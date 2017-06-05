No Fam, It was I! Japanese TV Show Wrongly Attributes Quotes to Hayao Miyazaki
Fuji Television’s Widna Show, a talk-panel style variety show, cited 7 times in Hayao Miyazaki’s career when he said that he would retire… only to come out of retirement and bless us with his creativity:
1986 Laputa: Castle in the Sky is released: “I feel like I should quit while I’m at the best place in my life.”
1992. Porco Rosso is released: “I won’t make any more animated films.”
1997. Princess Mononoke is released. “This is a decision that can only be made once in 100 years. I’m retiring.”
2001. Spirited Away is released: “After my retirement, I’m starting ‘Senior Ghibli.’”
2004. Howl's Moving Castle is released: “This is be best time for me to retire.”
2008. Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea is released: The way I feel physically, if my life were a movie, this would be the final scene.”
2013. The Wind Rises is released: “This is the perfect time for me to retire with no shortcomings.”
It turns out, Miyazaki-san never said any of those quotes.
The gag is…
Five of the quotes attributed to Hayao Miyazaki were actually posted to Twitter by the user @NStyles way back on September 1, 2013:
The embarrassing reveal lead Fuji TV to release the following apology:
“In a segment of this show, we shared with viewers quotes said upon retirement by Mr. Hayao Miyazaki. However, it has come to our attention that these quotes were in fact wrongly attributed to him.
We extend our deepest apologies to Mr. Hayao Miyazaki, those associated with him, as well as to our viewers for the trouble we have caused in airing such claims without verifying their authenticity.”
A week later, on June 4, an on-air apology was offered, with one of the commentators, the comedian Hitoshi Matstumoto, remarking, “If such a thing ever happens again, I’ll quit...It’s not about taking responsibility. It’s just about being sure to never make such mistake again.”
Fun fact:
The episode of "Widna Show" aired on May 28, 2017

Sources:
Buzzfeed: 1 , 2
Apology from Fuji TV

It turns out, Miyazaki-san never said any of those quotes.
The gag is…
86年ラピュタ「人生で最高に引退したい気分」— あれっくす (@NStyles) September 1, 2013
92年紅の豚「86年を上回る引退の意思」
97年もののけ姫「100年に1度の引退の決意」
04年ハウル「ここ数年で最高の辞めどき」
13年風立ちぬ「出来は上々で申し分の無い引退のチャンス」
Fun fact:
The episode of "Widna Show" aired on May 28, 2017

Sources:
Buzzfeed: 1 , 2
Apology from Fuji TV

