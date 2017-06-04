True Crime Post: Adnan's Trial, 7 Famous UK Cases, and Why There Are SO Many True Crime Shows

MAIN-Adnan-Syed-appeal-to-be-heard-next-week


On June 8th, attorneys for Adnan Syed of Serial podcast fame will return to court to argue whether he should receive a new trial. Last June a judge overturned Adnan's murder conviction on the grounds that his lawyer left out relevant evidence.

SOURCE


Why are there sooo many new true crime TV shows? There are tons of new true crime shows and specials on HLN, TV One, Investigation Discovery, HBO, ABC, Netflix, and CNN. The shows include "Beyond Reasonable Doubt," "#Murder," "Sin City Justice," "Reasonable Doubt," “Blood Ties: The Menendez Brothers," “Menendez: Blood Brothers,” “Beyond the Headlines: Murder in the Family,” and “The Case Against Cosby”

SOURCE


-There will be a documentary about the man who made a documentary about the Zodiac Killer. It will be called "Zodiac Man: The True Story of the Man Who Made a Movie to Catch a Killer." His life story also might be made into a movie starring James Franco.

SOURCE


-Podcasts have piggybacked off the true crime trend to make podcasts about other types of crimes. The success of true crime podcasts have directly influenced the creation of podcasts about crimes regarding marijuana, sex offenders, and other topics.

SOURCE



-11 questions you still have about the bizarre case behind "Mommy Dead and Dearest." It's a bizarre documentary about a daughter who killed her mother, who had Munchausen by proxy.

SOURCE



-The 7 Scariest Documentaries on Netflix. Most revolve around true crime, but some involve other bizarre mysteries and occurrences.

SOURCE






SOURCE

What one unsolved mystery would you want solved?
Tagged: , ,