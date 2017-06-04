Katy Perry is making $25m for American Idol. Paula Abdul & Mariah Carey feel...things.

Paula Abdul wants you to know she was NOT getting paid $25 million to be on American Idol.
Randy Jackson, dawg, made jokes about coming back to Idol instead of Ryan Seacrest.


X17Online is reporting that Mariah Carey clenched her teeth and was referring to Katy Perry's Idol deal when she said, "Great." (Although it could be argued that she was replying to the heckler calling her beautiful and asking how she was 18x...)
