie, this would be the final scene.”2013.is released: “This is the perfect time for me to retire with no shortcomings.”It turns out, Miyazaki-san never saidof those quotes.The gag is…Five of the quotes attributed to Hayao Miyazaki were actually posted to Twitter by the user @NStyles way back on September 1, 2013:The embarrassing reveal lead Fuji TV to release the following apology:“In a segment of this show, we shared with viewers quotes said upon retirement by Mr. Hayao Miyazaki. However, it has come to our attention that these quotes were in fact wrongly attributed to him.We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Hayao Miyazaki, those associated with him, as well as to our viewers for the trouble we have caused in airing such claims without verifying their authenticity.”A week later, on June 4, an on-air apology was offered, with one of the commentators, the comedian Hitoshi Matstumoto, remarking, “If such a thing ever happens again, I’ll quit...It’s not about taking responsibility. It’s just about being sure to never make such mistake again.”Fun fact:The episode of "Widna Show" aired on May 28, 2017, the same day that the June ONTD Reading Challenge was posted in honor of the good sisHa impact! ONTD, when is the last time someone took credit for something you posted to social media?Sources:Buzzfeed: 1 Apology from Fuji TVThank you mod(s) for your help!