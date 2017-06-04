Katy Perry is making $25m for American Idol. Paula Abdul & Mariah Carey feel...things.
Paula Abdul wants you to know she was NOT getting paid $25 million to be on American Idol.
Randy Jackson, dawg, made jokes about coming back to Idol instead of Ryan Seacrest.
X17Online is reporting that Mariah Carey clenched her teeth and was referring to Katy Perry's Idol deal when she said, "Great." (Although it could be argued that she was replying to the heckler calling her beautiful and asking how she was 18x...)
What do you think ONTD?
[CLICK FOR MARIAH VIDEO.]
Do you think Katy Perry is worth $25 million
to be on American Idol, ONTD?
Source: 1 2
Randy Jackson, dawg, made jokes about coming back to Idol instead of Ryan Seacrest.
X17Online is reporting that Mariah Carey clenched her teeth and was referring to Katy Perry's Idol deal when she said, "Great." (Although it could be argued that she was replying to the heckler calling her beautiful and asking how she was 18x...)
What do you think ONTD?
[CLICK FOR MARIAH VIDEO.]
Do you think Katy Perry is worth $25 million
Source: 1 2
plus all the snippets from her new album sound AMAZING
it's out june 9 girlies
She's shown herself to be a racist asshole who makes fun of mental health issues & gropes teenage boys without their consent... if that's OTT then idk what warrants hate for someone. damn.
Edited at 2017-06-05 04:53 am (UTC)
No wonder there's panic in this Stanbase I mean please...
on her.
They can't even be bothered to stream her singles and that's free for the most part...
Plus they do the endorsement deals, like the Ford and Coke deals. I'm sure they front some of the money.
Plus, AI gets a chunk of money from the companies that want to sponsor them/be featured. I remember the year that Crystal Bowersox (spelling?) was there, it was Ford launching the Fiesta, and then Coke had a big new product. So they paid them a CRAP load of money that year. So it's just advertisers, and how much money they pool together.
Plus, I'm sure Katy negotiated, and her team/label probably said, "Look, she's got a tour going on, a new record, and she's going to be gaining tons of new fans from this massive tour. You want her fans watching this show."
So it was a smart move from Team Katy, tbh.