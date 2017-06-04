True Crime Post: Adnan's Trial, 7 Famous UK Cases, and Why There Are SO Many True Crime Shows

i loved the stepmom in mommy dead and dearest omg. also the dad was hot tbh! but the stepmom was so caring, warm, and generally just gave off such a great energy. Reply

the doc really made me think though. i know grb was the victim in all of this, but it made me wonder what manipulation skills she picked up from her mother. you don't grow up in that kind of environment, witnessing that kind of lying and manipulation from birth and not have some traits of it. does anyone know what i mean? i just hope when she gets out she'll know right from wrong and WON'T use what she's most likely picked up from her mother in the real world. especially since she literally doesn't know any other way of living.



I got that same feeling too, even though gypsy is clearly a victim/messed up from all those years of abuse, there was something very unsettling about the way she behaved. it wasn't just bc she's an adult with something childish about her still, it was genuinely uncomfortable, like she seemed like someone who legit gets off on lying (which wouldn't crazy considering she grew up surrounded by lies). Reply

IA, the stepmom was amazing Reply

OMG i thought it was just me lmao. The dad is hot and yessss the stepmom was my fav. Reply

the tattoo artist nephew tho Reply

yeah the dad and step mom seemed like genuinely good people. It made me a bit sad the doc left out how he was not even 18 I think when he met Gypsy's mom. Reply

i loooove my favorite murder, it's all i've been listening to at work lately! i also started true crime japan the other day, it's really interesting too Reply

I enjoyed Generation Why's Mommy Dead and Dearest episode and their discussion regarding whether or not Munchausen's by proxy should be referred to as medical child abuse instead Reply

I find amusing when true crime fans get all high and mighty over people who enjoy fucked up stuff in fiction I mean sure, you can feel bad all you want for the victims but at the end of the day, you're still getting entertainment out of stories that happened for real, unlike the people who only go for fiction.



And I say that as someone who loves true crime. Reply

I feel the same way. I've loved true crime since I was a kid (why did my mom let me watch forensic files?)... but I've lately been feeling really guilty and sort of ashamed of myself for "enjoying" these disturbing stories about real tragedies. So conflicted! Reply

I've watched a couple docs lately and I'm currently watching the jinx because I'd never watched it. I know how it ends tho lol Reply

I started watching The Keepers but I noped out halfway through the second episode.



As for podcasts, lately I've been listening to Convicted. It's not my fave but I'm enjoying it so far. Reply

I fell asleep during the first episode of The Keepers and when I woke up it was the middle of episode 2 and I was like WHAT THE FUCK :(((( Reply

I started watching the second episode and was so caught off guard by the disturbing subject matter, it took me like 10 seconds to realize what that poor woman was talking about. I had to rewind it because I thought I was misunderstanding what was being said. I don't think I can keep watching it. Reply

I started watching some killer kid show on netflix and it was preachyand boring af, at least the 2 I watched were about satanism like yaaaawn Reply

Finally found a new true crime podcast that doesn't annoy the shit out of me: True Crime Garage. Two dudes break down interesting cases; some are one-offs, others are told over several parts. IMO one of the guys is eloquent and thoughtful, while the other sports the honorific of "The Captain" while interjecting cringey jokes and poorly thought out theories. BUT its def not as bad as Sword and Scale, and is not an embarrassing attempt at comedy.

Eps I recommend: Boys on the Tracks and Brandon Lawson.



The 11 Unanswered Questions seems a little click baity and tasteless. I bet many of the answers will only be disclosed to her psychiatrist, therapist and family. Here's my take:

"Why did Gypsy's doctors accept Dee Dee’s homemade medical records?" Because she was a highly intelligent master manipulator, who actually had many legit documents to show doctors. Did the people writing this article not watch the doc or just have not lived a life... god damn.

"How did Gypsy get the money she used to run away with Nicholas?" It said in the documentary that the mother had stashed cash...

"Why did Gypsy and Nicholas ship the alleged murder weapon to his parents’ house?" They were young and dumb and didn't consider throwing it out. Probably thought they should ultimately possess the weapon, but not immediately following the murder.

"How did absolutely no one see any signs that Gypsy was being mistreated?" This is a question we should definitely put to our society and protective services. But to me it is obvious how it was ignored, but then again I am aware of the welfare and justice system's failings.

"How did Gypsy manage to have a Facebook account and online dating profile?" Probably by waiting for her mother to fall asleep. It isn't unusual for controlled, abused people to grasp at any kind of outside life they can have yo.

"Why wasn't Dee Dee reported as a suspect in her own mother's death?" She probably was, or had to be ruled out. And then was ruled out. Damn. Again.

"Why did Gypsy continue to not walk when she knew that she could?" When you are controlled by an abuser, especially beginning at an early age, you will do anything to please them in order to survive. She was probably fed many reasons to feign her lack of mobility and various schemes and disabilities. The ways she was intimidated and manipulated are probably horrible and hard for many people to comprehend.

"At what age did Gypsy realize she wasn't actually ill?" She probably always thought she might have something wrong with her. She could have doubted some of the illnesses, but wasn't allowed any agency to speak out, was probably gas-lit into thinking she was awful and there was no hope. My guess is it could have been gradual realizations, but maybe not completely aware until after the murder.

"Is Gypsy remorseful about her mother's death?" It's incredibly traumatizing to accept that your parent is an evil abuser. There is a lot of pain in terminating any relationship with an abuser, and its tenfold when its a family member. I don't think this question is in good taste given the circumstances. I don't think whoever is asking this question for Bustle comprehends what this person has gone through and what "remorse" for Gypsy should look like.





There's a point in the documentary in which Gypsy reveals that she knew she could walk, so it's unclear why she continued going along with her mother's scheme.



like have these people heard of ABUSE Reply

Link

right? She was still stuck in her mother's power what else could she do without risking repercussions. She found her once when she ran away Reply

Link

I just started listening to True Crime Garage. I haven't listen to any other true crime podcasts (other than You Must Remember This's Manson murders season) so I don't have anything to compare it to so far but I've liked it so far. Reply

Link

mte about that article, they must not have paid attention. it's like they're trying to be pseudo deep and look for "plot holes." Reply

Link

I haven't seen the doc but I read the BF article. I have a Grey's Anatomy level of knowledge when it comes to surgery (lol), so I don't know if my question is obvious but wouldn't other surgeons be able to tell that she had been operated on a million times, even if they accepted Dee Dee's manipulation? Reply

Link

anyone watch this?



Link

mine are:



- casefile

- they walk among us

- thin air (they did an episode on a student from my university that went missing during spring break while i was still a student there, tons of info i didn't know before came out)

- generation why (tbh only in small doses, they're still libertarian, racist douchebags and it shows)



i don't listen to that many true crime podcast bc many of them annoy me and i end up unsubbing. i keep subbing and unsubbing from generation why Reply

The hosts of Gen Why are racists? I've listened to just about every episode and I've never picked up on that. Reply

Link

the trayvon martin episode was a disaster, they said george zimmerman couldn't be racist bc he interacted with black ppl and had black friends. they were tripping over themselves to excuse racism from having anything to do with the case. Reply

Parent

Link

Thin Air is good! Reply

Link

I really like Casefile, but the more recent episodes have me worried that it's veering into Sword&Scale extraness. Reply

Link

half of casefile's eps seem to take place in Adelaide



scary place Reply

Link

I recently read up on the original night stalker, and holy shit.



It extra creeps me out since he struck in my hometown. Reply

he scares the living fuck out of me. home invasion is one of my top fears but that went next level and is just horrifying. Reply

Link

I read Hunting a Psychopath by Richard Shelby and now I'm reading Sudden Terror by Larry Crompton. I can't get over the time when a potential victim found his bindings during the day and called the police so they KNEW he was going to strike there THAT NIGHT and he still somehow got away. I remember Shelby being critical of the patrolmen who stayed in the house to wait for him because they only parked a block away (and he knew the neighborhoods before he struck inside and out) but Crompton acts like it's unthinkable EARONS could have figured it out or even maybe approached the house and saw the cops sleeping on the job. (I can't tell if that's part of his fictionalization or not...)



I could srsly write essays on this case lol. I used to go on the subreddit a lot but the armchair crimonology was killing me slowly (even worse on the proboards) so now i have no outlet. Reply

Link

Someone mentioned that on here the other day, so I watched a documentary on it, and as I was working, I decided to watch the doc that came in after it. It took me down a path of random docs that eventually resulted in polygamist docs. It was a weird ride, but worth it. The first doc though, didn't go into details about victims, etc, so I don't know if I want to learn more. Reply

Link

i just watched netflix's amanda knox and woooooooow i'm pissed



i don't remember knowing about this case while it was happening so this doc is like my first impression of it and although i'm 99% inclined to believe amanda didn't do it there's a part of me that's still like........... what if



nick pisa and the italian prosecutor need to choke on a dirty dick tho



misogynist pieces of SHIT Reply

Link

i just wanted to punch pisa's mouth untill all the teeth in his slovenly smile fell off tbh Reply

Link

I'd like to know who Jack the Ripper was.



Anyway, Adnan's hearing is on the same day as Comey's. It's gonna be an interesting Thursday.



The Zodiac is so fascinating to me because everything points out to Arthur Leigh Allen and yet, it's not him??? Like, what are the odds? I really want to know who it was, but I don't think we'll ever have the answer to that question.



I'm reading In Cold Blood right now. Only a few pages in, but it's scary af. Reply

Thread

IA on the Zodiac. I really, really need a definitive answer, but I know we'll never get it. Reply

Link

In Cold Blood was such a landmark book. It was the first book I was told to read for class where I actually enjoyed reading it instead of forcing myself to struggle through it like Dickens or Chekhov. It basically created a new style of writing and genre, and in turn completely fucked up Capote's life.

If you haven't seen the Philip Seymour Hoffman film Capote yet, wait until you've finished the book. Reply

