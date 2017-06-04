True Crime Post: Adnan's Trial, 7 Famous UK Cases, and Why There Are SO Many True Crime Shows
On June 8th, attorneys for Adnan Syed of Serial podcast fame will return to court to argue whether he should receive a new trial. Last June a judge overturned Adnan's murder conviction on the grounds that his lawyer left out relevant evidence.
Why are there sooo many new true crime TV shows? There are tons of new true crime shows and specials on HLN, TV One, Investigation Discovery, HBO, ABC, Netflix, and CNN. The shows include "Beyond Reasonable Doubt," "#Murder," "Sin City Justice," "Reasonable Doubt," “Blood Ties: The Menendez Brothers," “Menendez: Blood Brothers,” “Beyond the Headlines: Murder in the Family,” and “The Case Against Cosby”
-There will be a documentary about the man who made a documentary about the Zodiac Killer. It will be called "Zodiac Man: The True Story of the Man Who Made a Movie to Catch a Killer." His life story also might be made into a movie starring James Franco.
-Podcasts have piggybacked off the true crime trend to make podcasts about other types of crimes. The success of true crime podcasts have directly influenced the creation of podcasts about crimes regarding marijuana, sex offenders, and other topics.
-11 questions you still have about the bizarre case behind "Mommy Dead and Dearest." It's a bizarre documentary about a daughter who killed her mother, who had Munchausen by proxy.
-The 7 Scariest Documentaries on Netflix. Most revolve around true crime, but some involve other bizarre mysteries and occurrences.
Agony of 7 most famous unsolved cases in the UK - including Madeleine McCann https://t.co/fkAYbXVN6o pic.twitter.com/UtEeQQRv2K— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 3, 2017
What one unsolved mystery would you want solved?
And I say that as someone who loves true crime.
As for podcasts, lately I've been listening to Convicted. It's not my fave but I'm enjoying it so far.
Eps I recommend: Boys on the Tracks and Brandon Lawson.
The 11 Unanswered Questions seems a little click baity and tasteless. I bet many of the answers will only be disclosed to her psychiatrist, therapist and family. Here's my take:
"Why did Gypsy's doctors accept Dee Dee’s homemade medical records?" Because she was a highly intelligent master manipulator, who actually had many legit documents to show doctors. Did the people writing this article not watch the doc or just have not lived a life... god damn.
"How did Gypsy get the money she used to run away with Nicholas?" It said in the documentary that the mother had stashed cash...
"Why did Gypsy and Nicholas ship the alleged murder weapon to his parents’ house?" They were young and dumb and didn't consider throwing it out. Probably thought they should ultimately possess the weapon, but not immediately following the murder.
"How did absolutely no one see any signs that Gypsy was being mistreated?" This is a question we should definitely put to our society and protective services. But to me it is obvious how it was ignored, but then again I am aware of the welfare and justice system's failings.
"How did Gypsy manage to have a Facebook account and online dating profile?" Probably by waiting for her mother to fall asleep. It isn't unusual for controlled, abused people to grasp at any kind of outside life they can have yo.
"Why wasn't Dee Dee reported as a suspect in her own mother's death?" She probably was, or had to be ruled out. And then was ruled out. Damn. Again.
"Why did Gypsy continue to not walk when she knew that she could?" When you are controlled by an abuser, especially beginning at an early age, you will do anything to please them in order to survive. She was probably fed many reasons to feign her lack of mobility and various schemes and disabilities. The ways she was intimidated and manipulated are probably horrible and hard for many people to comprehend.
"At what age did Gypsy realize she wasn't actually ill?" She probably always thought she might have something wrong with her. She could have doubted some of the illnesses, but wasn't allowed any agency to speak out, was probably gas-lit into thinking she was awful and there was no hope. My guess is it could have been gradual realizations, but maybe not completely aware until after the murder.
"Is Gypsy remorseful about her mother's death?" It's incredibly traumatizing to accept that your parent is an evil abuser. There is a lot of pain in terminating any relationship with an abuser, and its tenfold when its a family member. I don't think this question is in good taste given the circumstances. I don't think whoever is asking this question for Bustle comprehends what this person has gone through and what "remorse" for Gypsy should look like.
like have these people heard of ABUSE
fave true crime podcasts?
- casefile
- they walk among us
- thin air (they did an episode on a student from my university that went missing during spring break while i was still a student there, tons of info i didn't know before came out)
- generation why (tbh only in small doses, they're still libertarian, racist douchebags and it shows)
i don't listen to that many true crime podcast bc many of them annoy me and i end up unsubbing. i keep subbing and unsubbing from generation why
It extra creeps me out since he struck in my hometown.
I could srsly write essays on this case lol. I used to go on the subreddit a lot but the armchair crimonology was killing me slowly (even worse on the proboards) so now i have no outlet.
i don't remember knowing about this case while it was happening so this doc is like my first impression of it and although i'm 99% inclined to believe amanda didn't do it there's a part of me that's still like........... what if
nick pisa and the italian prosecutor need to choke on a dirty dick tho
Anyway, Adnan's hearing is on the same day as Comey's. It's gonna be an interesting Thursday.
I'm reading In Cold Blood right now. Only a few pages in, but it's scary af.
If you haven't seen the Philip Seymour Hoffman film Capote yet, wait until you've finished the book.
