Katy Perry is making $25m for American Idol. Paula Abdul & Mariah Carey feel...things.

katy is worth more than 25 million but slay for being the highest paid television judge ever Reply

All the OTT hate for her has made me stan a little bit. Reply

i'm glad!! she's actually really funny if you get her sense of humor.



plus all the snippets from her new album sound AMAZING







it's out june 9 girlies Reply

OTT? she is running around like miley crunknb 2.0 and called somebody a nigga.... Reply

Lmao please you're always be her stan. You ain't fooling anybody. Reply

OTT?

She's shown herself to be a racist asshole who makes fun of mental health issues & gropes teenage boys without their consent... if that's OTT then idk what warrants hate for someone. damn. Reply

Good for her. Reply

Judge Judy makes $47 million though, so she's not.. Reply

Paying 25 million for Katy is like asking if you can upgrade your tent after arriving at Fyre Fest



Edited at 2017-06-05 04:53 am (UTC) Reply

She'll get viewers, so yes, she's worth it. Reply

No wonder there's panic in this Stanbase I mean please... Too bad those viewers can't be bothered to purchase her latest singles that are at the bottom of the iTunes chart. "Bon Ain't The Tea" fell harder than a 1D single but at least a 1D single saw the #1 spot for a minute.No wonder there's panic in this Stanbase I mean please... Reply

Will she? X Factor hired Britney thinking the same but that didn't happen. Reply

Anyone want to start a betting pool on how long before she makes some racist-ass "jokes"? Reply

i like boner petite tbh. she should've worked harder on the swish swish lyrics. could've been a bop imo Reply

she can't even get people to shell out $1.29 for her songs, she's not worth $25 million Reply

Ooh damn, you went right in. lololol Reply

Oop Reply

How is she going to be judging people on live vocals, tho? Reply

on her. I have a feeling someone's going to go all...on her. Reply

watch Idol flop anyways, regardless of who's on it. Reply

does katy perry even have a fanbase?? kittycats who are they Reply

The relaunch of "Idol" will start with big but not huge numbers and then slowly crater. ABC will air it for three seasons and then cancel it. Reply

lol pretty much. People are going to tune in for all the weirdos and then stop caring. Nobody who has ever won this show has really had all that amazing of a career. Kelly Clarkson is pretty much the biggest star from that show and she's barely hanging on to relevancy by a thread. Reply

Carrie Underwood tho. I know country's kinda niche but her career's pretty solid. Bitch's got a workout clothing line too. Reply

even the .5 second clip of katy perry in that paula abdul video made me cringe. her faux self-empowerment "i got PAID" is obnoxious af made worse by corpse makeup and that fucking haircut Reply

What happened to the eco friendly horror movie post? Reply

did mariah even say "great?" lol Reply

She did, it's somewhere in the middle, and it's really low. The guy asking about Katy Perry is also really, really low in the background. I'm torn between her responding to the Katy question, or the annoying dude calling her beautiful and gorgeous and asking how she is 10x. lol Reply

i honestly don't get how tv ratings/sponsoring works like, do they honestly think they'll make profit/get that 25 million back just bc they hired her? Reply

From what I gather, it's the amount advertisers will pay for a spot during your show. If you've got a great show that draws the viewers, the advertisers pay you a SHIT ton of money. I know during the Super Bowl, 30 seconds of airtime is worth millions. So through an entire season, if they have 2-3 shows per week with 20 minutes of commercials per show, it COULD be worth it.

Plus they do the endorsement deals, like the Ford and Coke deals. I'm sure they front some of the money. Reply

I think they think it's going to be a The Voice situation or early Idol when people used to tune in for Simon. Reply

i feel like costs are probably scaled to ratings, kinda like CPM. so for example, on youtube you have to get 1,000 or 4,000 views or something to make $1. when a show is really popular and they only have x amount of commercial slots, then they can probably make people bid for a spot. that's what i feel like would make sense anyway. i could be totally wrong. Reply

I think that's a huge part of it, too. I know the time slot has a lot to do with it. It's based on how many people are watching, how many people will see the commercials, the cost the advertiser wants to pay AI or the network for that 30-45 second commercial, etc. Then the bidding war starts, and that's when the major bucks start rolling in.

Plus, AI gets a chunk of money from the companies that want to sponsor them/be featured. I remember the year that Crystal Bowersox (spelling?) was there, it was Ford launching the Fiesta, and then Coke had a big new product. So they paid them a CRAP load of money that year. So it's just advertisers, and how much money they pool together.

Plus, I'm sure Katy negotiated, and her team/label probably said, "Look, she's got a tour going on, a new record, and she's going to be gaining tons of new fans from this massive tour. You want her fans watching this show."

So it was a smart move from Team Katy, tbh. Reply

Ok but it's never gonna be the huge hit that it was so that's money wasted. Reply

